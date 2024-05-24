Honey Revenge are cooking up a ‘Recipe For Disaster’

Armed with a deluxe edition of ‘Retrovision’ and unstoppable momentum, HONEY REVENGE‘s expressive uprising has only just begun. Check out our latest Upset cover story.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Honey Revenge are a band that thrive on duality – an intoxicating brew of sugary pop euphoria and raw, emotive authenticity. As vocalist Devin Papadol and guitarist Donny Lloyd prepare to unveil new single ‘Recipe For Disaster’, taken from the upcoming deluxe edition of their scintillating 2023 debut ‘Retrovision’, their trajectory radiates with the electric potential of a duo turbo-charged by profound creative connection.

As Devin recounts, the year has already seen Honey Revenge hit stratospheric highs. “It’s been both busy and oddly relaxing. We started off 2024 with an amazing North American tour supporting Meet Me @ The Altar alongside John Harvie and Elliot Lee. We got home from that at the end of February and have been enjoying some much-needed time at home with friends and family.”

Yet amid this whirlwind, the seeds of their next boundary-demolishing creative statement were being sown. “We’ve had some writing sessions to kick off the process of working on our next record,” she shares. Things never really stop entirely.

Before the first scintillating fruits of these sessions arrive proper, comes ‘Recipe For Disaster’ – a tantalising glimpse into Honey Revenge’s genre-melting future, written last year as they finished up ‘Retrovision’. “The song is really about that period of time when I didn’t know how life was going to turn out,” Devin reveals of its deeply personal genesis. “We were about to leave on our first-ever tour, and I was in a constant state of overthinking. It was a big turning point in our career as a band, and I couldn’t help but wonder where I’d be a year from then. I was worried and excited, and it was taking over a lot of my headspace. The lyrics kind of just poured out of me because my state of mind felt like a recipe for disaster.”

The track’s spontaneous creation reflects a broader ethos of unfettered candour fueling their songwriting. “I was also writing songs regularly on TikTok Live as a way to be interactive with fans and show them my musical process as we get asked about it a lot. ‘Recipe’ was one of those songs so it’s exciting for it to come out over a year later!”

For a band that has adrenaline coursing through their veins, the prospect of following their dazzling debut album rollout has been as daunting as it is thrilling. “Writing a second record has been intimidating, for sure. We had infinite time to create the first one. There weren’t as many people invested in our journey then as there are now, and so there wasn’t as much pressure to be on a timeline,” Devin admits candidly.

“In the same breath, I think we know ourselves more now, and have a better idea of how we want to sound as a band. ‘Retrovision’ was very much an experiment in the sense that we tried a lot of things sonically. There’s a combination of influences and an array of sounds. Now we’ve had the time and experiences to feel out the kind of music we most enjoy playing live, and the songs people respond to and can lean into those elements with that in mind.”

Make no mistake, though – Honey Revenge’s ever-evolving sonic brew remains as deliciously unpredictable as ever. “No matter what, it’s going to sound like Honey Revenge,” Devin promises, “but it’ll be more refined, and we’ll get to try some new things. This past year has been the most transformative of our lives. We’ve had so many adventures and new experiences. There is a lot to talk about. The goal, as of now, is just to make good quality songs.”

The upcoming ‘Retrovision’ extended edition offers tantalising hints of their latest alchemical concoctions, with ‘Recipe For Disaster’ set to be joined by a second new cut close to Devin’s heart; ‘Medicine’. “It’s one I hold near and dear to my heart,” she shares. “The concept is that if I could bottle up how I feel on a really good day and save it for when I’m having a hard time emotionally, I would. It’s a sister to our songs ‘Habitual’ and ‘Favorite Song’ and probably the last track of its kind for Honey Revenge for a while.”

Yet for all their shape-shifting experimentation, Honey Revenge remain tethered to an immutable core formula rooted in their profound personal bond and magnetic musical synergy. “The recipe for the perfect Honey Revenge song is Donny and me working together. We always say we want to make music you can not only shake ass to, but that you can have a good cry to if need be. Our music is a combination of the best elements of pop, rock, and groove! We want it to get stuck in the heads of those listening and be relatable enough that they feel like they could’ve written it themselves.”

As their momentum accelerates with an impending return to the UK for an appearance at the iconic Slam Dunk, Honey Revenge are embracing every eye-opening experience along the way. “This is our second time in the UK,” Devin recalls. “We had the honour of coming over and playing some shows in support of The Used at the very end of last year. The night we played London was a double-header. Before the tour with The Used was organised, we’d already been planning to come headline in London. By some lucky force of the universe, The Used’s London show turned out to be the same night as ours. We opened for them and immediately hauled ass to Camden Assembly for our headliner, and it was quite literally the definition of rock’n’roll.”

Beyond the sheer adrenaline-laced thrill of being on stage, Devin’s fervour for the UK stems from an innate affinity with the festival culture. “Playing Slam Dunk is at the very top of our list for sure,” she admits. “I’ve always wanted to attend, let alone get the chance to play it. It’s going to be our first-ever festival performance! Other than that, it was pretty cold the last time we were over here. We’re definitely looking forward to the weather being slightly nicer this time around.”

In the midst of all this globetrotting madness, Honey Revenge refuse to relent in their prolific outpouring of new music. In addition to writing new songs, they’re prepping for the Summer School Tour with Scene Queen, The Home Team, Stand Atlantic, Magnolia Park, and Letdown. “We’re calling it Friends Fest because of how many of the bands playing are people we’ve known for years,” Devin jokes. “It’s going to be the best of times, and we are also playing some cities we haven’t been to yet, so that’s always something to look forward to!”

More than just a collection of bangers, Honey Revenge’s art represents a clarion call for radical self-expression and unguarded vulnerability – one that appreciates the people who have held them up along the way. “We’re really excited for the future of Honey Revenge and all the huge opportunities we’ve been given,” Devin effuses.” Thanks to everyone who listens to the music and cares about the people behind it enough to support us in the way we’ve been so far.”

For Honey Revenge, authenticity is their greatest truth – a radiant energy fueling their insatiable drive to uplift and empower. As ‘Retrovision”s final form prepares to drop, and the future opens up to new possibilities, their spirit of joyful irreverence and expressive vulnerability burns brighter than ever. Buckle up, Honey Revenge’s rapturous revolution has only just begun. ■

