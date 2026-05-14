Slayyyter has so much to say about her new album. Maybe it is because we've got half an hour with her in the middle of a day of promotional interviews and, by now, she's naturally monologuing about it, but maybe it's because she didn't expect to like making music at all, or even be talking about this album right now. 'WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA', Slayyyter's third album, is the first one as herself, drawing on teenage experiences and influences to paint a picture of her life growing up. It sees her drop the characters and personas adopted on previous albums, letting Slayyyter The Artist and Catherine Garner (as her birth certificate says) overlap in ways she hasn't before. "It definitely wasn't like, sitting down trying to intentionally make my authentic album," she clarifies, but after a career of playing dress up, the time had come for her everyday self to shine.

When she emerged in 2018, it was hot on the heels of hyperpop's peak, adopting a Hilton-esque McBling aesthetic, all bright pink, bleach blonde and tanning beds. From there, she cycled through All-American archetypes: the ruby-slippered, wide-eyed ingénue on debut album 'Troubled Paradise', then the old Hollywood starlet bonking her way to the top on 'STARFUCKER’. By the end of that album, she was already sounding jaded, with closing track 'Out Of Time' detailing the failures of a desperate wannabe star. Then, reinvigorated after making the standalone single 'No Comma' in 2024, she started laying the groundwork for who she'd become next: the Worst Girl in America. "Worst Girl in America," she explains, "it can almost be a term of endearment from a friend, but it also is something I call myself when I'm feeling insecure in social settings, or just in general. I feel like the worst sometimes. The album is a portrait of my life and of the Midwest, and I was really inspired by things from my high school years. "I love my last project. At the time, it really felt good to be the opposite of how I feel, which is this very glamorous and stylised Hollywood Dame," she says of the 'STARFUCKER’ era, "but I wouldn't consider myself to be all that glamorous in a way. This feels more true to my core, and true to how I dressed in high school, when I would go to parties, or how I dress in my day-to-day life, or just things that I find interesting and would have died over as a teenager."

"It felt like anger management class every day in the studio" — Slayyyter

On the surface, it looks algorithmically tailored for success, a concoction of Charli xcx's party girl attitude, Chappell Roan's Midwestern roots and Sabrina Carpenter's bombshell blonde, but the pieces of the 'WOR$T GIRL…' puzzle started falling into place long before 2024's pop girl guard change. In fact, the algorithm wasn't on Slayyyter's mind at all; the iPod was. Apple's iteration of the MP3 player, of course, didn't belong to a particular genre, but it was emblematic of a bigger cultural shift. Introduced as a product that allowed you to carry "1000 songs in your pocket", the iPod acted as a bridge between the limitations of faffy portable CD players and the endless scroll of streaming services; you could carry more music around than ever, but the selections were still specific to you. For Slayyyter, those selections were huge pop albums and indietronica from the device's peak period, between the mid-2000s and early 2010s. She cites dance-pop juggernauts like Madonna's 'Confessions on a Dancefloor' and Lady Gaga's 'The Fame' as reference points, alongside artists who threw everything at the wall, like M.I.A., Kid Cudi and Gorillaz. It's the sort of stuff that now gets lumped into playlists misguidedly titled 'INDIE SLEAZE', but she probably just means albums from an era where music started to feel less tribal, where genres started blending into one another, and anything went. "There was a time period where music consumption felt a little less algorithmic," she explains. "Whenever I use the term iPod music, I feel like I just miss the days where everything you put on an iPod would be so intentional and you would curate it, and that would be the music you were locked into listening to. You didn't have, you know, the entire catalogue of music in the world of every song that's ever been made at your fingertips. You would have to sit down and put on 'Hung Up' by Madonna, or whatever indie electronic music you were listening to at the time. I know iPod's a device, but it's like a genre to me." While 'WOR$T GIRL…' is a love letter to her teenage years – it drops you directly in the era she's pulling from, with instrumentals as good as anything Justice, SebastiAn or Crystal Castles would've put out at their peak – make no mistake, this isn't a wistful look at the past. 'WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA' is Slayyyter staring down the barrel of a gun even in the album's softest moments. "It felt like anger management class every day in the studio," she says. "I feel like a pretty angsty, temperamental person sometimes, so it felt really good to scream and be nasty." With emotion leading the way, and only Slayyyter in the writing seat with a rotating set of producers, she let loose. Noting specifically M.I.A. as a reference for the delivery and lack of emphasis on lyricism, she again nails the era without it feeling dated. "When you listen to 'CRANK', I don't even really know what I'm saying," she laughs. "I don't really know what it means or what the song is about. But it's just sickening one-liners and all these different little swagged-out bars and things that feel funny to sing. Lyrics are not always so important. Sometimes, lyrics are the last thing that I'm really paying attention to when I listen to a song. It's more about like, the feeling that it gives me." While lyrics might've been the last thing on her mind, when they hit, they're brilliant. Much of the lyrical content is primed for Instagram captions ("I get so gay off that tequila" from 'CRANK' is already taking off online), but they aren't as throwaway as she makes out. Sure, there's the clever lore drops in 'CRANK' connecting her stage name to the film she nabbed it from via Matthew McConaughey's "alright alright alright", but there's also the borderline suicide note of 'BRITTANY MURPHY'.

"I just want to make things that I love, things that I'm obsessed with" — Slayyyter