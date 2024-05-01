Olivia Rodrigo’s Manchester GUTS dates have been postponed due to “technical issues” at new Co-op Live arena

Olivia Rodrigo’s scheduled performances at the newly opened Co-Op Live arena in Manchester on 3rd and 4th May have been postponed due to an ongoing “venue-related technical issue.” The announcement comes amidst a string of operational challenges faced by the 23,500-capacity arena since its opening was first announced.

“Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed,” the venue wrote in a statement. “Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase.”

— Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 1, 2024

The venue, which has already seen delays and rescheduling for its opening performances by comedian Peter Kay and a show by The Black Keys, has advised ticket holders to either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at the point of purchase. A statement provided by Co-Op Live expressed their apologies: “We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many.”

This latest setback follows the abrupt cancellation of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s performance earlier this evening (1st May), just ten minutes after doors had opened, due to the same technical issue. The launch of Co-Op Live has been contentious, with a licensing dispute with the city’s existing AO Arena raising concerns over public safety and the legality of the new venue’s licence application.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, in support of her second album ‘GUTS’, is set to visit several UK cities, with Remi Wolf in support. The affected Manchester dates are part of the following UK leg:

MAY

03 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK – POSTPONED

04 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK – POSTPONED

07 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

08 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

14 The O2, London, UK

15 The O2, London, UK

17 The O2, London, UK

18 The O2, London, UK

The postponement of Rodrigo’s Manchester shows adds to the challenges faced by Co-Op Live, which saw its boss, Gary Roden, resign last week amidst criticism over the arena’s operations and his controversial remarks about the management of smaller music venues in the UK.