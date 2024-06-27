Glastonbury 2024: Your ultimate sofa-side festival guide

As 200,000 revellers descend on Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2024, thousands more will be tuning in from the comfort of their homes. Thanks to the BBC’s comprehensive coverage [*cough* and ours on readdork.com – Ed], you won’t have to miss a beat of the iconic festival. This year’s lineup boasts Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as headliners, with country-pop legend Shania Twain filling the coveted Sunday Legends Slot.

The BBC is pulling out all the stops to bring the Glastonbury experience to your living room. Across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Four, viewers can catch their favourite artists performing on the festival’s main stages. But the television coverage is just the beginning.

BBC iPlayer will host a dedicated Glastonbury Channel, running from midday on Friday through Sunday evening, offering a continuous stream of live performances, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses. New for 2024 is Glastonbury Channel II, a catch-up service for the day’s most talked-about performances. You can also enjoy livestreams of most sets from the five major stages – Pyramid, Other, Park, West Holts, and Woodsies – directly on iPlayer, with British Sign Language interpretation available for Pyramid Stage performances. You can find all the iPlayer action here.

Friday: Dua Lipa takes center stage

BBC TV coverage kicks off at 7:30pm on BBC Two, warming up the audience with performances from the Sugababes and Paul Heaton. BBC Four joins the party at the same time, offering alternative viewing with Paul Heaton and the Sugababes from the Pyramid and West Holts stages. At 9pm, BBC Four switches to Dexys and PJ Harvey, while BBC Two continues its build-up to the main event.

The evening culminates with Dua Lipa’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage, broadcast on BBC One from 10:30pm. For those seeking a rockier alternative, IDLES will be tearing up BBC Four from 10:15pm.

On BBC Radio 1, Jamie Laing, Vick Hope, and Katie Thistleton will be reporting live throughout the day, with the station also broadcasting Dua Lipa’s full headline set. Over on Radio 2, Zoe Ball hosts her Breakfast Show live from Worthy Farm, bringing listeners the festival atmosphere bright and early.

Friday iPlayer stage times

Pyramid Stage

13:15 – 14:15 Olivia Dean
14:45 – 15:45 Seventeen
16:15 – 17:15 Paul Heaton
18:00 – 19:00 PJ Harvey
19:45 – 21:00 LCD Soundsystem
22:00 – 23:45 Dua Lipa

Other Stage

14:15 – 15:15 Headie One
15:45 – 16:45 Confidence Man
17:15 – 18:15 Bombay Bicycle Club
18:45 – 19:45 Anne-Marie
20:30 – 21:30 D-Block Europe
22:15 – 23:30 Idles

West Holts Stage

14:00 – 15:00 Squid
15:30 – 16:25 Noname
16:55 – 17:55 Sugababes
18:30 – 19:30 Danny Brown
20:15 – 21:30 Heilung
22:15 – 23:45 Jungle

Woodsies

14:00 – 14:45 Remi Wolf
15:15 – 16:00 Kenya Grace
16:30 – 17:30 The Vaccines
18:00 – 19:00 Arlo Parks 
19:30 – 20:30 Declan McKenna
21:00 – 22:00 Sampha
22:30 – 23:45 Jamie XX

The Park Stage

14:00 – 14:45 Barry Can’t Swim
15:15 – 16:00 The Mary Wallopers
16:30 – 17:30 This Is The Kit
18:00 – 19:00 Dexys
19:30 – 20:30 Aurora
21:15 – 22:15 King Krule
23:00 – 00:15 Fontaines DC

Saturday: Coldplay’s record-breaking return

Saturday’s BBC Two coverage begins at 5pm, offering a smorgasbord of performances from across the five main stages. Highlights include Michael Kiwanuka on the Pyramid Stage and Camila Cabello on the Other Stage. BBC Four provides alternative viewing from 7pm, featuring Corinne Bailey Rae and The Last Dinner Party, followed by Keane and Nitin Sawhney at 8pm.

The day’s headline moment comes at 10pm when Coldplay take to the Pyramid Stage for their record-breaking fifth headline slot. If Coldplay’s not your cup of tea, BBC Four offers Jessie Ware at 10:15pm and Disclosure at 11:45pm.

Radio coverage continues across BBC stations, with live reports and selected performances throughout the day.

Saturday iPlayer stage times

Pyramid Stage

13:15 – 14:00 Ayra Starr 
14:30 – 15:30 Cyndi Lauper 
16:00 – 17:00 Keane 
17:45 – 18:45 Michael Kiwanuka 
19:45 – 20:45 Little Simz 
21:45 – 23:45 Coldplay

Other Stage

14:15 – 15:15 Tems 
15:45 – 16:45 The Last Dinner Party 
17:15 – 18:15 Bloc Party 
18:45 – 19:45 Camila Cabello 
20:30 – 21:30 The Streets 
22:30 – 23:45 Disclosure

West Holts Stage

14:30 – 15:30 Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy 
16:00 – 17:00 Corinne Bailey Rae 
17:30 – 18:30 Nitin Sawhney 
19:00 – 20:00 Black Pumas 
20:30 – 21:30 Masego 
22:15 – 23:45 Jessie Ware

Woodsies

14:00 – 14:45 Mannequin Pussy 
15:15 – 16:00 Soccer Mommy 
16:30 – 17:30 Fat White Family 
18:00 – 19:00 TBC 
19:30 – 20:30 Yard Act 
21:00 – 22:00 Sleaford Mods 
22:30 – 23:45 Gossip

The Park Stage

14:00 – 14:45 Bar Italia 
15:15 – 16:00 Otoboke Beaver 
16:30 – 17:30 Arooj Aftab 
18:00 – 19:00 Lankum 
19:30 – 20:30 The Breeders 
21:15 – 22:15 Orbital 
23:00 – 00:15 Peggy Gou

Sunday: SZA closes the festival

Sunday’s television coverage starts with Shania Twain’s eagerly anticipated Legends Slot performance broadcast on BBC Two from 6:15pm. BBC Four kicks off at 7pm with Seasick Steve and Paloma Faith, while BBC Two’s evening coverage from 7:30pm includes performances from Janelle Monae, Avril Lavigne, and Brittany Howard.

The festival reaches its climax with SZA’s headline set, starting at 10pm on BBC Two. For those still craving more, The National will be closing the Other Stage on BBC Four from 9:45pm.

On Radio 2, Jo Whiley presents Shania Twain’s Glastonbury debut, bringing listeners all the excitement of the Legends Slot.

Sunday iPlayer stage times

Pyramid Stage

12:30 – 13:15 Seasick Steve 
13:45 – 14:45 Paloma Faith 
15:45 – 17:00 Shania Twain
17:45 – 18:45 Janelle Monae 
19:30 – 20:30 Burna Boy 
21:30 – 23:15 SZA

Other Stage

13:45 – 14:30 Soft Play 
15:00 – 16:00 James 
16:30 – 17:30 Nothing But Thieves 
18:00 – 19:00 Avril Lavigne 
19:45 – 20:45 Two Door Cinema Club 
21:45 – 23:15 The National

West Holts Stage

14:00 – 15:00 Balming Tiger 
15:30 – 16:30 Steel Pulse
17:00 – 18:00 Jordan Rakei 
18:30 – 19:30 Brittany Howard 
20:00 – 21:00 Nia Archives 
22:00 – 23:15 Justice

Woodsies

14:00 – 15:00 Newdad 
15:30 – 16:30 Blondshell 
17:00 – 18:00 Alvvays 
18:30 – 19:30 Kim Gordon 
20:00 – 21:00 Romy 
21:30 – 22:45 James Blake

The Park Stage

14:00 – 14:45 Psychedelic Porn Crumpets 
15:15 – 16:00 Mdou Moctar 
16:30 – 17:30 Baxter Dury 
18:00 – 19:00 Mount Kimbie 
19:30 – 20:30 Ghetts 
21:15 – 22:30 London Grammar

Throughout the weekend, BBC Sounds will feature special Glastonbury episodes of Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw’s Sidetracked podcast, including conversations with Shania Twain and festival co-organiser Emily Eavis.

Whether you’re after the headline acts or looking to discover new favourites, the BBC’s comprehensive coverage ensures you won’t miss a moment of Glastonbury 2024. You won’t even have to put on your trousers. Result.

