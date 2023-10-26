Sundara Karma – Better Luck Next Time

Label: Is Right Records

Released: 27th October 2023

Endearing riffs and pangs of coming-of-age emotions: expect all of this and more from Sundara Karma’s sparkling new album. Loved for their charming indie hits that capture the tumultuous essence of youth, ‘Better Luck Next Time’ extends this legacy, feeling vibrant, boyish and tender. Reliving memories of nights out, friendships and relationships, the third studio from the quartet feels like the day after the night before, as you relive your life through bleary, slightly paranoid, hungover eyes.

In a wash of guitars, vocals and drums, the sound is big, ambitious and anthemic. Trying on a cheekier, more in-your-face voice, the opening track ‘Baby Blue’ echoes “Come back with me tonight” as distorted guitars build and fall in all the right places. The more tempered ‘Miss Again’ feels like an exhausted cry recounting failed relationships; it’s upbeat, catchy, yet poignant. The unrelenting drums and pacy riffs subdue the melancholic lyrics, adding to a consistent sense of dysphoria that runs throughout.

As the album progresses into more familiar indie-pop territory, synthy 80s decadence adds a touch of intrigue to tracks like ‘Pain + Pleasure’, providing a welcome contrast to noisier cuts. The beautiful instrumental ‘Okay I’m Lonely’ showcases the group’s technical skill, as a medley of synths, effects, and drums cascade. It makes ‘Better Luck Next Time’ an energetic release well worth listening to.