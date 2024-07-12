From Sunderland with love: The Futureheads’ self-titled debut turns 20

The album’s legacy lies not just in its songs but in its spirit.

In the summer of 2004, as British guitar music was experiencing somewhat of a renaissance. In a scene already packing the mayhem of The Libertines and the tight riffs of Franz Ferdinand, four lads from Sunderland unleashed a sonic whirlwind that would help define the post-punk revival. The Futureheads’ self-titled debut album, released on 12th July 2004, via 679 Recordings, arrived like a bolt of lightning, its 36 minutes and 13 seconds packed with more energy and sheer exuberance than many bands manage in their entire careers.

To understand the impact of The Futureheads, we need to step back into the early 2000s. The music scene was in flux, with the hangover of Britpop giving way to a period of Nu-Metal and Brit Rock, which in turn paved the way for a new wave of guitar-driven bands. This “New Rock Revolution”, as NME dubbed it, saw acts like The Strokes and The White Stripes leading the charge, setting the stage for a new generation of British bands to take over. It was in this fertile ground that The Futureheads took root, alongside contemporaries like Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party, Kaiser Chiefs, Maximo Park, The Cribs and, finally and perhaps most emphatically, Arctic Monkeys.

But The Futureheads weren’t just riding a wave; they were helping to create it. Formed in 2000 in Sunderland, a city known more for its industrial heritage than its music scene, the band emerged from a vibrant local community. Sunderland’s gritty backdrop and tight-knit creative circles played a crucial role in shaping the band’s raw, energetic sound.

The Futureheads’ lineup was a perfect storm of musical talent and chemistry. Barry Hyde, with his distinctive voice and frenetic guitar work and Ross Millard, deeply embedded in Sunderland’s music scene, acted as a focal point for the group. David “Jaff” Craig’s melodic yet driving basslines provided the perfect foundation, while Peter Brewis (later of Field Music, who played drums on the album before being replaced by Barry’s brother, Dave Hyde) brought technical precision to the rhythm section.

The album’s production was a key factor in its success. Enter Andy Gill, guitarist of the legendary post-punk band Gang of Four. Gill’s innovative guitar work and production style emphasised clarity and precision, helping The Futureheads achieve their signature sharp, rhythmic sound. The band’s relationship with Gill was one of mutual respect; they appreciated his direct approach and willingness to push them to refine their sound, ensuring that each track was meticulously crafted. While Gill produced the majority of the album, two tracks – ‘First Day’ and ‘Stupid and Shallow’ – were helmed by Paul Epworth, who would go on to work with Bloc Party and become one of the industry’s most sought-after producers. Epworth’s touch added a polished yet edgy quality to these tracks, providing a different sonic texture that complemented the rest of the album.

From the opening salvo of ‘Le Garage’, The Futureheads made their intentions clear. This is music that grabs you by the collar and demands your attention. The album’s 15 tracks, most clocking in at under three minutes, are a masterclass in concise, high-impact songwriting. Angular guitar riffs, reminiscent of their post-punk forebears, slice through the mix with surgical precision. But it’s the band’s use of vocal harmonies that truly set them apart. They weren’t the smooth, beach-boy harmonies of pop music past; The Futureheads deployed their voices like additional instruments, creating complex, often dissonant patterns that added depth and urgency to their songs.

Each track on the album feels like a carefully considered piece of a larger puzzle. ‘Robot’ and ‘A to B’ tackle themes of conformity and the mundanity of daily life, delivered with a frenetic energy that belies their weighty subjects. ‘Decent Days and Nights’, which reached Number 26 in the UK Singles Chart, is an anthem of youthful exuberance, its driving rhythm and catchy chorus capturing the essence of nights out and days full of possibility.

The album’s centrepiece, and the track that would become their biggest hit, is a cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds of Love’. Here, The Futureheads demonstrate their ability to take an established classic and completely reinvent it. Their version, which reached Number 8 on the UK Singles Chart in 2005, transforms Bush’s ethereal original into a punk rock sprint, complete with shouted vocals and a relentless rhythm section. It’s a cover that not only pays homage to the original but stands as a formidable work in its own right, introducing Bush’s songwriting to a new generation of listeners. The call and response of its introduction could probably still provoke a sing-a-long at any British festival to this day.

The Futureheads’ debut wasn’t just a collection of great songs; it was a statement of intent. The Futureheads were blending the energy of punk with the experimentation of post-punk and the catchiness of pop. Tracks like ‘Meantime’ and ‘The City Is Here for You to Use’ showcased the band’s ability to craft songs that are at once intellectually engaging and viscerally exciting. They were more dynamic than their peers. Sharper, brighter – angular enough to be cool, but exciting enough to have fun.

Critics were quick to recognise the album’s significance, while commercially, the album was a success, peaking at Number 11 on the UK Albums Chart and achieving Silver certification for sales exceeding 60,000 copies. While these numbers might not scream “blockbuster,” they represented a significant achievement for a debut album from an independent band.

The impact of The Futureheads’ debut extended far beyond its initial release. It became a cornerstone of the post-punk revival movement, influencing countless bands that followed. The album’s release coincided with a pivotal moment in British indie music. The 2005 NME Awards Tour, which featured The Futureheads alongside Bloc Party, Kaiser Chiefs, and The Killers, showcased the vibrancy of the scene. This tour was instrumental in solidifying the status of these bands and highlighting the dynamism of British indie music before the somewhat derogatory “landfill indie” tag emerged later in the decade.

In the years following their debut, The Futureheads continued to evolve. They released five more studio albums between 2006 and 2019, each exploring different facets of their sound. ‘News and Tributes’ (2006) saw them delve into more melodic and expansive territory that swerved away from the expected but delivered a record that was equally brilliant, while ‘This Is Not the World’ (2008) marked a return to a more direct, punk-influenced style. ‘The Chaos’ (2010) balanced anthemic rock with experimental tracks, and ‘Rant’ (2012) was a bold a cappella album that showcased the band’s vocal prowess.

After a hiatus beginning in 2013, during which members pursued various side projects, The Futureheads returned in 2019 with ‘Powers’, an album that blended their classic sound with modern influences. Throughout these changes, the spirit of their debut album remained a touchstone, a reminder of the raw energy and innovation that first brought them to prominence.

Twenty years on, The Futureheads’ debut album stands as a testament to the power of youthful exuberance channelled through musical skill and vision. Its influence can be heard in the tight harmonies and angular guitars of countless indie bands that followed. But more than that, it captures a moment in time when British guitar music was reinventing itself, pushing back against the excesses of Britpop and the dominance of American rock to create something uniquely, defiantly British.

The album’s legacy lies not just in its songs but in its spirit. It’s a cultural artefact, a snapshot of a pivotal moment in British music. For fans who were there at the time, the record is a nostalgic trip back to nights spent in sweaty clubs, jumping around to ‘Hounds of Love’ or shouting along to ‘Decent Days and Nights’. But more than that, it’s also a record that hasn’t dated one bit. Even twenty years on, it’s still as fresh and essential as it was on day one. You can’t say that about many others. It’s a reminder of the power of four young men from Sunderland, armed with guitars, drums, and a vision, to create something truly special. The Futureheads’ self-titled debut stands as a timeless classic, as vital and inspiring now as it was two decades ago.