Modern Woman are stepping into a new phase with 'Johnny's Dreamworld', their debut album and the clearest statement yet of a band that has grown from Sophie Harris's early songwriting project into a fully realised group. Bringing together post-punk, avant-garde and folk influences, the record introduces a band interested in contrast, both in sound and in the ideas running through their music. There's a clear sense of momentum behind the band right now, built on years of writing, playing and shaping their identity together. For Sophie, that relationship with music goes way back, she explains. "My mum's side of the family is musical. We have Irish roots, my nan says it comes from that - but it isn't an in-your-face way, it's just a lot of that side of the family can play guitar, accordion, sing."

It wasn't songwriting that came first. "I always wanted to be a guitarist, but when I joined my first band in London, we didn't have a singer, so I thought I'd do it, and it went from there. I guess I started writing songs around then. Because when I did get into music properly, I really got into it, and I wanted to write things all the time." Rather than a single turning point, music became the thing that stuck. "I never really wanted to do anything else; I just really, really like writing and playing music, we all do." Now a full group, they consist of Sophie, singer and guitarist, Juan, bassist and saxophonist, Adam, drummer, and David, multi-instrumentalist. "We also have a session guitarist, Matt Baker. Not the one from Blue Peter. Our Matt Baker is a guitarist and a trained GP." It's a lineup that reflects the range of sounds they're able to bring into the mix. "Everyone just brought their own thing. They're each very unique in the way they approach the music, how they elevate the songs - that's why I was drawn to them as musicians," Sophie says. "They're really good at knowing what parts of the songs should be loud and grating or polished and quiet. When we should amp up more experimental arrangements, and when we should tone them down to be more simple." She points to David Denyer's role in shaping the band's atmosphere in particular. "He's a composer in his own right; he mainly works on horror films." Influences come from across the board. "Everybody in the band is into something a little different, from metal to folk. I think with time we've been trying to find our own sound." That process has played out over several years. "It's our first record, so it developed from a year or two of writing songs, trialling songs, playing live," Sophie explains. "Then the record itself took a couple of years to make, because we were recording it around our full-time jobs - and in a recording studio that we could only use when other people weren't using it." Working with producer Joel Burton became central to the album coming together. "We originally went in to do some demos, but we clicked with him so well, we asked him to record the whole record." The result is a record that pulls from different moments and ideas built up over time.

"I like the idea of music being like little stories or films" — Sophie Harris

The "dreamworld" in the title reflects how Sophie approaches writing. "I think it came from a place that was like, I spend a lot of time spacing out, thinking about stuff, which I don't know is necessarily a good thing. But I liked the idea of the songs all being different dreams or memories, snapshots of them." She sees the album as a collection of those fragments. "Because that's what anything creative is in a way, isn't it? You can't really detach your perspective, memories, or daydreams from stuff you make. So the record came out like a patchwork of things, that's how I see it, developed over a few years of writing and recording thoughts, experiences and daydreams. And that's why the dreamworld idea felt fitting." That idea carries into the themes across the record. "I just try to write about stuff that isn't necessarily on the surface, I don't really want to write a song that's like just 'I fancy this person'. There's nothing wrong with that, but I try to write about something that runs alongside that feeling, or underneath that feeling, the complex bits." Some of those ideas come from personal experiences. "'Neptune Girl', for example, was about a childhood friend who died, and I felt guilty that she did because I was naughtier than her. So there's that." Her writing often centres on her own perspective. "I write about female experience and girlhood because it is my experience, I can't really separate myself from my own perspective, interests, memories, experiences. I like looking at the complexities behind emotions or stories. I don't know what they are necessarily - they could be a fleeting impulse, or a long-standing draw to something specific." There's also an ongoing interest in contradiction. "I've found I have a personal interest in conflicting things as a theme in itself, too. I think conflict can create a variety of emotions; that's something I have always been drawn to - why those things evoke such responses. Like, seeing something gross in a beautiful place, or someone doing something unexpected by societal standards." It's something she's still working through. "I'm still learning how to write about those things properly, and even pay attention to them."

"I write about female experience and girlhood because it is my experience" — Sophie Harris