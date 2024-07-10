Ghost have confirmed the streaming release for their debut film, Rite Here Rite Now

Ghost are set to release their debut film, Rite Here Rite Now, for global online streaming later this month.

The wide release follows a successful limited cinema run in June, grossing over $5 million during its four-day theatrical release. The film, which combines live concert footage from Ghost’s performances at The Forum in Inglewood, California, with a narrative storyline, also features the premiere of a new track, ‘The Future Is a Foreign Land’.

Fans who missed the cinema screenings will have the opportunity to watch the film on the Veeps streaming platform from 20th July. The online premiere will include exclusive bonus content, as stated on the Veeps website: “Included in your ticket, is access to an exclusive Q&A with Ghost Mastermind Tobias Forge, Co-Director Alex Ross Perry, and live director Jim Parsons, captured at the film’s London Premiere.”

The film captures Ghost’s sold-out two-night finale of their RE-IMPERATOUR tour at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. It aims to provide viewers with an immersive experience of the Grammy-winning theatrical rock band, offering what is described as a “bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of GHOST”.