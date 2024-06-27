Glastonbury 2024: Your ultimate sofa-side festival guide

As 200,000 revellers descend on Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2024, thousands more will be tuning in from the comfort of their homes. Thanks to the BBC’s comprehensive coverage [*cough* and ours on readdork.com – Ed], you won’t have to miss a beat of the iconic festival. This year’s lineup boasts Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as headliners, with country-pop legend Shania Twain filling the coveted Sunday Legends Slot.
The BBC is pulling out all the stops to bring the Glastonbury experience to your living room. Across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Four, viewers can catch their favourite artists performing on the festival’s main stages. But the television coverage is just the beginning.
BBC iPlayer will host a dedicated Glastonbury Channel, running from midday on Friday through Sunday evening, offering a continuous stream of live performances, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses. New for 2024 is Glastonbury Channel II, a catch-up service for the day’s most talked-about performances. You can also enjoy livestreams of most sets from the five major stages – Pyramid, Other, Park, West Holts, and Woodsies – directly on iPlayer, with British Sign Language interpretation available for Pyramid Stage performances. You can find all the iPlayer action here.
Friday: Dua Lipa takes center stage
BBC TV coverage kicks off at 7:30pm on BBC Two, warming up the audience with performances from the Sugababes and Paul Heaton. BBC Four joins the party at the same time, offering alternative viewing with Paul Heaton and the Sugababes from the Pyramid and West Holts stages. At 9pm, BBC Four switches to Dexys and PJ Harvey, while BBC Two continues its build-up to the main event.
The evening culminates with Dua Lipa’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage, broadcast on BBC One from 10:30pm. For those seeking a rockier alternative, IDLES will be tearing up BBC Four from 10:15pm.
On BBC Radio 1, Jamie Laing, Vick Hope, and Katie Thistleton will be reporting live throughout the day, with the station also broadcasting Dua Lipa’s full headline set. Over on Radio 2, Zoe Ball hosts her Breakfast Show live from Worthy Farm, bringing listeners the festival atmosphere bright and early.
Friday iPlayer stage times
Pyramid Stage
13:15 – 14:15 Olivia Dean
14:45 – 15:45 Seventeen
16:15 – 17:15 Paul Heaton
18:00 – 19:00 PJ Harvey
19:45 – 21:00 LCD Soundsystem
22:00 – 23:45 Dua Lipa
Other Stage
14:15 – 15:15 Headie One
15:45 – 16:45 Confidence Man
17:15 – 18:15 Bombay Bicycle Club
18:45 – 19:45 Anne-Marie
20:30 – 21:30 D-Block Europe
22:15 – 23:30 Idles
West Holts Stage
14:00 – 15:00 Squid
15:30 – 16:25 Noname
16:55 – 17:55 Sugababes
18:30 – 19:30 Danny Brown
20:15 – 21:30 Heilung
22:15 – 23:45 Jungle
Woodsies
14:00 – 14:45 Remi Wolf
15:15 – 16:00 Kenya Grace
16:30 – 17:30 The Vaccines
18:00 – 19:00 Arlo Parks
19:30 – 20:30 Declan McKenna
21:00 – 22:00 Sampha
22:30 – 23:45 Jamie XX
The Park Stage
14:00 – 14:45 Barry Can’t Swim
15:15 – 16:00 The Mary Wallopers
16:30 – 17:30 This Is The Kit
18:00 – 19:00 Dexys
19:30 – 20:30 Aurora
21:15 – 22:15 King Krule
23:00 – 00:15 Fontaines DC
Saturday: Coldplay’s record-breaking return
Saturday’s BBC Two coverage begins at 5pm, offering a smorgasbord of performances from across the five main stages. Highlights include Michael Kiwanuka on the Pyramid Stage and Camila Cabello on the Other Stage. BBC Four provides alternative viewing from 7pm, featuring Corinne Bailey Rae and The Last Dinner Party, followed by Keane and Nitin Sawhney at 8pm.
The day’s headline moment comes at 10pm when Coldplay take to the Pyramid Stage for their record-breaking fifth headline slot. If Coldplay’s not your cup of tea, BBC Four offers Jessie Ware at 10:15pm and Disclosure at 11:45pm.
Radio coverage continues across BBC stations, with live reports and selected performances throughout the day.
Saturday iPlayer stage times
Pyramid Stage
13:15 – 14:00 Ayra Starr
14:30 – 15:30 Cyndi Lauper
16:00 – 17:00 Keane
17:45 – 18:45 Michael Kiwanuka
19:45 – 20:45 Little Simz
21:45 – 23:45 Coldplay
Other Stage
14:15 – 15:15 Tems
15:45 – 16:45 The Last Dinner Party
17:15 – 18:15 Bloc Party
18:45 – 19:45 Camila Cabello
20:30 – 21:30 The Streets
22:30 – 23:45 Disclosure
West Holts Stage
14:30 – 15:30 Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy
16:00 – 17:00 Corinne Bailey Rae
17:30 – 18:30 Nitin Sawhney
19:00 – 20:00 Black Pumas
20:30 – 21:30 Masego
22:15 – 23:45 Jessie Ware
Woodsies
14:00 – 14:45 Mannequin Pussy
15:15 – 16:00 Soccer Mommy
16:30 – 17:30 Fat White Family
18:00 – 19:00 TBC
19:30 – 20:30 Yard Act
21:00 – 22:00 Sleaford Mods
22:30 – 23:45 Gossip
The Park Stage
14:00 – 14:45 Bar Italia
15:15 – 16:00 Otoboke Beaver
16:30 – 17:30 Arooj Aftab
18:00 – 19:00 Lankum
19:30 – 20:30 The Breeders
21:15 – 22:15 Orbital
23:00 – 00:15 Peggy Gou
Sunday: SZA closes the festival
Sunday’s television coverage starts with Shania Twain’s eagerly anticipated Legends Slot performance broadcast on BBC Two from 6:15pm. BBC Four kicks off at 7pm with Seasick Steve and Paloma Faith, while BBC Two’s evening coverage from 7:30pm includes performances from Janelle Monae, Avril Lavigne, and Brittany Howard.
The festival reaches its climax with SZA’s headline set, starting at 10pm on BBC Two. For those still craving more, The National will be closing the Other Stage on BBC Four from 9:45pm.
On Radio 2, Jo Whiley presents Shania Twain’s Glastonbury debut, bringing listeners all the excitement of the Legends Slot.
Sunday iPlayer stage times
Pyramid Stage
12:30 – 13:15 Seasick Steve
13:45 – 14:45 Paloma Faith
15:45 – 17:00 Shania Twain
17:45 – 18:45 Janelle Monae
19:30 – 20:30 Burna Boy
21:30 – 23:15 SZA
Other Stage
13:45 – 14:30 Soft Play
15:00 – 16:00 James
16:30 – 17:30 Nothing But Thieves
18:00 – 19:00 Avril Lavigne
19:45 – 20:45 Two Door Cinema Club
21:45 – 23:15 The National
West Holts Stage
14:00 – 15:00 Balming Tiger
15:30 – 16:30 Steel Pulse
17:00 – 18:00 Jordan Rakei
18:30 – 19:30 Brittany Howard
20:00 – 21:00 Nia Archives
22:00 – 23:15 Justice
Woodsies
14:00 – 15:00 Newdad
15:30 – 16:30 Blondshell
17:00 – 18:00 Alvvays
18:30 – 19:30 Kim Gordon
20:00 – 21:00 Romy
21:30 – 22:45 James Blake
The Park Stage
14:00 – 14:45 Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
15:15 – 16:00 Mdou Moctar
16:30 – 17:30 Baxter Dury
18:00 – 19:00 Mount Kimbie
19:30 – 20:30 Ghetts
21:15 – 22:30 London Grammar
Throughout the weekend, BBC Sounds will feature special Glastonbury episodes of Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw’s Sidetracked podcast, including conversations with Shania Twain and festival co-organiser Emily Eavis.
Whether you’re after the headline acts or looking to discover new favourites, the BBC’s comprehensive coverage ensures you won’t miss a moment of Glastonbury 2024. You won’t even have to put on your trousers. Result.