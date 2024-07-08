The Agenda: your weekly guide, featuring Clairo, Remi Wolf, Stray Kids and more

As July unfolds, the music world shifts into high gear. From livestreams with tanks (!!!) to sprawling European festivals, this week’s musical offerings span genres, continents, and, erm, retired war machines? The Guide is here to navigate you through the noise, highlighting the events and releases that demand your attention.

In the coming days, we’ll witness the collision of industrial aesthetics and digital connectivity, bask in the glow of pop royalty in London’s green heart, and traverse the festival landscapes of the UK and beyond. Meanwhile, there’s a bunch of new albums coming that are worth getting Really Very Excited about.

Whether you’re plotting a festival adventure or hungry for fresh sounds, let’s explore the week’s musical schedule, eh? There’s a lot to get into.

The Agenda Setter: Clairo

With ‘Charm’, Clairo pivots from bedroom pop to a more expansive sonic palette, embracing analogue warmth and vintage textures, crafting an album that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking. It’s very, very good. Lead single ‘Sexy to Someone’ hints at a newfound confidence, while track titles like ‘Nomad’ and ‘Glory of the Snow’ suggest a lyrical journey through unfamiliar terrains. ‘Charm’ is poised to showcase Clairo’s evolution from internet sensation to fully-fledged phenomenon.

Clairo’s music is a rare alchemy – transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, the personal into the universal. Her journey from DIY pop prodigy to indie darling is a testament to her evolving artistry and unwavering authenticity. With each release, she’s peeled back another layer, inviting listeners into her world of nuanced emotions and astute observations.

What sets Clairo apart isn’t just her knack for crafting earworms or her distinctive vocal timbre. It’s her ability to capture the zeitgeist of young adulthood – the heady mix of vulnerability, defiance, and self-discovery that defines this tumultuous period. Her lyrics read like secret diary entries, at once intensely personal and startlingly relatable.

Clairo’s music resonates because it feels like a friend sharing secrets in the dark. She articulates the complex emotions of young adulthood with rare insight, wrapping hard truths in melodies that linger long after the song ends. As she continues to push her creative boundaries, one thing remains constant – her unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Clairo’s essential tracks: 10 songs to revisit before listening to new album ‘Charm’

As we anticipate the release of ‘Charm’, here’s ten tracks that offer a roadmap of Clairo’s artistic journey. From bedroom recordings to polished studio productions, from tentative first steps to confident strides, her journey really has been something else. Check them all out in The Agenda playlist above, or follow for the week’s essential happenings on Spotify here.

1. ‘Bags’

‘Bags’ is the cornerstone of Clairo’s debut album ‘Immunity’, a track that elevates her from internet sensation to bonafide indie star. It’s a masterclass in tension – musical and emotional. The song captures the exquisite agony of unspoken attraction, that liminal space where possibility hangs in the air like static electricity.

Clairo’s vocals, barely above a whisper, convey volumes. The restrained production, courtesy of Rostam Batmanglij, builds like a slow-burning fuse, mirroring the gradual intensification of feelings. It’s a song that rewards repeated listens, revealing new layers of complexity with each spin.

2. ‘Pretty Girl’

If ‘Bags’ is Clairo’s coming-of-age, ‘Pretty Girl’ is her origin story. This lo-fi gem, born in a college dorm room, became the launchpad for her career. Its deceptively simple arrangement belies a sharp commentary on societal expectations and performative femininity. The song’s DIY music video, featuring Clairo in various states of faux-primping, became a viral sensation. It struck a chord with a generation grappling with identity in the age of social media. ‘Pretty Girl’ isn’t just a catchy tune; it’s a cultural artefact, capturing a moment in time when bedroom pop became a force to be reckoned with.

3. ‘Sofia’

With ‘Sofia’, Clairo steps confidently into the light of self-acceptance. This sun-drenched ode to queer love is a departure from her earlier, more introspective work. It’s Clairo at her most jubilant, revelling in the joy of newfound freedom. The track’s retro-tinged production and earworm chorus make it an instant crowd-pleaser. But beneath its glossy exterior, ‘Sofia’ carries a powerful message of representation and visibility. It’s a celebration of love in all its forms, delivered with a wink and a smile.

4. ‘Flaming Hot Cheetos’

In ‘Flaming Hot Cheetos’, Clairo proves that profundity can be found in the most mundane moments. This early track is a slice-of-life vignette, capturing the ennui and small pleasures of everyday existence. The song’s lo-fi production and deadpan delivery create an atmosphere of comfortable melancholy. It’s a sonic representation of those days when the world feels too much, and all you want is to retreat into the comfort of junk food and mindless entertainment. In Clairo’s hands, this universal experience becomes poetry.

5. ‘Amoeba’

‘Amoeba’ marks a significant evolution in Clairo’s sound. From her second album ‘Sling’, this track swaps bedroom pop for lush, 70s-inspired arrangements. It’s a coming-of-age story set to music, grappling with the weight of past mistakes and the desire for a clean slate. The song’s intricate instrumentation creates a dreamlike atmosphere, perfectly complementing Clairo’s introspective lyrics. ‘Amoeba’ showcases her growing confidence as a songwriter and arranger, proving that her talent extends far beyond the confines of lo-fi pop.

6. ‘Blouse’

With ‘Blouse’, Clairo delivers her most pointed social commentary to date. This quietly devastating track addresses the all-too-common experience of being objectified and dismissed. The sparse arrangement allows her lyrics to take centre stage, each word landing with precision and impact. ‘Blouse’ is a testament to Clairo’s maturing artistry. It tackles complex themes with nuance and grace, never resorting to heavy-handedness. The result is a song that resonates deeply with anyone who’s ever felt reduced to their appearance.

7. ‘4EVER’

‘4EVER’ is Clairo at her most effervescent. This buoyant track captures the giddy rush of new love, when possibilities seem endless and the future stretches out like an open road. Its upbeat tempo and sunny production belie lyrics tinged with uncertainty and longing. The song’s nostalgic edge gives it a timeless quality, like a beloved mixtape unearthed from a high school shoebox. ‘4EVER’ proves that Clairo can craft pitch-perfect pop without sacrificing her signature authenticity.

8. ‘North’

‘North’ is a study in atmosphere. This track from ‘Immunity’ showcases Clairo’s talent for creating immersive sonic landscapes. Its hazy production and meandering melody evoke the disorientation of a vivid dream. Lyrically, ‘North’ is one of Clairo’s most abstract works. It’s open to interpretation, inviting listeners to project their own experiences onto its enigmatic verses. The song represents a creative risk that pays off, expanding the boundaries of what a Clairo track can be.

9. ‘Alewife’

‘Alewife’ opens ‘Immunity’ with a gut punch. This deeply personal track recounts a friend’s life-saving intervention during a moment of crisis. Clairo’s unflinching honesty and the song’s stripped-back arrangement create an atmosphere of raw vulnerability. More than just a confessional, ‘Alewife’ is a tribute to the power of friendship and human connection. It’s a difficult listen, but an important one, tackling weighty themes with sensitivity and grace.

10. ‘Bubble Gum’

We end our journey where it all began. ‘Bubble Gum’, one of Clairo’s earliest releases, is a time capsule of adolescent longing. Its lo-fi charm and unvarnished honesty hint at the artist she would become. The song captures the exquisite torture of an unacted-upon crush with painful accuracy. Its simple production and straightforward lyrics are a reminder that sometimes, less is more. ‘Bubble Gum’ remains a fan favourite, a testament to the enduring appeal of Clairo’s unfiltered early work.

The Big Albums

Remi Wolf – Big Ideas

Remi Wolf’s ‘Big Ideas’ promises to be a kaleidoscopic journey through the Dork cover star’s psyche. Recorded in the hallowed halls of Electric Lady Studios, the album seems set to amplify Wolf’s knack for genre-bending pop.

Lead single ‘Cinderella’ offers a tantalising glimpse of Wolf’s growth, blending empowering lyrics with irresistible hooks. With playfully titled tracks like ‘Frog Rock’ and ‘Slay Bitch’, ‘Big Ideas’ looks to balance whimsy with musical sophistication.

Cat Burns – Early Twenties

Cat Burns’ ‘Early Twenties’ aims to encapsulate the turbulent journey of young adulthood. Burns leverages her soulful vocals and candid lyricism to create a sonic bildungsroman, chronicling the triumphs and tribulations of a generation.

Singles ‘Go’ and ‘It’s Over’ have already resonated with listeners, suggesting an album that’s both deeply personal and universally relatable. Spanning 17 tracks, ‘Early Twenties’ promises a comprehensive exploration of what it means to come of age in the current era.

Griff – Vertigo

Known for her emotional honesty and sonic innovation, Griff’s debut album proper [No, it was a mixtape – Ed] promises to be a deep dive into the highs and lows of young adulthood. Standout single ‘Miss Me Too’ sets the tone with its big beat and soaring chorus. Tracks like ‘So Fast’, ‘Where Did You Go’, and ‘Astronaut’, meanwhile, suggest a journey through the full emotional gambit, capturing the dizzying experience of navigating love, loss, and self-discovery. A talent we’ve been waiting to fully arrive for what feels like forever now, ‘Vertigo’ should be her big moment.

Gig of the Week

WARGASM at Tankyard, London (8th July 2024)

WARGASM are set transform a London tank graveyard into a digital concert hall as they livestream a show with a difference tonight (Monday 8th July).

Sam Matlock and Milkie Way, the architects of WARGASM’s sonic assault, will unleash their nu-metal and electronic hybrid amidst a backdrop of decommissioned war machines. The juxtaposition of their futuristic sound against this industrial graveyard promises a visual and auditory experience that you really do not see every day.

Festival Focus

2000trees (10th-13th July 2024, Gloucestershire, UK)

Get ready for another year of madcap magic as the beloved 2000trees Festival returns to Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire from 10th-13th July. The line-up is an absolute beast stacked with heavyweights and future favourites.

New Jersey rockers The Gaslight Anthem will bring their soul-stirring anthems to a UK festival exclusive set. Australian maniacs The Chats are primed to deliver a blast of unhinged “shed rock” revelry. Don’t miss the anthemic emo-tinged singalongs of Manchester Orchestra (read our 2000trees festival guide cover feature here) or the raucous return of Kids In Glass Houses.

The stacked undercard is loaded with gems. Welsh heroes Los Campesinos! and the feverish intensity of Static Dress are must-sees. Keep an eye out for the vital perspectives of Bob Vylan and grandson. Genre-blurring forces Nova Twins and punk revivalists Hot Milk are unmissable.

Other highlights include cult emo faves Turnover, former Dork cover stars Crawlers, the ferocious Empire State Bastard, and mavericks Creeper and Wargasm. The Mysterines, Panic Shack, CLT DRP and SNAYX are among the future legends primed to impress. With its intimate atmosphere and welcoming spirit, it’s shaping up to be one of the most unmissable events around.

3 acts not to miss at 2000trees 2024

LOS CAMPESINOS!

The Welsh indie heroes are playing their first outdoor festival since 2014, making their long-awaited return to 2000trees an absolutely unmissable occasion. Expect the band’s trademark intricate, lyrically-dexterous anthems to be transformed into a celebratory singalong extravaganza. A sublime mix of quirky melancholy and raw euphoria.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

With their sweeping, emotionally-charged alt-rock providing the perfect backdrop for Andy Hull’s confessional lyricism, Manchester Orchestra have long been 2000trees fan favourites. The Atlanta quartet’s cathartic live show is a powerful, immersive experience that will likely convert any remaining non-believers into die-hard adherents.

STATIC DRESS

This British quartet channel the feverish intensity and anxious energy of a generation into their exhilarating brand of noise-rock. From blistering riffs to harrowing emotional honesty, Static Dress’ uncompromising sound is a bracing tonic – simultaneously provocative and cathartic. Brace for impact when they take the stage.

BST Hyde Park (12th-14th July 2024, London, UK)

BST Hyde Park transforms London’s famous green space into a diverse musical landscape over a whole run of big shows. Each offers a distinct flavour, from rock to pop to K-pop, catering to a wide range of musical tastes.

Stevie Nicks plays Friday 12th July, bringing her iconic voice and legendary songwriting to the Great Oak Stage. Her set is likely to blend solo work with Fleetwood Mac classics, offering a journey through decades of influential music. She’ll be backed up by Dork faves Baby Queen, Paris Paloma, Siobahn Winifred and Catty.

Kylie Minogue takes over on Saturday 13th, promising a high-energy pop spectacle. With her extensive catalogue and recent hits, Kylie’s performance is set to be a dance-filled celebration of pop music’s power to unite and uplift. Marina, Blusher and Say Now are also on the bill.

Stray Kids are in on Sunday 14th July, marking BST’s embrace of global music trends. Their performance promises to showcase the dynamic choreography and catchy hooks that have made K-pop a worldwide phenomenon. Plus, former Dork cover star Maisie Peters is in support.

TRNSMT Festival (12th-14th July 2024, Glasgow, Scotland)

TRNSMT returns to Glasgow Green this weekend,l balancing established names with rising stars

Liam Gallagher kicks off the festival with his trademark rock’n’roll attitude, delivering a mix of solo material and Oasis classics. The following day sees hometown hero Gerry Cinnamon take the stage, his folk-tinged indie rock sure to resonate with the Scottish crowd. Calvin Harris closes out the festival, promising to transform Glasgow Green into a massive dance party.

Throughout the weekend, TRNSMT’s various stages will showcase a range of genres, from indie rock to electronic music, providing a comprehensive tour of contemporary British music.

Wireless Festival (12th-14th July 2024, London, UK)

Wireless Festival turns Crystal Palace Park into a celebration of hip-hop, R&B, and grime.

Known for its star-studded lineups, Nicki Minaj headlines the opening night, bringing her theatrical performance style and rapid-fire rhymes to the Wireless stage. On the second day, 21 Savage and JHus take the spotlight while Doja Cat closes out the festival.

Throughout the weekend, Wireless will also highlight rising stars in the UK scene, maintaining its reputation as a launchpad for emerging talent.

NOS Alive Festival (11th-13th July 2024, Lisbon, Portugal)

NOS Alive offers a perfect blend of international acts and Portuguese charm on the picturesque Lisbon coastline. The festival is known for its eclectic lineup that spans rock, indie, and pop.

The Smashing Pumpkins bring their alternative rock legacy to the opening night, while Dua Lipa’s pop extravaganza lights up the second evening. Pearl Jam close out the festival with their passionate rock performance, promising a finale filled with both classics and newer material.

Between sets, festival-goers can enjoy the warm Portuguese weather and nearby beaches, making NOS Alive a true summer music destination.

Mad Cool Festival (10th-13th July 2024, Madrid, Spain)

Mad Cool lives up to its name with four days of eclectic musical offerings in the Spanish capital. The festival prides itself on a lineup that effortlessly blends mainstream appeal with an alternative edge.

Highlights include performances from pop sensation Dua Lipa, rock veterans Pearl Jam, and indie favourites The Killers. The diverse lineup ensures that each day of Mad Cool offers a unique musical journey, from pop anthems to guitar-driven rock and everything in between.

In addition to the music, Mad Cool is known for its art installations and food offerings, creating a full cultural experience under the Madrid sun. You can read our full Mad Cool preview here.

Bilbao BBK Live (11th-13th July 2024, Bilbao, Spain)

Set against the stunning backdrop of Mount Cobetas, Bilbao BBK Live offers a unique festival experience that combines music with natural beauty. The festival is known for its eclectic lineup and breathtaking views of Bilbao and the surrounding Basque Country.

Massive Attack headline the opening night, their atmospheric sounds sure to create a memorable experience, while The Prodigy bring their high-energy electronic rock. Grace Jones and Underworld top day two, while Jungle close the final day down.

Between sets, attendees can enjoy the festival’s multiple stages and scenic location, making Bilbao BBK Live as much about the setting as the sounds.