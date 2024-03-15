Kenya Grace is a talent here to stay with her brilliant new track, ‘It’s Not Fair’

After becoming a genuine sensation with her smash hit ‘Strangers’, KENYA GRACE is proving that she’s not just passing through. With a new EP, ‘The After Taste’, set to arrive next Friday (22nd March), check out the latest cover story for our New Music Friday playlist edit, The Cut.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Michelle Helena Janssen.

Kenya Grace is already a big deal. Topping the charts, grabbing award nominations – she’s an artist with that certain something something, an inescapable but hard-to-define quality that suggests she’s a talent that’s not just passing through; she’s carving out a permanent spot.

Her secret weapon? An otherworldly voice paired with a softer touch on the electronic scale that’s as refreshing as it is unique. But Kenya’s not just about the sound; she’s a storyteller at heart, diving deep into the emotional turmoil of post-breakup vibes with her new EP, ‘The After Taste’. It’s a sonic journey that marries the indie ethos with the relentless energy of D&B, and frankly, it’s about to set the world alight.

In the whirlwind of success, there’s always something going on. Kenya is currently in the middle of a day of rehearsals, planning her next shows. Her latest single, ‘It’s Not Fair’, encapsulates a hauntingly familiar feeling of unrequited fixation, marrying lo-fi nuances with raw kinetic energy. Continuing her story of unfiltered emotion against the backdrop of shimmering keys and a pulsating beat, the song is a perfect segue into her upcoming EP – a collection that navigates the bittersweet residue of relationships. “It’s about that feeling of constantly thinking of someone, almost like you can’t escape them, but it seems like they are completely fine without you,” Kenya explains, highlighting the emotional depth and relatability that permeates her work. “I wrote it a couple of weeks ago and wanted a super soft, almost indie feel to this D&B song.”

Kenya’s approach to songwriting is a cocktail of real life and imagination, sprinkling in a healthy dose of artistic license for good measure. “They aren’t really from events in my life; I love making up stories and building upon actual events that happened to me or my friends,” she notes. It’s a mix that creates a resonance that feels both personal and universal – a tricky balance that she strikes with ease.

But ask her what gets her creative juices flowing, and she’ll tell you it’s all about the melodies. “I love writing melodies so much. I could do it all day,” she explains. And it checks out. “I’m super inspired by synths and chord progressions,” she adds, full of enthusiasm for her craft. “Once I make something I’m inspired by, then it all flows easily after that.”

That passion translates into ‘The After Taste’, offering a journey through the spectrum of post-breakup emotions. “It’s the third song on my EP, and I think it fits with the theme well,” she says of ‘It’s Not Fair’, situating it within the broader narrative. It’s a collection “about how there can be lingering feelings and emotions left after a relationship”, be they “good or bad, sweet or bitter”.

Kenya’s hands-on approach to her music – writing, producing, and performing – ensures that every note and lyric is infused with her unique perspective, and ‘The After Taste’ is a true reflection of her multi-faceted talent. Emerging as the sole architect of her musical universe, she’s inscribing her individuality into everything she touches.

The construction of ‘The After Taste’ was a natural process for Kenya, who found thematic and sonic coherence among the songs she had been crafting. “I have been writing a bunch of songs over the past couple of months and I felt like they all fit together under this theme!” she reveals. When discussing what she’s most excited for people to hear, it’s about the entire experience. “I’m excited for everyone to hear the whole thing,” she explains. “I hope people listen to it in one go, from intro to outro.”

The ascent of Kenya Grace’s ‘Strangers’ to significant chart success exemplifies her meteoric rise. The single’s impact was instant and profound, clinching the Number 1 spot on the UK’s Official Singles Chart for three consecutive weeks and achieving a peak position on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart. These triumphs were accompanied by the song reaching Number 1 at US Dance Radio and maintaining a strong presence at Number 9 at US Top 40 Radio. That widespread acclaim, coupled with the single’s platinum certifications in three countries, speaks volumes of its universal appeal – not that it’s hard to understand why. Her artistic prowess has already seen her score a nomination for Song of the Year at this month’s BRIT Awards – something she’s following up with a US tour and an appearance at Coachella. Basically, the success of ‘Strangers’ has been transformative for Kenya Grace. “It’s been so incredible,” she recounts. “I have been able to do so many things I never thought possible!”

Of course, success can increase pressure – making an artist think about their music differently. Once you’ve scored a hit, there’s an expectation you’ll get another one. There’s a tightrope to walk between what’s come before while also making whatever feels right. “It’s scary when your platform grows a lot very quickly,” Kenya says, “so I was a bit nervous to post new things.” Thankfully, that’s not a feeling that lasted for long – that desire to post songs crafted from the inner sanctum of her bedroom taking hold once more. “It’s my favourite thing to do in the world,” she admits.

Reflecting on the resurgence of D&B, Kenya credits the creative contributions of artists like Chase & Status, Charlotte Plank, Venbee and others for its enduring appeal. “I think it’s such a versatile genre. There are so many different types of D&B now, which makes it so exciting,” she observes.

As for the future, Kenya’s creativity is flowing, and she is anticipating whatever comes next. “I am writing so much at the moment, and I can’t wait to release those songs too,” she shares. “I’m also working on my live set for shows, and I’m really excited for what we’ve started building.”

Kenya Grace’s journey through ‘The After Taste’ offers a compelling invitation into her world — a space where introspection, melody, and rhythm converge to build stories that resonate with the heart. Looking ahead, Kenya’s horizon is brimming with more new music, more live shows, and the kind of boundless creativity that promises more hits, more heartfelt stories, and, without a doubt, more moments that remind us why music is the ultimate connector. Kenya Grace is inviting us into a world where the beats tell stories, and those stories are achingly, beautifully real. Buckle up because if ‘Strangers’ was just the beginning, we’re in for one hell of a ride. ■

Kenya Grace’s EP ‘The After Taste’ is out 22nd March. Follow Dork’s The Cut Spotify playlist here. Kenya Grace has just announced new live shows in London, Bristol and Manchester for this May. The dates read: London, Heaven (1st May), Bristol, Thekla (2), Manchester, Gorilla (3). Get tickets here.