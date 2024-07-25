Mysie is embracing being “unapologetically playful” for her upcoming debut mixtape, ‘CONTROLLA’

South London up-and-comer Mysie is about to drop her grand opening statement.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photo: Gesualdo Lanza.

Picture this: a baby goat named Enzo, frolicking in a secluded Italian town, blissfully unaware that he’s about to become the new BFF of one of Britain’s most exciting musical exports. This isn’t the opening scene of a surrealist film or a particularly vivid cheese-induced dream, but rather a day in the life of Mysie, the South London artist who’s about to drop ‘CONTROLLA’, a mixtape that promises to be as unexpected and delightful as her caprine companion. They’ve “been getting along very well.”

As she releases her new single, ‘LITTLE TOO LATE’, Mysie is proving that she’s exactly the exciting future pop prospect we always knew she was. Even Enzo knows it.

Born Lizbet Sempa in South London, Mysie has been quietly revolutionising the music scene since her 2019 breakthrough with ‘Rocking Chair’. But ‘quietly’ might be the wrong word – there’s nothing quiet about her impact. With three critically acclaimed EPs and an Ivor Novello Rising Star Award adorning her mantelpiece [Oooo, etc – Ed], Mysie has been spinning heads faster than a tennis match at Wimbledon.

But it’s ‘CONTROLLA’, two years in the making, that promises to be Mysie’s magnum opus. When asked about her approach to songwriting for this project, her enthusiasm can’t help but bubble through. “This mixtape is all about being unapologetically playful,” she declares, with the confidence of someone who’s just discovered the cheat codes to life. “Embracing a playful approach to my songwriting has been a significant change for this project. I’m revealing a different side of me that has always been there but was just waiting to come out.”

This playfulness is evident in ‘LITTLE TOO LATE’, a track that pulses with the bubbling energy drink of a late-night gaming sesh. “The idea for ‘LITTLE TOO LATE’ started in my little home studio,” Mysie explains, painting a picture of a musical mad scientist’s lair. “I wanted the sound to follow a video game sonic vibe with synths and D&B-inspired drums. I chopped it up and worked on it further with Gold Spectacles.” The result is a track that feels both digital and organic, fast-paced, colourful, and utterly addictive.

But beneath the playful exterior lies a message as solid as a well-crafted power chord. “I wanted to write about standing your ground against people who try to pull you back into their toxic cycles,” Mysie reveals, adding a layer of depth to the beats. It’s a theme that runs throughout ‘CONTROLLA’, a project that Mysie describes as being about “standing in your truth and empowerment.” In a world where ’empowerment’ is often thrown around almost flippantly, Mysie’s take feels refreshingly genuine.

This newfound confidence extends to her role in the production process, an arena where she’s flexing her muscles like a musical bodybuilder. “I love co-producing and making beats, and I’ve always been deeply involved in the production process, especially with tracks like ‘CTRL’ and ‘PLAY’,” she shares, with the pride of someone who’s just benched their personal best. “After releasing those, I realised that I am capable of doing this! Just gotta KEEP GOING!”

For ‘LITTLE TOO LATE’, Mysie collaborated with longtime producers Gold Spectacles, a partnership that seems to work as smoothly as a well-oiled synthesiser. “I’ve been working and co-writing with them for a long time, so when I brought them this track, I knew they’d be able to take it another level,” she explains. “We flow really well when it comes to the songwriting process as well, so it felt completely natural!” It’s a synergy that’s palpable in the finished product, a track that feels both polished and authentically Mysie, like a bespoke suit tailored by a master craftsman who also happens to be your best mate.

As our conversation turns to the future, Mysie’s excitement is palpable. She’s gearing up for a European tour supporting IAMDDB, a collaboration that came about in the most 2024 way possible. “She stumbled across one of my reels on Instagram of me and my dad dancing and has been showing me so much love ever since,” Mysie recounts, painting a picture of social media serendipity. “She hit me up in my DMs, and I was shook, but it made total sense!” It’s a reminder that in the digital age, your next big break could be just a swipe and a tap away.

The tour will see Mysie playing across Europe, including stops in Paris, Lisbon, and Amsterdam. “Paris has had my heart since I played at ARTE Concert back in 2022. They were eating me up at that gig!!” she enthuses, with the joy of someone who’s just discovered that croissants taste even better in their native habitat. “I love my French fans. I can’t wait to explore Lisbon and Amsterdam, too. I’ve never been, and the vibes look incredible!”

In a year that Mysie describes as having notable lows due to “the state of the world and having to witness that,” it’s heartening to see an artist using music not as an escape, but as a tool for empowerment and joy. With ‘CONTROLLA’, Mysie is creating a soundtrack for resilience, a beats-per-minute guide to navigating the complexities of modern life. The future of music is here, and it sounds suspiciously like a baby goat bleating in perfect harmony with the best genre-fluid pop you’ve heard all year.

Mysie’s debut mixtape ‘CONTROLLA’ is out 27th September.