Marika Hackman – Big Sigh

Label: Chrysalis Records

Released: 12th January 2024

Marika Hackman is no stranger to taking on emotionally complex subject matter with 2019’s ‘Any Human Friend’ tackling queer relationships and female sexuality. Her latest effort, ‘Big Sigh’, ventures further into this complicated world as she delves into anxiety, sadness and, ultimately, relief from the woes of the world.

For some, bigger might mean better – not for Marika. Save for the brass and strings and production help from Sam Petts-Davies and Charlie Andrew, ‘Big Sigh’ is a testament to her artistry, with her carrying the majority of the creative process out alone. The result means ten tracks of well-thought-out instrumentals and some of the best lyrics of her career so far.

‘Hanging’ reflects on being trapped and unable to grow in a past relationship, while ‘Slime’ operates at the other end of this scale, mapping out the exciting new beginnings of love and physical connection through the instrumental as it builds to an almost frantic point.

Every one of her releases seems to end the same way, with two utterly gut-wrenching takes that leave Marika’s vocals to do all the talking. ‘Please Don’t Be So Kind’ continues the theme of a relationship at its end, and ‘The Yellow Mile’ is the perfect stretch of calm at the end of a record so fraught with deep emotion.