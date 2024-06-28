Omar Apollo – God Said No

Label: Warner Records

Released: 28th June 2024

Omar Apollo has become quite a big deal indeed since his debut album ‘Ivory’ in 2022. The truth is he’s been a big deal all his life, a prodigious talent who can seemingly do it all; he’s now proving what a superstar he is as he moves beyond bedroom R&B productions into a kaleidoscopic and genre-bending second album ‘God Said No’.

More insistent and vital than ever, the songs here have a greeter sheen and pack a bigger punch, allowing Apollo’s songwriting to really flourish. He takes on vocoder-drenched 80s electro on killer track ‘Less Of You’, while the spacey, plaintive yearning of ‘Life’s Unfair’ highlights the strong emotional core of this 14-track collection. He frequently sounds vulnerable and bereft yet hopeful and resolute at the same time as he navigates the early career rush of fame and adulation.

A pop auteur for a new generation, this is the sound of Omar Apollo making a significant artistic statement.