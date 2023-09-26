Human Interest have announced a new EP, ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’.

The record follows on from debut ‘Desire Paths’, and is set for release on 24th November via Nice Swan Records, preceded by early single ‘Grounded’. They’ve also a launch show planned at The Waiting Room, London on 29th November.

“‘Grounded’ started off as a bit of a joke,” they explain, “whilst I had some time to kill before meeting up with some friends – they’re Irish and we would often get drunk and make up silly Irish folk songs. I made a version of it that had a full choir and I tried to make it sound like a bunch of people singing in a pub. With the old Irish songs, it makes me think of people going to war. The character in the song is speaking as a conscientious objector, whose boyfriend had chosen to go to war and subsequently died. I think the song can speak for itself.”

Of the EP, they add: “Empathy Lives in Outer Space feels like we’ve locked into our identity as Human Interest. The name of the EP came from an image of the world’s first untethered freefall in outer space. We found it beautiful how alone that person looked, whilst knowing that there were people there out of the picture who were ready to bring him back into safety. We became really obsessed with the idea of a toddler being in that same situation, and how striking that would be. Upon leaning into this new imagery, the name ‘Empathy Lives in Outer Space’ came about and everything clicked. You need space to really appreciate empathy, and comprehend your place in the grand scheme of things.”

Check out the new single below.