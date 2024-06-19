In the presence of royalty: King Isis

From learning grandma’s piano to crafting grunge-tinged alt-pop, King Isis shapes introspective gems sculpted by heritage and self-examination.

Words: Jake Hawkes.

Photos: Jennifer McCord.

Most musicians remember the first time they picked up an instrument. For new Dirty Hit signing King Isis, that moment wasn’t at a music shop or in a lesson at school; it was learning to play her great-great grandma’s piano as a child. “She was one of the first Black opera singers in Chicago,” says Isis. “At the time, it was a huge thing to have that opportunity to sing as a Black person in the USA, so she’s a real inspiration for me – her name was Omega King, which is why I named myself King Isis.”

With this, as well as her grandad playing in jazz bands across Europe and America, Isis’ musical heritage stretches through their history and upbringing. But while this heritage may have been the impetus for them to first start playing music, they take inspiration from much further afield than just the professional musicians in their family. Debut EP ‘Scales’ was an alt-pop exploration of the self, while more recent EP ‘Shed’ delves deep into the concept of ‘shadow work’, the practice of working with the subconscious to uncover repressed or hidden parts of yourself. It’s a grungier, darker take on the same themes as ‘Scales’, showcasing an artist who refuses to be bound be genre and can hop between sounds without compromising a clear and immediate sense of self.

“I love world-building,” they explain. “Even if I’m not showing it to other people directly, it helps me to gain clarity and locate songs within the world I’m trying to create. These two EPS are conceptualised within that and designed to exist together in the same space. Same world, but different vibes and different sides of myself.

“I thought of ‘Scales’ as an introduction to me as an artist, so we kept it stripped back, sparse, and quite poppy. But with ‘Shed’, the themes of shadow work and introspection are more dominant, and those aren’t clean or easy processes, so inevitably, it’s got a darker feel to it. Those topics are definitely heavier, but for me, it’s about being more vulnerable with myself and with the audience now I’ve introduced myself musically.”

To switch sounds so soon after releasing your first EP could be seen as a bold move, but you get the sense that every decision Isis makes is planned and conceptualised well in advance. Throughout our conversation, they make reference to long-term thinking and ensuring that each new release makes perfect sense within the world they’re trying to create.

“It’s important for it to all tie together,” they say. “Even with the different sounds of the releases, I still exist in the alternative space, and those EPs are both representations of me, and both cover different angles on the same stuff, so that connection brings them together and makes them work. That’s why I’m not rushing into things. I find inspiration everywhere, from conversations, music, books, anything. But for my next project, I need to take a step back from all that and take some thinking time. I’m hoping I’ll do maybe one more EP and then ideally a full album in spring 2025, which is crazy to even be able to say out loud!”

“My ultimate dream would be to get my song in a movie soundtrack” king isis

It might seem ambitious to be planning not just the next release but the one after that as well, but signing to a label has given Isis the breathing room necessary to look further ahead. “I had like five jobs before I signed,” they laugh. “And they were all just to make rent and fund my music, so to not have to pay for literally everything out of pocket and have the chance to just make music – it’s a real blessing. Plus, I’ve got a label who understand me and understand alternative music, so I don’t have to worry about getting pitched into some kind of urban thing, just because I’m Black.”

Away from recorded output, being able to focus completely on their music has also meant Isis has been able to play shows as far away from her native Oakland as London and Brighton, two places they didn’t expect to be able to pack out rooms. “I’ve played some shows in the UK now and it feels like some people have come just to see me, which is kinda crazy,” they say with a laugh. “I hadn’t expected people to know my songs anywhere! Honestly people knowing the songs is a little more pressure for me than when I was completely unknown, but it’s also so special to see people resonate and vibe with my music.”

Two well-received EPs, shows on another continent where people know the songs, it’s all pretty good going for an artist who’s so fresh out of the gate, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t milestones still to be hit. “I really wanna play Pitchfork Paris,” they say, counting off dream concerts. “Coachella would also be nice, obviously! I think my ultimate dream would be to get my song in a movie soundtrack though – a Euphoria-esque moment. If you or your readers know anyone from Euphoria, tell them to hit me up.” ■

Taken from the July 2024 issue of Dork.