Glastonbury 2024: Your ultimate sofa-side festival guide

As 200,000 revellers descend on Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2024, thousands more will be tuning in from the comfort of their homes. Thanks to the BBC’s comprehensive coverage [*cough* and ours on readdork.com – Ed], you won’t have to miss a beat of the iconic festival. This year’s lineup boasts Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as headliners, with country-pop legend Shania Twain filling the coveted Sunday Legends Slot.

The BBC is pulling out all the stops to bring the Glastonbury experience to your living room. Across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Four, viewers can catch their favourite artists performing on the festival’s main stages. But the television coverage is just the beginning.

BBC iPlayer will host a dedicated Glastonbury Channel, running from midday on Friday through Sunday evening, offering a continuous stream of live performances, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses. New for 2024 is Glastonbury Channel II, a catch-up service for the day’s most talked-about performances. You can also enjoy livestreams of most sets from the five major stages – Pyramid, Other, Park, West Holts, and Woodsies – directly on iPlayer, with British Sign Language interpretation available for Pyramid Stage performances. You can find all the iPlayer action here.

Friday: Dua Lipa takes center stage

BBC TV coverage kicks off at 7:30pm on BBC Two, warming up the audience with performances from the Sugababes and Paul Heaton. BBC Four joins the party at the same time, offering alternative viewing with Paul Heaton and the Sugababes from the Pyramid and West Holts stages. At 9pm, BBC Four switches to Dexys and PJ Harvey, while BBC Two continues its build-up to the main event.

The evening culminates with Dua Lipa’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage, broadcast on BBC One from 10:30pm. For those seeking a rockier alternative, IDLES will be tearing up BBC Four from 10:15pm.

On BBC Radio 1, Jamie Laing, Vick Hope, and Katie Thistleton will be reporting live throughout the day, with the station also broadcasting Dua Lipa’s full headline set. Over on Radio 2, Zoe Ball hosts her Breakfast Show live from Worthy Farm, bringing listeners the festival atmosphere bright and early.

Friday iPlayer stage times

Pyramid Stage

13:15 – 14:15 Olivia Dean

14:45 – 15:45 Seventeen

16:15 – 17:15 Paul Heaton

18:00 – 19:00 PJ Harvey

19:45 – 21:00 LCD Soundsystem

22:00 – 23:45 Dua Lipa

Other Stage

14:15 – 15:15 Headie One

15:45 – 16:45 Confidence Man

17:15 – 18:15 Bombay Bicycle Club

18:45 – 19:45 Anne-Marie

20:30 – 21:30 D-Block Europe

22:15 – 23:30 Idles

West Holts Stage

14:00 – 15:00 Squid

15:30 – 16:25 Noname

16:55 – 17:55 Sugababes

18:30 – 19:30 Danny Brown

20:15 – 21:30 Heilung

22:15 – 23:45 Jungle

Woodsies

14:00 – 14:45 Remi Wolf

15:15 – 16:00 Kenya Grace

16:30 – 17:30 The Vaccines

18:00 – 19:00 Arlo Parks

19:30 – 20:30 Declan McKenna

21:00 – 22:00 Sampha

22:30 – 23:45 Jamie XX

The Park Stage

14:00 – 14:45 Barry Can’t Swim

15:15 – 16:00 The Mary Wallopers

16:30 – 17:30 This Is The Kit

18:00 – 19:00 Dexys

19:30 – 20:30 Aurora

21:15 – 22:15 King Krule

23:00 – 00:15 Fontaines DC

Saturday: Coldplay’s record-breaking return

Saturday’s BBC Two coverage begins at 5pm, offering a smorgasbord of performances from across the five main stages. Highlights include Michael Kiwanuka on the Pyramid Stage and Camila Cabello on the Other Stage. BBC Four provides alternative viewing from 7pm, featuring Corinne Bailey Rae and The Last Dinner Party, followed by Keane and Nitin Sawhney at 8pm.

The day’s headline moment comes at 10pm when Coldplay take to the Pyramid Stage for their record-breaking fifth headline slot. If Coldplay’s not your cup of tea, BBC Four offers Jessie Ware at 10:15pm and Disclosure at 11:45pm.

Radio coverage continues across BBC stations, with live reports and selected performances throughout the day.

Saturday iPlayer stage times

Pyramid Stage

13:15 – 14:00 Ayra Starr

14:30 – 15:30 Cyndi Lauper

16:00 – 17:00 Keane

17:45 – 18:45 Michael Kiwanuka

19:45 – 20:45 Little Simz

21:45 – 23:45 Coldplay

Other Stage

14:15 – 15:15 Tems

15:45 – 16:45 The Last Dinner Party

17:15 – 18:15 Bloc Party

18:45 – 19:45 Camila Cabello

20:30 – 21:30 The Streets

22:30 – 23:45 Disclosure

West Holts Stage

14:30 – 15:30 Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy

16:00 – 17:00 Corinne Bailey Rae

17:30 – 18:30 Nitin Sawhney

19:00 – 20:00 Black Pumas

20:30 – 21:30 Masego

22:15 – 23:45 Jessie Ware

Woodsies

14:00 – 14:45 Mannequin Pussy

15:15 – 16:00 Soccer Mommy

16:30 – 17:30 Fat White Family

18:00 – 19:00 TBC

19:30 – 20:30 Yard Act

21:00 – 22:00 Sleaford Mods

22:30 – 23:45 Gossip

The Park Stage

14:00 – 14:45 Bar Italia

15:15 – 16:00 Otoboke Beaver

16:30 – 17:30 Arooj Aftab

18:00 – 19:00 Lankum

19:30 – 20:30 The Breeders

21:15 – 22:15 Orbital

23:00 – 00:15 Peggy Gou

Sunday: SZA closes the festival

Sunday’s television coverage starts with Shania Twain’s eagerly anticipated Legends Slot performance broadcast on BBC Two from 6:15pm. BBC Four kicks off at 7pm with Seasick Steve and Paloma Faith, while BBC Two’s evening coverage from 7:30pm includes performances from Janelle Monae, Avril Lavigne, and Brittany Howard.

The festival reaches its climax with SZA’s headline set, starting at 10pm on BBC Two. For those still craving more, The National will be closing the Other Stage on BBC Four from 9:45pm.

On Radio 2, Jo Whiley presents Shania Twain’s Glastonbury debut, bringing listeners all the excitement of the Legends Slot.

Sunday iPlayer stage times

Pyramid Stage

12:30 – 13:15 Seasick Steve

13:45 – 14:45 Paloma Faith

15:45 – 17:00 Shania Twain

17:45 – 18:45 Janelle Monae

19:30 – 20:30 Burna Boy

21:30 – 23:15 SZA

Other Stage

13:45 – 14:30 Soft Play

15:00 – 16:00 James

16:30 – 17:30 Nothing But Thieves

18:00 – 19:00 Avril Lavigne

19:45 – 20:45 Two Door Cinema Club

21:45 – 23:15 The National

West Holts Stage

14:00 – 15:00 Balming Tiger

15:30 – 16:30 Steel Pulse

17:00 – 18:00 Jordan Rakei

18:30 – 19:30 Brittany Howard

20:00 – 21:00 Nia Archives

22:00 – 23:15 Justice

Woodsies

14:00 – 15:00 Newdad

15:30 – 16:30 Blondshell

17:00 – 18:00 Alvvays

18:30 – 19:30 Kim Gordon

20:00 – 21:00 Romy

21:30 – 22:45 James Blake

The Park Stage

14:00 – 14:45 Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

15:15 – 16:00 Mdou Moctar

16:30 – 17:30 Baxter Dury

18:00 – 19:00 Mount Kimbie

19:30 – 20:30 Ghetts

21:15 – 22:30 London Grammar

Throughout the weekend, BBC Sounds will feature special Glastonbury episodes of Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw’s Sidetracked podcast, including conversations with Shania Twain and festival co-organiser Emily Eavis.

Whether you’re after the headline acts or looking to discover new favourites, the BBC’s comprehensive coverage ensures you won’t miss a moment of Glastonbury 2024. You won’t even have to put on your trousers. Result.