Alien Chicks: “We’ve already got our second EP and most of our album written and ready to record”





As they drop their debut EP, ‘Indulging The Mobs’, one thing is certain: the world is all the richer for having Alien Chicks in it. Check out our latest Hype playlist cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Jennifer McCord.

If the London music scene were a high school cafeteria, Alien Chicks would be the kids at the table that everyone’s trying to figure out. Too punk for the indie gang, too indie for the hardline punks, and with a dash of quickfire delivery that has everyone doing a double-take. Yet somehow, they’ve managed to make this musical Frankenstein’s monster not just walk, but dance. Fresh off the release of their debut EP ‘Indulging The Mobs’, the trio are proving that in a time of carefully curated personas, there’s still room for a bit of glorious, unfiltered mayhem.

The honesty is refreshing, and it’s a quality that permeates every aspect of Alien Chicks’ approach to music. ‘Indulging The Mobs’ is a raw, unfiltered snapshot of a band unafraid to be exactly who they want to be. But if you think its arrival means they’re taking a breather, think again. These are not musicians content to rest on their laurels. “We actually recorded ‘Indulging The Mobs’ quite a while ago now – in summer 2023 – but had a long wait while we spoke to labels and worked out logistics,” Martha (drums, backing vocals) reveals. “We’ve already got our second EP and most of our album written and ready to record!”

This prolific output is impressive, but what’s truly remarkable is the way Alien Chicks approach the recording process. Though technology allows for infinite tinkering and polishing, they’ve chosen to embrace a more organic, live-wire process. “When we recorded ‘Indulging The Mobs’, we just spent two days in Otterhead Studios, a residential recording studio in the countryside, and recorded it quite quickly because we like to keep our recordings as live-sounding as possible,” Martha explains. “We play the songs all three of us together with no click or anything, and use the drum take from that, then layer the guitars and vocals on top. Not recording to click means there isn’t much room to cut sections out or switch them around, which means the song sounds a lot like how we play it live.”

This method might seem risky, even reckless, to some when you can achieve never-to-be-replicated perfection over a hundred autotuned takes. But for Alien Chicks, it’s the secret ingredient that gives their music its raw, kinetic energy. It’s an approach that harks back to the early days of punk and rock’n’roll, when limitations necessitated a more immediate, visceral approach to recording. In the hands of Alien Chicks, what could be seen as a constraint becomes a strength, infusing their recordings with the kind of electricity that’s often lost in the pursuit of studio perfection.

But what exactly goes into crafting an Alien Chicks song? According to Martha, it’s a delicate balancing act of seemingly disparate elements. “Lots of sections that shouldn’t fit together but somehow do. A mix of different genres that wouldn’t normally be found together. Probably a weird time signature somewhere. Lyrics that might take a bit of deciphering, but when you do work them out, are either really funny or a bit deep.”

It’s a formula that wasn’t designed to work on paper, a musical Jenga tower that by all rights should come crashing down. Yet, like master builders, Alien Chicks have found a way to make these disparate elements not just coexist, but thrive.

The band’s creative process is equally unconventional. While many bands draw inspiration from the frenetic energy of city life, Alien Chicks find clarity in its absence. “Joe and Stef wrote a lot of the album (which is a concept album, and probably won’t be released for a very long time) when they were wild camping together last summer,” Martha shares. “Anywhere that is a bit remote and away from it all tends to be good – it’s been great recording in the countryside, all staying overnight there, as it makes you really focused and takes you away from the stress of London.”

This juxtaposition – between their high-octane sound and their serene writing retreats – is just another layer in the delightfully complex onion that is Alien Chicks’ creative process. By removing themselves from the noise of the city, they’re able to tap into a wellspring of creativity that allows them to channel that very same energy into their music.

But make no mistake, Alien Chicks are far from hermits. Their live shows have become the stuff of whispered admiration, a crucible where their eclectic sound is forged into something truly transcendent. It’s on stage where the method to their madness becomes clear, where the disparate elements of their songs coalesce into a unified force that’s impossible to ignore.

Their reputation as a live act has not gone unnoticed. The band recently supported indie darlings English Teacher on tour, an experience that seems to have left them both starstruck and inspired. “We had the best few weeks, it was brilliant,” Martha gushes. “We got the support slot because were already huge fans of English Teacher, so Joe and I approached Lily when we saw her at a pub and asked for a photo with her! We were a bit starstruck when they asked us to support them because we didn’t expect it at all.”

“We were a bit starstruck when English Teacher asked us to support them” Martha Daniels

It’s a refreshingly honest admission in an industry often characterised by affected coolness and carefully maintained facades. But Alien Chicks seem to revel in their status as fans as much as artists, a quality that undoubtedly contributes to the fact they’re so bloody easy to root for.

“They are the loveliest people, really humble, and were so welcoming and kind to us,” Martha continues. “We had a particularly funny drunken night with them in Southampton after playing there, and also had a great time at the Scala afterparty. There are so many good stories and we wish we could do it all again.”

It’s this kind of experience – the late nights, the shared stages, the bonds forged doing the hard miles on the road – that forms the backbone of a band’s journey. But it’s not all glamour and glory. The life of an up-and-coming band is fraught with challenges, a lesson that Alien Chicks are acutely aware of.

“One of the main ones has been that it’s very difficult to make a living out of music, so be aware that even bands who are doing really well probably aren’t making much money,” Martha admits. “You have to do it for the love of the music and the love of touring and playing live.”

It’s a sobering reminder of the realities of the music industry, especially in an age where streaming has dramatically altered the economic landscape for musicians. But rather than being discouraged, Alien Chicks have embraced this reality with a kind of stubborn optimism that’s as admirable as it is necessary.

“The other good piece of advice has been to just play as much as possible in as many places as possible, and word will spread,” Martha continues. “And we really feel that this has happened with us because we’ve never had that much industry backing or a leg up or any investment, but we have toured relentlessly in so many cities in the UK, and we’re now starting to play more and more in Europe too. Each time we go back to a city, that audience grows a bit, and most of that is through word of mouth, which makes it feel more special.”

This grassroots approach to building a fanbase is a testament to Alien Chicks’ work ethic and their belief in the power of live performance. While for some social media metrics and streaming numbers often dominate conversations about a band’s success, there’s something refreshingly real about their commitment to winning fans one gig at a time.

But what does the future hold for Alien Chicks? Their ambitions are as eclectic and far-reaching as their sound. “We hope, at the very least, to release an album and go on tour in America,” Martha reveals. “We initially hoped for music to become our full-time job, but it’s become clear that it will take a good few years if it does happen. In the shorter term, we’re planning to tour mainland Europe as much as we can because they tend to treat artists so well and have such welcoming crowds.”

The hunger for live performance is palpable in Martha’s words. “We love playing so much, so we want to be touring constantly. We started out by playing three or four gigs a week in London, and eventually, we’d love to play three or four gigs a week all over the world.”

It’s an ambitious goal, but one that seems entirely in keeping with Alien Chicks’ ethos. This is a band who thrive on the energy of live performances, who seem to come alive most fully when they’re on stage, connecting directly with their audience.

But what about life outside the band? When pressed on what else they spend their time doing, Martha’s response is delightfully cryptic. “None of us are allowed to tell you what our day jobs are, but just know that we are spies.” It’s the kind of playful deflection that fits perfectly with Alien Chicks’ music – always keeping their audience guessing, always one step ahead.

She does, however, offer a glimpse into their other musical endeavours. “I also do session drumming for other artists, and all of us sometimes play in other bands in the Windmill scene.” It’s a reminder of the interconnectedness of London’s music scene, and of the way that creativity often flourishes in collaboration.

“We’ve just demoed our second EP, and we all agree that it’s better than the first” Martha Daniels

Looking ahead, Alien Chicks’ calendar is packed. “We’re playing quite a few festivals over the summer in the UK and the Netherlands, which will be great; then we’re going on a UK headline tour in Autumn, plus some dates in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Dublin,” Martha shares. “We’re hoping to get some more support tours, so if any other bands are reading this, just know that we will warm up your crowds like they’ve never been warmed before.”

It’s a bold claim, but one that’s hard to doubt given the band’s reputation for electrifying live performances. And there’s more exciting news on the horizon. “We’ve just demoed our second EP, and we all agree that it’s better than the first,” Martha reveals. “We’ve also been rehearsing some new new songs, which are sounding really good, and we’ll be playing them at our fundraiser show for Medical Aid for Palestinians on the 10th August at our spiritual home and the place where it all began, the Windmill Brixton.”

This mention of the Windmill Brixton – a venue that’s become synonymous with London’s thriving indie scene – is a reminder of Alien Chicks’ roots. It’s a history that’s been captured in a new documentary that the band appear in. “It’s just premiered at the BFI, and I think you can watch it somewhere soon,” Martha informs, adding another thing to the must-watch list. It’s a fitting tribute to a venue that’s played such a crucial role in not just Alien Chicks’ journey but that of an entire scene of exciting new bands – a testament to the enduring importance of these small, independent venues in nurturing new talent.

It’s clear that Alien Chicks are a band onto something. Their unique sound, their tireless work ethic, and their genuine passion for live performance have positioned them as one of the most interesting acts from the latest wave to emerge from London’s music scene.

But perhaps what’s most exciting about Alien Chicks is the sense that they’re just getting started. With a debut EP under their belts, a second one on the way, and an album in the works, they’re just here to make some noise. As they prepare to take their unique brand of musical alchemy to ever-larger stages, one thing is certain: the world is all the richer for having Alien Chicks in it. Long may they continue to indulge the mobs. ■

Alien Chicks’ new EP ‘Indulging the Mobs’ is out now. Follow Dork’s Hype Spotify playlist here.