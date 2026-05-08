"Bleachers is for anyone, not everyone."

Back when Jack Antonoff first started working on Bleachers' first album, 'Strange Desire', in hotel rooms while travelling the world with alt-pop chart-toppers Fun., he was obsessed with making things as specific as possible. "I wanted to make sure that no one was going to like this band casually," he says. "I've never wanted everyone. I don't know who would," he continues, believing that writing something to appeal to everyone is "a failure of imagination."

It's why Bleachers have been a slow-burn. Over the past decade, they've earned every fan through joyfully chaotic gigs, and Jack's grief-stricken optimism, delivered over a searing blend of folk, synth-pop, punk and 80s rock.

More often than not, though, Bleachers were overshadowed by Jack's production work on culture-defining pop records from Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, The 1975 and Florence + The Machine. "It's been able to become a really big band that still feels like a secret," he told Dork back in 2024, shortly before the release of a self-titled album that let the cat out of the bag.

"There was a big shift after the release of that record," says Jack. "But I feel no anxiety about that. When you put things out that are just core to who you are, it doesn't feel stressful to have people see it. It feels liberating."