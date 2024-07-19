Dork’s best songs of 2024 (so far) – part 5: Master Peace, Taylor Swift, aespa, FLETCHER and more

As we hit the halfway mark of 2024, it’s clear that this year has been a musical whirlwind. From established superstars to rising indie darlings, the diversity and richness of the tracks released so far are nothing short of astounding. This list isn’t just a collection of popular hits but a curated selection that represents the broad spectrum of genres and emotions that 2024 has offered.

This year has been a notable one for the bold experimentation and fearless creativity displayed by artists across the globe. Whether it’s the introspective lyrics of Billie Eilish or the genre-blending sounds of Fontaines DC, each track on this list brings something unique to the table. These songs have not only topped charts but also resonated deeply with listeners, making us dance, cry, and everything in between. Each artist only gets one entry, and there’s 100 in total over five, twenty song chunks. Yes, it’ll keep you going for a while.

So, without further ado, here’s part five of our list of the best songs of 2024 (so far). Dive in, discover new favourites, and revisit the tracks that have defined your year. From pop anthems to heartfelt ballads, there’s something here for every music lover.

Taylor Swift – ‘Guilty as Sin?’

Taylor Swift’s ‘Guilty as Sin?’ is a forbidden fruit smoothie, blending pop-rock zest with a country twang. Swift and Jack Antonoff concoct a sonic potion that’ll have you questioning your moral compass faster than you can say “apple from the tree of knowledge.” It’s less a song and more a confessional booth set to a beat, with Taylor serving as both sinner and priest.

Knocked Loose – ‘Suffocate (Feat. Poppy)’

Knocked Loose’s ‘Suffocate’ is a hardcore hurricane with Poppy as its eye. This track doesn’t just push boundaries; it dropkicks them into next week. Poppy’s banshee wails surf atop Knocked Loose’s brutalist breakdowns like a glitch in the matrix. It’s the sonic equivalent of a mosh pit in a crystal shop – chaotic, unexpected, and utterly mesmerising.

Blusher – ‘Rave Angel’

Blusher’s ‘Rave Angel’ is an electropop love letter to serendipitous nights out. Born from a lackluster LA evening turned Charli xcx surprise party, it’s the equivalent of finding a twenty in last year’s jacket. With glitchy beats and vocals bouncier than a kangaroo, ‘Rave Angel’ is less a song and more a joyous accident waiting to happen.

Master Peace – ‘Start You Up’

Master Peace’s ‘Start You Up’ is a nostalgic nitrous boost for the indie sleaze revival. It’s like Friendly Fires and Justice had a baby, then left it to be raised by LCD Soundsystem. This track doesn’t just start you up; it jumpstarts the whole damn night – a rekindled romance with your coolest ex, set to a beat that won’t quit.

Bring Me The Horizon – ‘DArkSide’

Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘DArkSide’ is nu-metal necromancy, resurrecting the ghosts of 2000s rock with a modern séance. Oli Sykes channels his inner nu-metal icon over riffs sharper than your regrettable scene kid haircut. It’s a therapist’s couch disguised as a mosh pit, inviting you to scream your demons away.

Kehlani – ‘After Hours’

Kehlani’s ‘After Hours’ is a sultry R&B time machine, sampling its way back to 2004 while keeping one stiletto firmly in the future. It’s the sonic lovechild of Nina Sky and a late-night booty call, with Kehlani’s vocals sliding over the beat like butter on hot toast. A 3 AM manifesto for the perpetually nocturnal.

Illuminati Hotties – ‘Can’t Be Still’

Illuminati Hotties’ ‘Can’t Be Still’ is an anxiety attack set to power chords. Sarah Tudzin’s anguished vocals ride waves of distortion like a surfer on a tsunami of existential dread. Like chugging four espressos and then trying to meditate – chaotic, jittery, and oddly cathartic.

Tems – ‘Love Me JeJe’

Tems’ ‘Love Me JeJe’ is a love potion brewed from equal parts nostalgia and innovation. Interpolating a ’97 classic, Tems serves up Afrobeats realness with a side of R&B smoothness. Her vocals don’t just serenade; they cast a spell, conjuring a mantra you’ll be chanting long after the track ends.

FLETCHER – ‘Doing Better’

FLETCHER’s ‘Doing Better’ is a pop confessional booth with a disco ball for good measure. She turns the rollercoaster of fame into a bop so catchy, you’ll forget you’re dancing to someone’s therapy session. It’s less a song and more an emotional exorcism set to a beat even harder than the reality of adulting.

FLO – ‘Walk Like This’

FLO’s ‘Walk Like This’ is a masterclass in swagger. The much-hyped trio serve confidence hotter than a fashion week runway, with harmonies tighter than the jeans you’re hoping to squeeze into. Like strutting down the street and hearing car alarms go off – you know you look that good.

aespa – ‘Supernova’

aespa’s ‘Supernova’ is a cosmic collision of electropop and hip-hop that’ll have you seeing stars. Sampling Afrika Bambaataa, they create a black hole of a beat that sucks you in and spits you out in another dimension. It’s not just K-pop; it’s an intergalactic mission to make your speakers surrender.

MGMT – ‘Nothing To Declare’

MGMT’s ‘Nothing To Declare’ is a psychedelic folk journey that starts in your living room and ends somewhere near Alpha Centauri. It’s like Simon & Garfunkel decided to drop acid with Pink Floyd. VanWyngarden’s vocals float over acoustic strums and spacey synths, creating a sonic tapestry that’s equal parts cosy and cosmic.

twenty one pilots – ‘Next Semester’

twenty one pilots’ ‘Next Semester’ is a genre-blending blitzkrieg that’ll give your playlist whiplash. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun serve up a sonic smorgasbord of punk, emo, and alt-rock, with a ukulele chaser because why the hell not? Like planning a great escape from revision hell – frantic, hopeful, and utterly captivating.

Paramore – ‘Burning Down the House’

Paramore’s ‘Burning Down the House’ is less a cover and more a controlled blaze through Talking Heads territory. Hayley Williams sets fire to David Byrne’s lyrics with vocals that crackle and pop like embers. It’s a respectful nod to the past that still manages to scorch new ground – exactly what you’d expect from Paramore.

MICHELLE – ‘Oontz’

MICHELLE’s ‘Oontz’ is a funky therapy session that’ll have you dancing through your tears. The NYC collective turns heartbreak into a groove so infectious, you’ll quickly lose yourself in the moment. The sonic equivalent of a group hug set to a bassline that just won’t quit.

Bree Runway – ‘Just Like That’

Bree Runway’s ‘Just Like That’ is a sonic sucker punch wrapped in designer packaging. This track doesn’t just announce her return; it kicks down the door and demands a seat at the table. With beats harder than your ex’s stone heart and lyrics sharper than a stiletto heel, Bree proves she’s not just back – she’s here to conquer.

Dua Lipa – ‘Training Season’

Dua Lipa’s ‘Training Season’ is a disco ball to the face of modern dating woes. Produced by Kevin Parker and Danny L Harle, it’s like ABBA decided to score your latest dating disaster. Dua’s vocals soar over psychedelic synths and guitar licks, turning romantic frustration into a dance floor liberation. It’s not just a bop; it’s a whole mood.

Little Simz – ‘Fever’

Little Simz’s ‘Fever’ is a globe-trotting banger that’ll have you booking flights to Rio faster than you can say “where’s my passport?” Simz spits bars in multiple languages with the ease of a polyglot poet, riding a Brazilian funk beat like it’s her personal carnival float. This track isn’t just hot; it’s a full-blown tropical heatwave.

Artemas – ‘I Like The Way You Kiss Me’

Artemas’ ‘I Like The Way You Kiss Me’ is a sonic sugar rush that’ll rot your teeth and mend your heart in under three minutes. This track is catchier than the common cold, with hooks so sharp they should come with a warning label. A no-strings-attached fling that leaves you wanting more.

Mannequin Pussy – ‘Loud Bark’

Mannequin Pussy’s ‘Loud Bark’ is a primal scream set to power chords. Marisa Dabice doesn’t just sing; she exorcises demons with every “I’ve got a loud bark, deep bite.” A track that doesn’t simply build to a crescendo; it starts at 11 and somehow keeps climbing. It’s less a song and more a sonic battering ram, ready to demolish whatever stands in its way. Woof woof.