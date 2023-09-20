CHAI – CHAI

Label: Sub Pop

Released: 22nd September 2023

Fusing yacht rock and cutesy computer-start-up jingles with aggressive vocals, the latest self-titled LP from CHAI asserts an explosive and fun sound. Blending influence from a range of Japanese and Western genres, it’s a melting pot of sound and ideas waiting to be explored.

The group flaunt their musical skill from the chilled, boppy ‘MATCHA’ to the synth-pop, offbeat ‘GAME’. Both tracks and the wider album pull reference from city-pop, a genre of Japanese pop music popularised in the 70s, inspired by the funky, chilled beats of Western lounge music. This throughline of influence gives each track its own sense of individualism, not quite fitting within the limits of any genre, just as the group intended. The boogie-inducing ‘PARA PARA’ is a city pop/disco explosion, suavely transporting listeners to an 80s dancefloor filled with faux fur and intoxicating cologne.

CHAI’s music, while fun and ear-wormish, connects to a deeper message, encouraging revolt against social norms. ‘NEO KAWAII, K?’ spells this out, as the group’s anthemic, fast-paced feminist battle cry is charged to incite riots. There’s no shortage of music with a similar message, but there is something quite special about CHAI’s version, as blaring, raw vocals cathartically rally against oppression. As the encore shouts, “My body is mine. My soul is mine… My hair is mine”, it’s delightfully to the point. With lyrical undercurrents of feminist anger paired with delicious synthy beats, ‘CHAI’ is feisty, in-your-face and fun.