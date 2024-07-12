Liv Dawson is turning the page with her new EP

With her upcoming EP ‘Turn The Page’, LIV DAWSON transforms heartbreak into gold to create a fearless musical manifesto for the ‘feel it all’ generation. Check out the latest cover story for our New Music Friday playlist edit, PLAY.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

In the heart of a sweltering British summer, Liv Dawson is basking in the glow of newfound creativity and the promise of exciting ventures on the horizon. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, hailing from just outside London, is back to captivate audiences once more with her latest offering. “I’m just enjoying the unreal weather we’re finally having!” Liv enthuses, her words brimming with the infectious energy that has become her trademark. It’s a fitting backdrop for an artist on the cusp of a new chapter, one that promises to be as bright and vibrant as the summer sun.

Dawson’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Debuting at the tender age of 17, she quickly made waves, catching the attention of none other than Elton John, who signed her to his Rocket Management. Now, with 50 million career streams under her belt, Liv is ready to turn the page and embark on a fresh musical adventure.

At the heart of this new era is her latest single, ‘Does It Even’, a track that showcases Dawson’s evolution as both an artist and a person – quite exciting, no, Liv? “SO exciting. I’m so happy to have some music out, as it’s been a while!” Liv shares, her excitement palpable. “‘Does It Even’ was written on the day of a breakup, it’s probably the most raw song I’ve ever written. It’s about being confused with how easily someone can leave a relationship but from being from a ‘feel it all’ kind of person’s perspective.”

This raw vulnerability is a testament to Liv’s growth as a songwriter. Her ability to channel personal experiences into universally relatable narratives has always been a strength, but ‘Does It Even’ seems to mark a new pinnacle in her artistry. The single serves as a tantalising glimpse into her forthcoming EP, ‘Turn The Page’, set for release on 13th September.

“It’s well and truly finished,” Liv reveals. “I wrote it all quite swiftly as the situations I was going through gave me so much lyrical inspiration, so it kind of just fell into place very naturally. I worked with an amazing producer called Frank Collucci, who has also worked with Ashnikko, so it felt easy!”

The collaboration with Collucci, known for his work with boundary-pushing artists, hints at an exciting new direction for Dawson’s sound. With that in mind, Liv’s decision to lead with ‘Does It Even’ was a carefully considered one. “I always try to make music that is as relatable as possible, and this felt like the most authentic song to me,” she explains. “Whilst it’s an upbeat track, it has a deeper emotional meaning that I know a lot of people have also been through.”

This balance between upbeat sonics and emotional depth has become something of a Liv Dawson signature. Her crystal-clear vocals, capable of both soaring highs and tender, intimate moments, provide the perfect vehicle for her introspective, diaristic lyrics. It’s a combination that has earned her comparisons to artists like SZA and Summer Walker – lofty peers indeed.

“I’ve always been dying to work with Calvin Harris.” Liv Dawson

The journey to this new EP has been a year in the making, but for Liv, it’s been a natural progression. “I’ve been working on my new music for the best part of a year now, and like I said it felt so natural writing the songs as a collective, before I knew it I had an EP all ready to go!”

As Liv looks to the future, her ambitions are clear. “I absolutely love playing live shows,” she enthuses. “After playing the Forest Shows with Tom Grennan last summer, my main goal is to perform as much as I can! Alongside releasing the new stuff I’ve been writing, I can’t wait to play some live gigs of my own so I can see and hear the new songs connecting with the audience.”

This passion for live performance is set to be satiated soon, with a major show on the horizon – the prospect of performing to a 25,000-strong crowd would get you excited, being fair. “I still can’t believe it, but I have a huge show coming up in August supporting Tom Grennan in Gunnersbury Park,” she exclaims. “It’s insane just saying that. I am so excited for it!”

Reflecting on her journey, Liv marvels at the changes she’s witnessed in the industry. “A decade sounds like such a long time, but it really does fly by,” she muses. “I would say the biggest changes would have to be with online platforms such as TikTok etc. When I first started releasing music, it was solely based on live shows, so that’s definitely an adjustment for me. I think it has its pros and cons but it’s great exposure for new upcoming artists for sure.”

This shift towards digital platforms has been a double-edged sword for many artists, but Liv seems to have taken it in stride. Her ability to adapt and evolve has been crucial to her longevity in an often fickle industry.

Looking ahead, Liv’s focus is on personal and artistic growth. “I think growth in myself has been the main focus for the past few years, so I’m hoping to continue that and also expand my musical knowledge,” she shares. “There’s so many different vibes and genres out nowadays and I find it interesting exploring that in the studio when I am creating music.”

This openness to exploration and willingness to push her creative boundaries bodes well for Liv’s future. It’s an approach that has been shaped by her collaborations with some of the industry’s most respected names. “Writing music has been the biggest lesson for me,” she reflects. “Working with Jimmy Napes, Tobias Jesso JR and other like-minded people has given me so many skills in the studio, I wouldn’t know how to start writing a song if it wasn’t for those people. I’ve also taken a lot of inspiration from the artists I’ve supported, like Khalid, Jessie Ware and Tom Grennan; their stage presence is amazing.”

These experiences have clearly left their mark on Liv, influencing not just her songwriting but her approach to performance as well. It’s a reminder of the collaborative nature of the music industry, where skills and inspiration are often passed down from one generation of artists to the next.

As for future collaborations, Liv has her sights set high. “I’ve always been dying to work with Calvin Harris,” she reveals. “His album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1’ is still one of my faves to this day!” It’s an ambitious goal, but given Liv’s track record of working with industry heavyweights, it doesn’t seem out of reach.

With ‘Turn The Page’ on the horizon, Liv Dawson stands at the threshold of an exciting new chapter in her career. “All in all my new music is all about me navigating life from being just a girl finding my way to becoming a woman,” she explains. “To really knowing myself and all the experiences that I’ve learnt from on that journey. I’m just so excited for this new chapter to begin.”

This sense of personal growth and self-discovery permeates every aspect of Liv’s new music. It’s clear that this is an artist who is not afraid to evolve and challenge herself.

As the summer sun continues to shine, Liv Dawson stands ready to step into the spotlight once more. Armed with new music, a wealth of experience, and an unwavering passion for her craft, for Liv and her fans, the page has already turned. ■

Liv Dawson's new EP 'Turn The Page' is out 13th September.