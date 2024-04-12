Lizzy McAlpine – Older

Label: Columbia Records

Released: 5th April 2024

Basking in the afterglow of a viral hit can be a double-edged sword. Lizzy McAlpine knows this all too well. After the unexpected success of ‘Ceilings’ from her second album ‘Five Seconds Flat’, she found herself questioning her artistic direction. Fast forward to ‘Older’, her latest offering, and McAlpine sheds the skin of expectation, crafting a deeply personal album that prioritises authenticity over chasing trends.

‘Older’ is a marked departure from the folk-pop leanings of ‘Five Seconds Flat’. Gone are the airy soundscapes; in their place, a richer tapestry of instrumentation unfolds. String sections and piano flourishes paint a more dynamic backdrop, while McAlpine’s vocals soar with newfound confidence. The stripped-down ballads, however, retain a sense of intimacy, showcasing the raw vulnerability in her songwriting.

Thematically, ‘Older’ delves into the complexities of navigating your twenties. Tracks like ‘Drunk, Running’ explore the emotional toll of codependency, while ‘Broken Glass’ confronts the aftermath of emotional abuse with unflinching honesty. McAlpine doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects of this life stage, crafting lyrics that resonate with a raw honesty that’s both relatable and refreshing.

This commitment to authenticity extends beyond the lyrical content. A standout example is ‘You Forced Me To’, a powerful ballad presented in its demo form. The unpolished production and stripped-down vocals become the song’s greatest strength, a testament to McAlpine prioritising genuine emotion over studio polish. This dedication to capturing a rawness in the music permeates ‘Older’, making it feel like a genuine conversation with a friend rather than a meticulously produced pop record.

There’s a melancholic undercurrent throughout ‘Older’, particularly in the title track. It evokes a bittersweet nostalgia for a lost youth, prompting introspection about the passage of time. However, the overall tone remains one of hopeful transformation. By confronting her past struggles and embracing her artistic vision, McAlpine emerges with a new-found sense of self-assuredness.

‘Older’ stands as a beacon of artistic growth, a deeply personal album that transcends trends to touch on the timeless. McAlpine’s journey from the ephemeral glow of viral success to the crafting of ‘Older’ marks her as not just a musician, but a storyteller, one who understands the intricate dance of light and shadow that defines us all. Through ‘Older’, she solidifies her voice as one of nuanced beauty, authenticity, and undeniable resonance, inviting listeners into a world where growth is both a challenge and a celebration.