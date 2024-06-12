Sad Night Dynamite have announced their debut album, ‘Welcome The Night’: “It’s hard to fit nuance into 3 minutes”

After a series of mixtapes and a string of bangers, SAD NIGHT DYNAMITE have finally announced their debut album, ‘Welcome The Night’. With their new single ‘Sugabby’ out now, check out our latest Hype playlist cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Few new acts have managed to carve out a niche as distinctive and captivating as Sad Night Dynamite over the last couple of years. The duo, composed of childhood friends Archie Blagden and Josh Greacen, have been steadily building their uncanny blend of dystopian hip-hop, eerie electronica, and wry, absurdist humour. Now, with the announcement of their long-awaited debut album, ‘Welcome The Night’, the Glastonbury-born pair are poised to take their singular vision to new heights.

The journey to ‘Welcome The Night’ has been long and winding, with the band traversing both physical and creative landscapes in pursuit of their sound. “I can’t remember when we started it; I feel like we’ve been writing it forever,” Josh admits. “It was definitely not a structured process; we basically lived and breathed the music.”

He continues, “We’ve written mixtapes before, which are pretty much albums, but putting this together felt entirely different, and I’m not sure exactly why. It was a lot tougher.”

This sense of creative restlessness saw the duo venturing far from their West Country roots, with writing sessions taking them from the sprawl of Los Angeles to the grey, brooding streets of London. “I think when you’re writing in sunny LA, it’s only natural that your music starts to reflect the sun-drenched, easy-going nature of that place. It actually started to scare Archie and me quite a bit, so we quickly booked a plane home,” Josh reveals. “We are a lot more comfortable in the sullen landscapes of London or the eerie countryside. I think it’s important to have some artists removed from LA to balance things out. We can’t all be happy.”

But it was the experience of writing while on tour, in the cramped confines of a claustrophobic environment, that yielded some of the album’s most inventive moments. “Writing on the road is always fun, and the limitations of being stuck in a splitter van all day force you to think outside the box, so some of my favourite ideas started there,” Josh explains.

The result is a collection of tracks that showcase Sad Night Dynamite’s growth as artists and their willingness to push the boundaries of their sound. “Our music is quite dense, which means we aren’t very prolific relative to other bands, so if a song makes it to completion, it’s usually good enough for us,” Josh says of the curation process. “We ended up without about 30 or 40 tracks, which we then whittled down to our favourite 12 fairly easily. It’s all new material.”

While the album marks a departure from the band’s earlier mixtapes, it’s less a reinvention than an evolution. “I think there was an expectation for it to be bigger and more explosive than our previous works,” Josh explains. “We were also a lot more open to new sounds. Naturally, our influences have changed since our mixtape era.”

“It’s us fumbling around in the dark in our twenties trying to make sense of music, life, everything”

Josh Greacen

He elaborates, “Our first two mixtapes have very much the same language. ‘Welcome The Night’ was us being more open to exploring other dialects and trying to make them fit into our world. I think it’s a lot harder to pin down the influences in this record compared to our others.”

At its core, ‘Welcome The Night’ is an album about embracing the unknown, a theme that feels particularly resonant in the current global climate. “It’s a knee-jerk reaction to the craziness of the world,” Josh reveals. “We operate in very uncertain times; our album is basically an exercise in accepting the absurd, not overthinking.”

“It’s deliberately provocative – we want to push buttons because that’s how we like to create discourse. It’s us fumbling around in the dark in our twenties, trying to make sense of music, life, everything, without pretending to have any of the answers yet.”

This sense of uncertainty and absurdity is heightened by the band’s experiments with AI. The ‘Godfather’ artwork blends the sacred and profane, juxtaposing a baptismal scene with undertones of indoctrination. The unrestrained ‘Wake Up, Pass Out’ video offers a dystopian tech-infused spin on gritty realism. And in ‘Dying of Thirst’, the duo explore new territories by distorting Greacen’s voice through an audio generator. It’s a tool that Josh sees as a natural fit for Sad Night Dynamite’s aesthetic. “AI fits perfectly with us,” he explains. “It’s about embracing the absurd. There is nothing more absurd than AI, the idea of having no clue what is real or not anymore; that’s kind of what we are all about,” he says with a hint of mischief. “It also means we can have a day off while our clones get on with it.”

But for all its playful provocations, ‘Welcome The Night’ is an album with a sincere emotional core. “I hope some people feel heard,” Josh says of the album’s intended impact. “There’s a lot of amazing music out there that preaches messages to particular groups of people. We’ve never really felt part of any of those groups; we’ve always felt like outsiders, so hopefully, there are some people out there like Arch and me who are after a slightly more nuanced perspective.”

He continues, “After all, life is much more nuanced than people like to make out. It’s hard to fit nuance into 3 minutes. We’ve tried to over the course of the album, though.”

“Life is amazing, but a lot of it is about embracing struggle.”

Josh Greacen

This nuance is perhaps best encapsulated by the album’s title, which embraces the darkness as a tool for self-discovery. “Life is amazing, but a lot of it is about embracing struggle,” Josh muses, making sure to clarify that struggle is relative and unique to each individual, and that both he and Archie have been very blessed. “But I think darkness represents struggle, the unknown, and that’s where you find out the most about yourself.”

He adds, “That’s kind of why we called the album ‘Welcome The Night’ – everyone knows that by embracing the darkness, you learn more about yourself. So darkness is a tool. For some reason, it just really resonates with us both. We’ve never related to blue sky thinking; it’s all about accepting the struggle and persevering to get where you want whilst keeping a sense of humour.”

The album also sees Sad Night Dynamite collaborating with a diverse array of artists, from rising star Berwyn to Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood. “Our main collaborator was the great Two Inch Punch, who’s our long-time friend and mentor. We owe a lot to him for his dedication to us and his vision; most of this record was put together in his studio,” Josh reveals.

“We also had some amazing sessions with the likes of Berwyn, who’s such a talent,” he continues. “Another memorable session was with Jesse from The Neighbourhood, who helped us with our track ‘Mrs Dior’; he’s such a powerhouse in the studio with so many good ideas and is very unapologetically himself, which we can learn a lot from.”

As for where the album might take them, Josh has his sights set on a very specific goal. “We love playing shows; our dream is to play a big stage at Glastonbury. So 2026, I hope it takes us there,” he says with a mix of ambition and self-deprecation – something dashed just a few days later when Emily Eavis announces that, actually, 2026 will be a fallow year for the festival. Best move that timeline up sharpish.

Still, for all their artistic ambition and existential angst, Sad Night Dynamite never take themselves too seriously. With ‘Welcome The Night’, they’ve crafted an album that embraces the chaos and uncertainty of modern life, finding humour and heart in the darkness. It’s a testament to the power of friendship, the resilience of the human spirit, and the enduring appeal of a well-timed joke. As they stand on the precipice of a new chapter, one thing is certain: the night is young, and Sad Night Dynamite are just getting going. ■

Sad Night Dynamite’s new single ‘Sugabby’ is out now. Their debut album ‘Welcome To Night’ is out 27th September 2024. Follow Dork’s Hype Spotify playlist here.