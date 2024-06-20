Sarah Kinsley has announced her debut album, ‘Escaper’

She's also shared teaser single 'Last Time We Never Meet Again'.

Sarah Kinsley has shared details of her debut album, ‘Escaper’.

The full-length follows on from last year’s EP ‘Ascension’, and is set for release on 6th September. She’s also shared teaser single ‘Last Time We Never Meet Again’.

Kinsley – who recently toured with Mitski – co-produced the album alongside John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten). “One realization you have eventually as an insular, more introspective person is that there’s a world outside of yourself waiting for you to look into it,” she says of the collaboration. “I had made every single EP from scratch, in the sweetness of my apartment… This record was meant to be grand and unstoppable. A beginning descent into freefall. Why protect that feeling in solitude? Why not invite another into that journey?”

Check out the new single below.

