Yeule – Softscars

Label: Ninja Tune

Released: 22nd September 2023

After orbiting the world of PC Music and earning a reputation as a forward-thinking pop artist, Yeule had their breakthrough moment with second album ‘Glitch Princess’. A haunted, dreamy record defined by jarring synths, it wrestled with technology, annihilation and individuality.

New album ‘Softscars’ is just as confrontational, pitting a larger-than-life ambition against personal loss, and sees Yeule continue to toy with the world of pop, reshaping it in their image. It’s also unlike anything they’ve put their name to before.

Opener ‘X W X’ is a violent, 150-second purge of snarling guitars and guttural screams while the title track can’t decide if it’s nightmarish or daydream pop. ‘Ghosts’ provides a moment of beauty, ‘Fish In The Pool’ is a piano-led moment of reflection while ‘Dazies’ is pure, grunge fury as Yeule lets the fire burn.

Yeule couldn’t sound more comfortable as the record bounces between bedroom pop admissions and urgent party-starting ragers.