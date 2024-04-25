Pillow Queens – Name Your Sorrow

Label: Royal Mountain Records

Released: 19th April 2024

‘Name Your Sorrow’ is not one for veiled emotion, wearing its bleeding heart on its sleeve, revealing an aching soul for all to see. An album of atmospheric indie, the band lay bare tales of love, loss and perseverance.

Stirring instrumentals open the full-length with ‘February 8th’, presenting Pamela Connolly’s richly brooding vocals to the world. Her voice moves like the wind, smooth yet strong, capable of a howl just as much as a whisper.

As the album progresses it becomes clear that Pillow Queens have an uncanny ability to paint a scene with poignant realism. ‘Like a Lesson’ unfurls a story of inner conflict, the raw emotion placing the listener straight into the memory of another, set against a backdrop of hypnotic hooks. ‘Blew Up the World’, meanwhile, is nothing short of phenomenal in its execution, raw and understated, goosebumps will erupt at its climax.

Each song rides through waves of contemplation, sometimes floating, other times thrashing against the current. Yet, a silver thread of hope is weaved throughout. ‘Notes on Worth’ closes, cultivating a final bout of lump-in-the-throat introspection.

Grounding like the first sting of cold air on a fresh spring morning, ‘Name Your Sorrow’ is for the tired, tender hearts who, despite it all, keep on hoping. Pillow Queens have produced yet another triumph.