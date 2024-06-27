Thursday at Glastonbury has its fair share of standout moments – here are six of them

Glastonbury 2024 might be preparing for its big fully-throated kick off, but there’s plenty happening if you’re down on Worthy Farm. While the main stages light up from Friday, Thursday still offers a tantalising preview of the musical diversity and innovative spirit that the event is known for. Here’s your essential guide to the must-see acts that will set the tone for an unforgettable weekend.

The festival is a cultural phenomenon that sets the agenda for the entire music industry. This year’s lineup promises a balanced feast of musical delights, with something for everyone. As always, tickets sold out in the blink of an eye, but don’t worry if you missed out – Dork will have you covered with extensive coverage.

Let’s dive into the Thursday acts that you absolutely can’t miss.

Shygirl Presents Club Shy

Prepare for an electrifying experience as Shygirl takes over Levels with her ‘Club Shy’ experience. Fresh off the release of her sixth EP, ‘Club Shy’, Shygirl is bringing the heat. The EP features collaborations featuring Empress Of, Kingdom, Lolo Zouaï, Boys Noize, and SG Lewis, blending nostalgic 90s and 00s club sounds with cutting-edge electronic music. Her performance promises to be a high-energy, genre-defying spectacle that will push the boundaries of dance music. A must see.

Levels, Friday, 00:00AM

Lambrini Girls

Photo credit: Patrick Gunning

Lambrini Girls bring the kind of unapologetic realness that thrives at Glastonbury. With a fierce attack and a live show that kicks back against all the worse people, they’re a band with something to say and the tools to say it. A riotous celebration of empowerment and rebellion, packed with energy and attitude.

Greenpeace Stage, Thursday, 3:00PM / Peace Stage, Thursday, 10:15PM

VLURE

Glasgow’s VLURE always deliver a powerful live show. Their raw energy and captivating stage presence make them a must-see act, with their fusion of post-punk and electronic music. Expect an electrifying set that will leave a lasting impression.

Peace Stage, Thursday, 9:00PM

Fat Dog

Photo credit: Patrick Gunning

Fat Dog live are an experience. Mixing genres, ideas and sounds – often within the space of the same song – their debut album ‘WOOF’ is on its way imminently. With a growing rep as one of the most exciting new live acts around, they’re sure to leave a lasting impression.

Strummerville, Thursday, 11:00PM / Peace Stage, Friday, 2:00AM

Moonchild Sanelly

Moonchild Sanelly is bringing her bold and eclectic style to Glastonbury. Her recent album ‘Phases’ explores themes of empowerment and self-expression, while a collaboration with Actual-Real-Life-Beyoncé on ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album brought her international acclaim. Her latest appearance with Self Esteem on new single ‘Big Man’ really wows, though, tackling modern masculinity and gender roles with the kind of confident swagger that marks out a genuine star.

Greenpeace Stage, Thursday, 3:00PM

Lynks

Photo credit: Patrick Gunning

Lynks knows how to deliver a visually and sonically stimulating performance that challenges and entertains. Known for theatrical sets and provocative lyrics, they’ve been making waves with an innovative blend of performance art and electronic music. Expect a proper show.

Greenpeace Stage, Thursday, 9:35PM