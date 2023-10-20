The Drums – Jonny

Label: Anti-

Released: 20th October 2023

With searing, gentle vocals and beautifully chilled surfer riffs, The Drums’ new album ‘Jonny’ is a stunning, ruminating record that will sit in your heart after listening. Lingering in the comfort of their signature, enigmatic sound, Jonny Pierce casts a dreamy haze, tackling heavy topics of childhood trauma. The downbeat melancholy The Drums have perfected once again feels refreshed and dynamic; few artists can manage the creation of such a hypnotic, distinctive sound and maintain its momentum with such grace and sincerity.

Representing their most vulnerable, intimate work to date, ‘Jonny’ is laced with a quiet magic, offering calm and solace. Each track bleeds into the next, with synthy interludes and dainty, decorative jingles. This vulnerability is also felt lyrically, as the delicate ‘Little Jonny’ and ‘Protect Him Always’ encourage self-reflection and Jonny’s melodic affirmations tug at the heartstrings.

Introspective and undoubtedly cathartic, Jonny purges his tender heart and soul, offering up the intricate inner workings of his mind and laying it bare. In ‘Green Grass’, he delicately sings, “My heart is all I have” – a line that feels plucked from a scribbled note in a diary. Listening to ‘Jonny’ feels like therapy, as Jonny Pierce showers love on his younger self it teaches us we can, too. Captivating, moving and heartwrenching, yet nestled on the group’s staple alt-pop rhythm, this album, or memoir, will radiate in the minds of listeners for years to come.