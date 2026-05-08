New Music Friday can be a lot. That's why every week we cut it down to the songs you need to hear for PLAY, our new music edit, and deliver a new cover feature to go alongside it. This week... Deb Never.
"Just a little bit afraid never hurt nobody," declares Deb Never on the final track of her long-awaited debut album, 'ARCADE'. It's a final statement that encapsulates the album's goal: a headfirst dive, wary of the depths but willing to take that leap anyway. Fear lingers through 'ARCADE', but through the course of the album, Deb welcomes it until it becomes something akin to a friend. It's lived beside and embraced in every aspect.
Deb has always favoured the expansive - large, existential worlds that push her sound to the brink and are willing to experiment. Here, the expansiveness is far more interior. It's more restrained, more emotive - for the first time ever, it's her vocals and the emotions they are heavy with that take centre stage. It's a choice that was always going to be daunting, but in the pursuit of fear, it was inevitable.
"This is the first time I feel like I'm not hiding behind a bunch of vocal effects and hiding what I'm saying, which is terrifying," says Deb. "But there's definitely something therapeutic or cathartic with that. It's almost like you have something that you want to say in a conversation in the back of your mind, and then you finally just do it. It's like confessing a feeling to somebody, and you keep wanting to say it, but once you say it, it's out there, and now you live with that. That's how I feel with this album, with putting the vocals more to the forefront and very audible. It was more the decision to stand ten toes down on what I'm wanting to say."
Everything is out on the page here - each detail brought into startling reality amongst cinematic strings and calmly intricate production. The album follows a relationship from start to finish - from the first hesitant, anxious steps to falling headfirst in love to longing to the dissolution of that, and the heartbreak that follows. The spatial, still soundscape that Deb Never captures on 'ARCADE' allows room for that story to unfold in its own time, with every moment given the space it deserves. It's focused and distilled and meticulously done.
"It was such a long process of trying to figure out the right world I wanted to build, because in my discography and older stuff, I've explored so many different avenues, for my own sake, because I love different types of music and playing with genres," Deb explains. "For the album, to make it super focused and pointed was really hard for me. I have all these ideas, and I want to put every idea in one song, but it was really cathartic working on this album because it helped me focus and be way more clear with what I wanted. And in that aspect, it was fun. It was like discovering new ways of working."
Working with a live band allowed the album to take on a new form, and introduced a new side to her sound - it is more hinged on an idea and sound than ever before, and in allowing that, it embodies that idea more wholly. It's the version of Deb Never's sound she's been building toward for a long time - facilitated by her previous releases and their willingness to try on new shapes, it has led to her most natural form yet.
"I've always known that for the album I wanted to do live, and a little bit more stripped back and more real. It was just a matter of time. It is very different; those other EPs, not that they're not me, but it felt like I was exploring a lot, and it was taking everything that I'd learned and bringing it to the album. It was me knowing that I wanted it to be more live-sounding, but still bringing in elements of everything that I've made before, even if it's hints of it, so it's not too drastically different. I definitely, going into the album, wanted to feel more evolved for sure. Also, I came from a band background, so it was natural for it to get there."
The making of the album took on a somewhat chaotic tone, with the studio often brimming with friends and collaborators, and joy to be found at the crux of each session. With Romil Hemnani executive producing and a myriad of other familiar faces lending their presence, it was crucial to build a world where Deb felt comfortable enough to express herself with as much clarity as possible, to ease that fear in any way possible.
"It's a huge part for me," says Deb. "I like working with people I know - even if they're new, I would want to get to know them first. Making music is such an intimate process. Already, you're saying things that maybe you wouldn't normally say, so then to have a stranger in there, it's like you can't fully be yourself. Or even trying new things, at least for me, I wouldn't have felt as comfortable being honest and trying things with this album if it wasn't with people that I love and my friends."
With a process like that, you might assume the album adopts an ebullient, larger-than-life tone to match the comfort found in its making. However, that's not the case. There's a quiet stillness that anchors' ARCADE' - it's pensive, thought-provoking, and disarming at all points. There are, of course, moments of more free-wheeling energy, such as on the cello-driven 'KNOW ME BETTER', but there's a definite wistful need for peace burrowed throughout the album as a whole.
"A lot of the tracks on the album, as intimate as they sound, were actually made in the studio where there would be twenty people in the room having fun. Then the song that comes out of it is really confined and isolated. I feel like a lot of my life feels that way. There's always this dichotomy where there is always so much going on around me, and life is happening, whether it's fun or chaotic, but there's always this singularity where I feel isolated or in my head. In that way, the album captured that. In these moments, the studio experience was so fun and collaborative, and there were so many friends coming in and out, but what I ended up making still felt a little bit like I was watching from the outside."
"I couldn't say it… so it was me confessing through the song"— Deb Never
That isolation is needed to tell the story of 'ARCADE' - it's the kind of heavily emotional tale that lingers under your skin, consuming your thoughts even when you're in a room filled with people. It's something you return to, revisiting every look or conversation or brief brush of the hands. In the way that Deb allows that narrative to unravel, she makes a choice to sit with uncomfortable. It's honest, there's no doubt about that, but honest in a way where you can feel exactly how difficult it is to let those truths spill out - in choosing to be so vulnerable, she sits right at the very edge of her comfort zone.
"I think that explains a lot of who I am as a person," reflects Deb. "It's the most honest I could be, because it's not me fully diving into it because I'm uncomfortable. It's that thing of being nonchalant, but lowkey, you are actually freaking the fuck out, and there are a lot of things that you're feeling, but you're like it's fine. It's almost hesitantly letting it out. There's courage and pain behind that. You can't help that it spills out of you, even if you don't want it to. There's that discomfort. It's very impulsive. You say something out loud, and then afterwards, there's the comedown of overthinking what you said."
It returns to that idea of being a little bit afraid - to be afraid is to feel deeply, and at full capacity. With 'ARCADE', many of these tracks became vehicles to communicate those deep-rooted feelings, to say them from a distance rather than face-to-face. 'Blue' is a prime example of this - a breeze-laden ode to someone slowly, but suddenly becoming fundamental to your life, and wanting nothing more than to tell them.
"'Blue' is a sleeper," laughs Deb. "I love that track, and I think people will catch on years from now. I actually was working on a whole other song, and I got so tired of working on it that I started playing these other chords. I wrote most of the song in an hour. It was an acoustic song at first but we ended up playing with the band, which I ended up loving even more. I wrote that when I first started to see someone and everything just came out naturally - it was all these feelings of because it was new, I couldn't say it, I couldn't confess, so it was me confessing through the song."
With a willingness to be candid despite it all on these songs, the album takes on a more confidential tone - in sharing these things that can't be said out loud, Deb transforms her listeners into co-conspirators, confiders, sidekicks. It's intimate in a way that breaks through that interiority that lingers on the album. It's more open than ever before, and in expanding her world outwards and inviting people in, Deb flourishes.
"I definitely think at the core of it, if you're listening I wanted it to feel like it was just me and you talking. That's something we tried to keep in the album. That's also why I think bringing the vocals to the forefront was such an important choice - I wanted it to feel like we were talking."
'ARCADE' was a long time coming, but that time was necessary to get to a point where this felt tangible and real. Life had to unfold in order for Deb to reach a state where she could be more open, and meet that fear head-on - the album had to come together on its own terms, and as the final notes unfold, it's clear that the longevity of this process was crucial. Deb's career has been storied - she's traversed various versions of her own artistry. The one we meet on 'ARCADE' is marked by each iteration of her, and more fully-fledged than ever as a result. These things demand to be sat with and sunk into fully, with no constraints inhibiting what they might become.
"There were times where I felt like I was getting lost, you know when you hear something so many times you just don't even know if it's good anymore? I always go by the test of time. If you make something and, at its most bare minimum, it is still good after some time has passed, it's worth chipping away at. If there was a time and pressure to it, it would have changed the outcome of the album. There was a point when the album was fake done - it was done, but I felt like it wasn't ready. I had that pressure on me and I was like, no, fuck that, if it was up to me and I had more time, I would make it the way that I want to. I inevitably ended up doing that. I was just like, actually, no, I'm not ready. You know when something's right."
'ARCADE' does feel right, in many ways - it's authentic, reflective and true to Deb in this present moment. It grapples with fear and discomfort, and learns to live alongside them as this narrative unfolds - those feelings are just as pervasive as joy and excitement, and have to co-exist. In the unique entanglement of those emotions on 'ARCADE', Deb Never somehow encourages you to feel the full weight of your feelings, no matter how daunting they may be. There's something freeing in letting them unfold as they may.
Taken from the June 2026 issue of Dork. Deb Never's album 'ARCADE' is out now.