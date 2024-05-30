Pale Waves kick off a brand new era at Dork’s Night Out at the 100 Club, London

Heather & Co. perform under the name Perfume to celebrate their brand new single.

Words: Jamie Muir.

“How hot is it in here?” calls out Heather Baron-Gracie, a few songs into a frankly ridiculous headline set at London’s famed The 100 Club. It’s a casual Friday night for Dork’s Night Out, with a band who’ve formed the fabric of not only this here magazine, Dear Reader, but an entire era of guitar music. Always looking forward, tonight welcomes their biggest era yet. But who are mysterious headliners Perfume? Tonight answers that and more.

Openers daydreamers already feel firmly on the march to the very top. Serving up the slickest of indie-pop hooks, tonight is a tantalising taste of what’s to come – full of widescreen ambition and glorious turns. Holding The 100 Club firmly in the palm of their hands with only two tracks out in the world says it all, and the bubblegum joy shines. ‘Don’t Delete My Number’ is a hip-shaking number born from neon-age anthems, while ‘Call Me Up’ immediately sets light as a go-to singalong. Like The 1975 merging with Sam Fender, there’s no denying their ambition as closer ‘Beach House’ leaves The 100 Club ready for more.

With the venue fit to burst, the moment Pale Waves take to the stage is pandemonium. Ripping into ‘Jealousy’, they’re met with the sort of devotion that sees fans pressed against the stage. Cinematic flourishes ring out for a night that feels frankly ridiculous for such a small venue. The feeling of it being special is there throughout as the band tour through their career to date.

‘Jealousy’, ‘Lies’, ‘You’re So Vain’ and ‘Unwanted’ are born for the live stage. That bold HD sound takes on a life of its own for Pale Waves’ first London headline show in nearly 18 months. The dazzling punch of ‘There’s A Honey’ and ‘Television Romance’ are met with ground-shaking chaos alongside a special airing of early cut ‘My Obsession’ that’s sung back in unison. ‘Eighteen’ sees pogoing masses, while ‘Fall To Pieces’ highlights what has made Pale Waves so special for so long and what makes their next chapter ever so vital.

Debuted tonight, ‘Perfume’ (You get it now, right?) is a spellbinding mix of The Cranberries’ vocal rawness and firecracking indie-rock that shoots for the stars, while ‘Change’ and a soaring ‘She’s My Religion’ put a cap on a night where even being in the room feels frankly wild. Pale Wave make it clear that they’re not just here for a nice time; they’re here to lead, entering their prime as a band who kick down the door and do whatever they want to do.