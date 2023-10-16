Nilufer Yanya, Léa Sen, Trout, and Jazzi Bobbi celebrate War Child’s Day Of The Girl

The night is a poignant celebration of strength, resilience and the power of music to drive change.

Words: Josh Crowe.

Photo: Yas Cowan (@yascowan).

In the heart of London, at the iconic Bush Hall, a vital celebration unfolds as Day Of The Girl sets the stage for a memorable night of music with a profound purpose. The evening is a testament to the work of War Child, who for three decades have worked tirelessly supporting children affected by war across the globe. They’ve left an indelible mark on raising awareness and funds for a crucial cause, employing music to project their vision.

Day Of The Girl is dedicated to honouring the strength and determination of girls and women redefining their destinies. It is a cause that seeks to create safe spaces, reaffirming the belief that everyone should have the right to set their own path.

The night begins with the enigmatic Jazzi Bobbi, a London-based solo artist with a burgeoning reputation as one to watch. Bobbi’s abstract techno-pop, pulsating synths, and R&B-inflected vocals perfectly kick off the night as the hall fills out, her commanding presence teeing off the night perfectly.

Next up is Trout, the creative alter ego of 23-year-old Cesca, who takes to the stage donning a beanie. They get through some initial nerves to deliver a truly memorable set. From the painstaking commitment to the passionate delivery of each song, there’s no question they know how to gig like no one’s watching. The crowd revels in a set that’s a seamless blend of post-punk with electronic motifs.

French-Martiniquan musician Léa Sen graces the stage to deliver a spell-binding set showcasing her multifaceted talents, not just as a vocalist but as an instrumentalist. While already making her mark collaborating with Joy Orbison and Wu-Lu, shows like this prove she is very much an artist in her own right. She perfectly flaunts her abilities, melding dream-pop-infused melodies with rippling vocals. Léa is at the peak of her powers in a live setting; the perfect imperfections of indie-folk guitar drenched in piercing vocals blow everyone away.

Nilufer Yanya closes the night, marrying indie-rock, soul, jazz, and trip-hop elements. It’s a trademark performance that champions her sound that bathes in a medley of references, cascading from King Krule to PJ Harvey. A testament to a musician following their instincts, she carries an undeniable charm, endlessly expressive, letting her life experience unfurl into something timeless.

The night is a poignant celebration of strength, resilience and the power of music to drive change. With each performance, Day of the Girl is a celebration of hope, courage, and the enduring spirit of girls and women worldwide.