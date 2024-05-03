The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know

Label: Captured Tracks

Released: 3rd May 2024

A mere year after the release of ‘Everything Harmony’, the melodic wizardry of New York-hailing sibling duo The Lemon Twigs has struck again. This time, poking exquisite sunshine through the clouds of doubt and melancholy cast by their previous album.

‘A Dream Is All We Know’ makes you feel nostalgic for a time that you might not have even been alive to experience. It’s difficult to imagine feeling anything but pure warmth and optimism listening to this album – from the wonderfully jangly opener ‘My Golden Years’ to the bouncing clarinet of ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall Into Place’; the beautiful harmonies of ‘Church Bells’; and the sweet tenderness of ‘Ember Days’ and ‘In The Eyes Of The Girl’.

Each song shows The Lemon Twigs’ ability to bridge time through their music, propelling you back to the Californian sun-soaked days of the Beach Boys and the colourful riffs of 60s/70s Beatles and E.L.O, while also maintaining an utterly contemporary sound. A kaleidoscopic fusion of everything from pop, rock, folk, and even bubblegum, it would be easy to believe this album was either a lost vintage classic or a bold new release.

As is the case with much of their music, The Lemon Twigs’ melting pot of influences are unmistakable – pretty much oozing out of every note – but these influences are mined so deliberately and intelligently, tapping into the very essence of what made classic baroque pop and soft rock bands so wonderful and springboarding it straight into 2024.

‘A Dream Is All We Know’ is just lovely – it’s a testament to the enduring power of classic songwriting, and further solidifies the one word that could be used to describe this wonderful band: timeless.