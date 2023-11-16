Allie X has announced her “angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent” new album, ‘Girl With No Face’

It's coming in February.

Allie X has announced her new album, ‘Girl With No Face’.

The full-length is set for release on 23rd February, preceded by the title-track and recent drop ‘Black Eye’.

“I am thrilled to announce my new record “Girl With No Face”. This is the first self-produced album I’ve done, and at times, it felt like I wasn’t going to make it out alive, let alone send out a press release about it,” Allie shares.

“It’s very hard to sum up a body of work you’ve spent thousands of hours on, but here’s an attempt. There is a death in this music, as well as the beginning of a rebirth. I needed to make something that came completely from me. If only once, and if only to prove to myself that I could do it. I would describe these songs as angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent… the same way some people describe me ha. I hope everyone likes it but if not, try turning it up a bit.”

Check out the new single below.

