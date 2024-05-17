In Bloom: Tommy Lefroy are rewriting the narrative on their terms

Fresh off a triumphant European tour with Niall Horan, Tommy Lefroy are channelling their experiences and influences into a captivating new sound that challenges double standards and nurtures a community of fans. Check out the latest cover story for our New Music Friday playlist edit, PLAY.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Caity Krone.

Bonded by their shared love of literature and lyrical precision, Tessa Mouzourakis and Wynter Bethel, the dynamic duo behind Tommy Lefroy, have been captivating audiences with their unique blend of ethereal storytelling and sonic experimentation for a couple of years now. With the release of their new single, ‘Garden’, and an upcoming EP on the horizon, their latest act may just be their best yet.

Without getting into the cliches of tired-old-music-scribbling-tropes, the band’s name, inspired by the real-life Thomas Langlois Lefroy (the bloke who allegedly left Jane Austen brokenhearted, ‘FYI’), serves as a testament to their mission: to subvert the trope of the woman undone by love and instead become the heroines of their own story. It’s a determination to rewrite the narrative that is evident in their music, seamlessly weaving together personal experiences, literary references, and a keen sense of self-awareness.

It’s a vibe that has already won them fans in high places – and you don’t get much higher than a former member of the world’s biggest boyband. Fresh off tour with former Dork cover star Niall Horan, Tessa and Wynter found themselves on the bill through some good old superstar A&R. “When our agent first texted us, we couldn’t believe it was real. Niall said he’d found us randomly on Spotify; it was a crazy big opportunity for us,” they explain.

Being part of such a large-scale production, especially for their first European run, was an unforgettable experience for the duo. “Niall and his team were wonderful,” they gush. “They were so kind and accommodating to our touring party, and it was inspiring to see such a large-scale operation where everyone was so thoughtful and grounded. We were in awe of everything that went into the production every night. We were also very lucky to have an amazing little crew on this run, and had a lot of fun with them.”

The tour was filled with exciting adventures and memorable moments. “We were in Prague on St Patrick’s Day, running through the grounds of a carnival to get back to the venue for soundcheck,” they recall. “We played Poland for the first time and were shocked to see so many people singing our lyrics there. We were even gifted a Polish flag that says ‘Poland Loves Tommy Lefroy’.”

But one particular moment stood out as a highlight for the band. “One of our favourite drives was the drive into Milan,” they share. “It was our first time seeing the Alps, and the drive took us through snowy Switzerland into sunny, summery Italy. It felt like an emergence from what had been a long winter for us. That night, the Italian audience was so effusive and loving to us. The whole tour felt surreal and soaked in gratitude.”

At the time of our chat, the duo are deep in prep mode for the release of ‘Garden’. “Last night, we filmed a lil visualiser for a lyric video in a park near our flat in North East London and spent the rest of the night handwriting lyrics and eating perogies,” they reveal. “It’s our first release of this year, so we’re getting back into the swing of everything! It’s very exciting, but there’s always pressure around first releases, like opening the gate back up to the world after keeping your work to yourself for so long.”

‘Garden’ represents a departure from their earlier songs, with a playful, jaunty instrumental that Wynter crafted. “It started with a sample of choral singing, taken on a flurry of a trip to Rome, pitch-shifted and distorted to swell into a guitar loop,” they explain. “That loop took a lot of time to get right, trying to make it feel lush and immersive, and that sort of inspired titling the track ‘Garden’.”

That process of perfecting their art showcases the duo’s meticulous attention to detail and their commitment to creating a rich, immersive world for their listeners. Maybe it’s a surprise, then – or perhaps a reason why – the lyrics of ‘Garden’ were born out of a place of frustration. “When we went in together to write the lyrics, we were experiencing a bit of burnout, and mulling over various frustrating events,” they admit. “At one point, we’d jokingly titled the session ‘Is working with women something that’s important to you?’ a question that was earnestly posed to us once in a meeting, to which we were a bit speechless. That was the catalyst for what this song became.”

It’s an anecdote that serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and double standards that female artists still often face in the music industry, and how Tommy Lefroy channelled their frustration into a creative outlet.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical concept of Eden and the modern irony of the fall of man, as well as Anne Carson’s ‘Eros the Bittersweet’, Tommy Lefroy set out to create something fun and cathartic out of their frustration. “We wanted to pull something fun out of the frustration, and a lot of the lyrics came together quickly,” they say. “The chorus was largely inspired by conversations around desire as a motivator, largely inspired by Anne Carson’s Eros the Bittersweet, which we’d both read last year. Per usual, it’s about a lot of things at once, but unlike a lot of our other songs, we wrote it mostly just for fun.”

Their approach to songwriting, which draws from a wide range of literary and philosophical influences, is a hallmark of Tommy Lefroy’s style that expands beyond just the music – and unlike some of their contemporaries, you’re left in no doubt; yes, they have actually read the book.

The creation of ‘Garden’ spanned several months, with the initial idea taking shape last summer and the final touches being added while the band was on tour with Niall Horan. Started after “a fun, sort of chaotic run of UK shows”, it was written with the live show in mind to provide a heavier moment. “Some of the last bits of production on this song took shape on the road. Wynter cut bass backstage in Łódź, and we layered live takes of our drummer Chris Burgess playing at the Prague show into the record,” they reveal. “We spent most of our limited downtime on the tour finishing up the production and getting the song mixed. Our crew was very supportive of us and our workaholism but occasionally convinced us to break for beers.”

For Tessa and Wynter, writing on the road is essential to their creative process. “We always try to write on the road, mostly journaling. It’s a very inspiring time, and we often feel filled to the brim with the experiences of tour,” they explain. “We start song ideas when we can, but a lot of the time, you’re in motion, so it’s easier to work more on editing/production on the road. The things we journal about often become the seeds of songs we write down the line.”

It’s telling how deeply intertwined the duo’s experiences and observations are with their music and how they use their time on tour to gather inspiration and lay the groundwork for future songs. Mixing those first-hand moments with inspiration from a wider world of art around them opens up horizons that go beyond the mundane.

Naturally, the symbolism of gardens and nature is a recurring theme in literature and art, and Tommy Lefroy have their own favourite interpretations. “We both read Louise Gluck’s Averno last spring, which references the garden in her poem A Myth of Devotion amidst investigations of the myth of Persephone and Hades’ attempts to offer her love in the underworld,” they share. “We loved going to museums during our days off on the Europe tour. We loved Reina Sofia in Madrid and the Staatliche in Berlin. Since we were working on ‘Garden’ throughout, we were always on the lookout for interpretations of Adam and Eve, the Garden, the fall of man. Some standouts were The Fall of Man by Cornelis Cornelisz and Adán y Eva by Rosario de Velasco.”

These literary and artistic influences serve as a rich tapestry from which Tommy Lefroy draw inspiration, weaving together themes of desire, temptation, and the human condition in their music. But more than that, Dear Reader. They leave us in no doubt – Tommy Lefroy are significantly more well-read than your average band.

Growing up surrounded by the lush forests of Vancouver and the rugged wilderness of Northern Michigan respectively, Tessa and Wynter have a deep connection to the natural world. “Though we’re based in London, we always make it a priority to find green spaces, especially when we’re feeling homesick,” they reveal. It’s that connection to nature which is evident in their music, which often evokes a sense of otherworldliness and enchantment, transporting listeners to a realm where the boundaries between the real and the imagined blur.

As for the cover art for ‘Garden’, Tessa and Wynter shot it themselves. “Last summer, we took a cheap flight to Croatia to visit some of Tessa’s family with a disposable underwater camera in tow,” they explain, making sure to be clear they’re not suddenly flash – the camera had been recently discovered in a desk drawer in Wynter’s childhood bedroom. “We had a whole concept shoot, hilariously got a bit carried away and spent so long in the water we both got seasick, and our lips turned blue.”

With ‘Garden’, Tommy Lefroy hope to inspire their fans to embrace their desires and pursue their dreams unapologetically. “When we were younger, we felt shame was kind of normalised around discussions of desire and desire as a motivator. When we talk to our fans, we are often impressed by them, their confidence in themselves and their choices, and their openness around sexuality, identity, and self-actualisation,” they explain. “We hope ‘all I do is want to’, maybe by some reverse psychology, inspires listeners to go after what they want but also relish a bit in the wanting.”

Clearly, the band has a deep connection with their fans, who look to them not only as role models and sources of inspiration but also as creative peers with whom they can get into the weeds of art appreciation. In addition to their music, Tommy Lefroy have launched a book club for their fans called Some Vague Hope. “We’re currently reading Minor Detail by Adania Shibli. Every month, we read a book and get together to discuss on Instagram Live and Discord,” they explain. “At our headline shows, we always have a book swap table by merch. The idea is fans bring a book they’re done reading – or sometimes couldn’t get through, and hey, we get that too – leave it on the table at the start of the night, and then pick up a new book on the way out. People have responded so positively, and it’s facilitated so many fun conversations at shows. We’ve missed that connection in the times we’re off the road, so the idea of the book club felt like a natural step. We’re big book heads, and love asking the fans what they’re reading.”

‘Garden’ is just the beginning of a larger body of work from Tommy Lefroy, with their third EP currently in the works. “The EP is still unfolding, but we’re finalising production at this stage. We’re detail-oriented, which can veer towards debilitating perfectionism, but the work is really taking shape now,” they share. “We’ve been working on a lot of songs over the past year, and we’re always getting ahead of ourselves, but we can say there’s much more to come.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for more new material, with the band hinting at more in the near future. “We just turned in the subsequent single. It’s a song we wrote last summer that is a bit heavier but so important to us,” they reveal. “We got to play it on the Niall tour as well and had some really special moments with it. It’s more of a scary, vulnerable type of song, so it felt crazy to premiere it in front of such big crowds and as a supporting act. But people really responded to it, and we’re very excited for it to come out.”

Looking ahead, Tommy Lefroy have big plans for the coming months, including their first “little world tour”. “We’ll be playing headline shows in the UK and EU in September, and we’ll soon be announcing a handful of North American dates to follow,” they share. “We’re so grateful to keep touring and very excited to play some new songs on the road.”

With their blend of literary references, ethereal storytelling, and sonic experimentation, Tommy Lefroy have carved out a space for themselves that soars above the hum-drum of everyday life. As they continue to explore themes of desire, frustration, and self-discovery in their music, they’re sure to face new challenges and obstacles, but with resilience, passion, and unwavering commitment to their art, this is one garden that’s sure to bloom. ■

Tommy Lefroy's new single 'Garden' is out now.