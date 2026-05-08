New Music Friday can be a lot. That's why every week we cut it down to the songs you need to hear for PLAY, our new music edit, and deliver a new cover feature to go alongside it. This week... Deb Never.

"Just a little bit afraid never hurt nobody," declares Deb Never on the final track of her long-awaited debut album, 'ARCADE'. It's a final statement that encapsulates the album's goal: a headfirst dive, wary of the depths but willing to take that leap anyway. Fear lingers through 'ARCADE', but through the course of the album, Deb welcomes it until it becomes something akin to a friend. It's lived beside and embraced in every aspect. Deb has always favoured the expansive - large, existential worlds that push her sound to the brink and are willing to experiment. Here, the expansiveness is far more interior. It's more restrained, more emotive - for the first time ever, it's her vocals and the emotions they are heavy with that take centre stage. It's a choice that was always going to be daunting, but in the pursuit of fear, it was inevitable. "This is the first time I feel like I'm not hiding behind a bunch of vocal effects and hiding what I'm saying, which is terrifying," says Deb. "But there's definitely something therapeutic or cathartic with that. It's almost like you have something that you want to say in a conversation in the back of your mind, and then you finally just do it. It's like confessing a feeling to somebody, and you keep wanting to say it, but once you say it, it's out there, and now you live with that. That's how I feel with this album, with putting the vocals more to the forefront and very audible. It was more the decision to stand ten toes down on what I'm wanting to say."

Everything is out on the page here - each detail brought into startling reality amongst cinematic strings and calmly intricate production. The album follows a relationship from start to finish - from the first hesitant, anxious steps to falling headfirst in love to longing to the dissolution of that, and the heartbreak that follows. The spatial, still soundscape that Deb Never captures on 'ARCADE' allows room for that story to unfold in its own time, with every moment given the space it deserves. It's focused and distilled and meticulously done. "It was such a long process of trying to figure out the right world I wanted to build, because in my discography and older stuff, I've explored so many different avenues, for my own sake, because I love different types of music and playing with genres," Deb explains. "For the album, to make it super focused and pointed was really hard for me. I have all these ideas, and I want to put every idea in one song, but it was really cathartic working on this album because it helped me focus and be way more clear with what I wanted. And in that aspect, it was fun. It was like discovering new ways of working." Working with a live band allowed the album to take on a new form, and introduced a new side to her sound - it is more hinged on an idea and sound than ever before, and in allowing that, it embodies that idea more wholly. It's the version of Deb Never's sound she's been building toward for a long time - facilitated by her previous releases and their willingness to try on new shapes, it has led to her most natural form yet. "I've always known that for the album I wanted to do live, and a little bit more stripped back and more real. It was just a matter of time. It is very different; those other EPs, not that they're not me, but it felt like I was exploring a lot, and it was taking everything that I'd learned and bringing it to the album. It was me knowing that I wanted it to be more live-sounding, but still bringing in elements of everything that I've made before, even if it's hints of it, so it's not too drastically different. I definitely, going into the album, wanted to feel more evolved for sure. Also, I came from a band background, so it was natural for it to get there." The making of the album took on a somewhat chaotic tone, with the studio often brimming with friends and collaborators, and joy to be found at the crux of each session. With Romil Hemnani executive producing and a myriad of other familiar faces lending their presence, it was crucial to build a world where Deb felt comfortable enough to express herself with as much clarity as possible, to ease that fear in any way possible. "It's a huge part for me," says Deb. "I like working with people I know - even if they're new, I would want to get to know them first. Making music is such an intimate process. Already, you're saying things that maybe you wouldn't normally say, so then to have a stranger in there, it's like you can't fully be yourself. Or even trying new things, at least for me, I wouldn't have felt as comfortable being honest and trying things with this album if it wasn't with people that I love and my friends." With a process like that, you might assume the album adopts an ebullient, larger-than-life tone to match the comfort found in its making. However, that's not the case. There's a quiet stillness that anchors' ARCADE' - it's pensive, thought-provoking, and disarming at all points. There are, of course, moments of more free-wheeling energy, such as on the cello-driven 'KNOW ME BETTER', but there's a definite wistful need for peace burrowed throughout the album as a whole. "A lot of the tracks on the album, as intimate as they sound, were actually made in the studio where there would be twenty people in the room having fun. Then the song that comes out of it is really confined and isolated. I feel like a lot of my life feels that way. There's always this dichotomy where there is always so much going on around me, and life is happening, whether it's fun or chaotic, but there's always this singularity where I feel isolated or in my head. In that way, the album captured that. In these moments, the studio experience was so fun and collaborative, and there were so many friends coming in and out, but what I ended up making still felt a little bit like I was watching from the outside."

"I couldn't say it… so it was me confessing through the song" — Deb Never