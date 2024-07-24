Lime Cordiale – Enough of the Sweet Talk

Label: Chugg Music

Released: 26th July 2024

Following the lead of their strong co-frontmen and brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, Aussie pop-rockers Lime Cordiale have already cemented themselves as local stars, but also a favourite export over here in the UK. 2020’s ’14 Steps To A Better You’ broke them out of an oversaturated genre, offering an escapist dream at a time when few others knew what to do with their musical output.

Standing out with sizzling chemistry between bandmates, lush instrumental adornments and an undeniable sense of melody, the band set a new standard. While the core traits remain on a long-awaited third LP, it’s increasingly clear that they’re shooting for something different, something more ambitious.

Structured as a relationship unfolding, ‘Enough of The Sweet Talk’ takes us from blissful ignorance and adoration (‘Pedestal’, ‘The Milk Man’) through downtrodden awakenings (‘Happiness Season’, ‘When I’m Losing It’) and finally to a resigned acceptance (‘Strangers’). The 13 tracks are broken up by four “French Cues”, subtle voice notes which nudge us along the narrative and steer listeners gracefully through each chapter.

At each twist and turn, there is a new and surprising appeal to be found; the title track itself is a Vampire Weekend-esque ode to finding your meaning for your own life, the mourning ‘Colin’ encourages those picking up the pieces, and ‘The Big Reveal’ swings big with bold, theatrical production that delights in hypocrisy. Lime Cordiale hop from sonic to sonic, blending bombastic brass with gentle strings on standout cut ‘Love Is Off The Table’ – there’s little worry that this tracklist will ever feel samey.

Self-exploration occasionally comes at the cost of cohesion, but that disorientation does mirror the journey fans are guided through. Featuring songs released over two years ago, it’s difficult to distinguish a patchwork of material collected over Lime Cordiale’s career from a record with a clear direction. Whichever approach was taken, the level of creativity and slickness of delivery on their third full-length makes for an absorbing project from a group whose charisma is always impossible to resist.