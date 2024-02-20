Lucy Rose has released ‘Whatever You Want’, a song about finding happiness

Lucy Rose has released ‘Whatever You Want’ from her fifth album, ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’.

The full-length will arrive on 19th April via Communion Records, and has already been teased with new cut ‘The Racket’. The news follows last year’s single ‘Could You Help Me’, her first new music since the release of fourth album, ‘No Words Left’, in 2019.

Lucy Rose says of the new track: “I think a lot about my son Otis’s future, and instead of having a grand, extravagant life, I just want him to be happy, it’s very much how I feel about my own life now. The things I really dream of and care about are so different now, so many people I know are struggling in different ways, a lot with their own mental health and I just want them to be happy. I think the pressures of society can be a real contributing factor to their unhappiness.

“I paired this idea with my own personal experience of suddenly feeling so helpless during the time my back was most in disrepair, and then the moments when I was able to walk down the road to my local cafe again and the huge amount of joy that gave me, just being able to do the small and simple things in life again. I distinctly remember thinking, if this is all my life is from now on, just being able to get out the house and doing these small things then I’ll be happy.”

Of the video, she adds: “I discovered Zach Scheiwiller’s work on Instagram and was immediately drawn to what he does. I thought he would be the perfect person to make the music video for ‘Whatever You Want’, but knew it would be a long shot because he lived in Chicago. To my surprise, he listened to the music and agreed to fly over to the UK and walk the late evening streets of Brighton with me and film whatever he thought worked. I haven’t done a video like this for a long time, no plan at all, all instinct based, and it really brought me back to when I first started making videos.

“Zach was fascinating to watch work, I could see him looking at a location and working out the shots in real time. It was a joy to work with him, and he’s only 20!”

Check it out below.