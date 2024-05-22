Laufey: “For so long, women have been put down for having big emotions”

Laufey‘s unconventional blend of jazz, classical, and pop has taken the world by storm, encouraging fans to embrace what they love and chase their dreams, no matter how niche.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Gemma Warren.

“I just want to encourage people to embrace what they love,” says Laufey, who’s living proof of that attitude coming up gold. Over the past four years, the musician has taken the world by storm with an unconventional blend of jazz, classical and pop that’s racked up millions of streams on Spotify, earned her a Grammy for Traditional Pop Vocal and seen every single show sell-out instantly including a dream-come-true gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall. “If you chase what you love, you never know what could happen,” she grins.

“There are moments where it’s felt really big and a little scary, just because of how fast it’s grown, but it’s never felt out of control,” Laufey continues. Touring has helped “dampen the blow” of her continuously rapid ascent, she says. Constantly finding herself in new environments, surrounded by new people, there isn’t much time to think about what’s happening outside of that. “And it’s always so special seeing the fans at the gigs. That makes it all worth it,” she adds.

Later tonight, Laufey will play the first of two very sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall as part of a tour supporting the expanded ‘Goddess’ edition of her second album ‘Bewitched’. But first, she’s starting her day with a coffee and a morning walk through Central Park. “I like seeing the sights before the world completely comes to life. It helps touring feel memorable, rather than just a series of slightly different rooms,” she offers. “It does currently feel like cyclists are trying to take me out of this life, though, but I’m standing strong,” Laufey smirks, taking a 20-minute break from an otherwise strict period of vocal rest.

“It’s not like my songs are super avant-garde. They’re just the stories of my life” laufey

Since she released her debut single ‘Street By Street’ in 2020 and started uploading snippets of jazz covers to TikTok, Laufey has quickly built a loyal following of fans who have dived headfirst into the magical, glittering universe of Laufey Land. While those on the outside have urgently tried to figure out why music that harks back to the 1940s is resonating with a passionate Gen-Z audience, it’s clear those actually at the shows are connecting with Laufey’s vulnerable, relatable songs about coming of age, figuring yourself out and falling in and out of love.

Debut album ‘Everything I Know About Love’ was released in 2022, an intense, wide-eyed, broken-hearted exploration of firsts, while follow-up ‘Bewitched’ came last year. A woozy, theatrical record about love and independence, it saw Laufey dig deeper into her influences but kept the conversational storytelling flowing. Breakout track ‘From The Start’ is a frustrated, swaying song of unrequited love, while the haunting ‘Promise’ plays in the ashes of a burnt-out relationship. Elsewhere, ‘Letter To My 13 Year Old Self’ tries to find peace in childhood pain while the title track finds itself head over heels in new beginnings, embracing love at every turn.

“I always felt like the music I wanted to make was niche. I had no idea that this many people would be willing to be involved in that niche,” Laufey admits. “But, it’s not like my songs are super avant-garde. They’re just the stories of my life and other people’s lives. They’re stories about love, which I think will always resonate with people, regardless of genre.” Jazz and classical were the pop music of their time anyway, argues Laufey. “I find that so interesting.”

It helps that Gen-Z are drawn to great songs, regardless of when they were initially released. “Audiences nowadays care more about relatability and world-building than the musical components,” she says. “They listen to anything that’s cool or different. Unique voices are truly being celebrated right now, which is so exciting,” she adds.

Part of Laufey’s goal with her music is to introduce the magic of jazz and classical music to new audiences. Onstage, she’s backed by a string quartet, and increasingly, her shows are taking place at grand, seated venues that don’t typically host pop gigs. Looking beyond that, Laufey wants people to start embracing what they truly love, regardless of how cool or popular. “When I started out, I just did what I loved, and I didn’t think twice about it. Doing anything else would have felt inauthentic,” she says. “Now there’s this whole new audience that just didn’t exist before.”

“If you’re doing something unique, you should always lean into that,” she continues. “Sure, you might piss some people off, but other people are going to love what you’re doing far more deeply. If you shy away from that, you’ll just end up pissing off both sides.”

“Sure, you might piss some people off, but other people are going to love what you’re doing” laufey

The lush, sweeping music and the gorgeous theatrical live show celebrate the larger-than-life drama that comes with love and loss. “For so long, women have been put down for having big emotions,” says Laufey, who never shies away from the extremes. “I remember when I went through heartbreak for the first time, and I felt it so deeply. I’d never experienced anything like that before, and my first thought was, ‘Oh my god, does everybody feel like this?’.” Given how passionately her audiences sing along, it seems like they do. “I’ve always been very unapologetically open with my emotions,” says Laufey. “It hasn’t pushed people away, so I guess I’ll keep on doing it.”

There’s still a playfulness to it all, though. Laufey regularly shares snippets of her music on TikTok alongside captions like “therapists love me” and “tricking you kids into listening to jazz”, while onstage, she pokes fun at just how depressing some of her songs are. “Are you having a good time?” she asked the audience of London’s Roundhouse earlier this year. “Well, I’m about to ruin it.”

“I mean, I’m very unserious,” she smirks. The show is very different every night, with Laufey feeding off of the energy and the mood of the crowd, as well as the many homemade signs they bring along. “A lot of my music has a hint of sarcasm as well,” she continues. “I just think it’s fun to play around with lyrics and see how far I can push things. It’s not a joke, but I do want it to be funny.”

“It’s been such a huge honour touring with Laufey these last couple of weeks,” pop duo Wasia Project explain, fresh from joining Laufey on the road for dates in both the US and Canada. “Her kindness, wisdom and talent have been so inspiring, and we are excited for what’s next!”

Laufey grew up surrounded by classical music. Her mother was a violinist for the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, while her grandparents were professors at China’s Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. She discovered the beauty of the “Queen of Jazz”, Ella Fitzgerald, while digging through her dad’s record collection. She’s been playing piano since she was four and cello since she was eight, while her twin sister Júnía studied violin. When she was 15, Laufey performed as a cello soloist with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra before studying at the prestigious Berklee College Of Music in Boston, thanks to their presidential scholarship. There was this clear, established path for Laufey to become a career musician, perhaps as part of an orchestra, but she decided to take a risk and do her own thing instead.

“The pop element in my music just came from me being a young person in this century,” she explains. “I’ve always unapologetically been very off this time. I’ve never thought I was born in the wrong century, and I do just love pop music.” She doesn’t know where the self-belief to combine all her interests came from, though. “It just happened naturally when I first started writing my own music,” she offers. “Maybe it was just delusion rather than confidence. When you love something, you hope the entire world will love it as much as you do.”

“I have definitely grown more confident, though,” she continues. “I grew up listening to the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, and there weren’t any modern artists really doing that style that I could look up to. I became the artist that I felt was missing. The reaction to that has been such a huge surprise, though.”

“When you love something, you hope the entire world will love it as much as you do” laufey

The world of classical music has also embraced Laufey’s take on the genre and how she’s introducing the music to a new generation, with both the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the LA Philharmonic Orchestra performing with her. “I think they understand that it’s heavily inspired by classical music, but it isn’t trying to be classical music.” However, Laufey has also gotten backlash from certain corners of jazz and classical music that aren’t so keen. “I get it. They’re protecting a genre that is their world. I’m taking influence from these very academic fields of music that have existed for a long time and have really important histories as well, but I’ve spent years of my life studying that. Everything I do comes from a place of intention,” she adds. “Nothing is an accident.”

“That backlash always happens when somebody is doing something new, but music is always changing,” she says. “Art evolves. People try and burn me by pointing out that a song of mine isn’t jazz, but I already know that. I’ve never claimed my music to be one thing or another.”

As the child of an Icelandic father and Chinese mother, Laufey often felt like an outsider growing up in Reykjavík. She had the same feelings of alienation whenever she spent time in Beijing and Washington, DC, as a teenager. As she sings in ‘Letters To My 13 Year Old Self’, “I’m so sorry that they pick you last / Try to say your foreign name and laugh. I know that you feel loud, so different from the crowd.” She’d turn to music as a place of safety, though, alongside fantastical young adult books like The Hunger Games and Percy Jackson. “That was my escape,” she says.

Now, every time she steps onstage, she’s offered a sense of belonging. “I look out into the crowd and I just see 1000s of people that I would be friends with,” says Laufey. “I literally created the community that I wanted.” Wanting to nurture that further, she’s currently running a virtual book club that meets once a month.

“I hope my shows can be an escape for people,” says Laufey. “A lot of the audience is stressed from school or stressed from life in some way. Hopefully, when they come to a gig, they can be transported somewhere else for a couple of hours. I hope they can really step into my universe,” she adds, describing her audience as dreamers.

Despite her music dabbling in emotional devastation, there’s a resilient hope to Laufey Land. “I mean, I’m a very optimistic person,” she says. “I think the very notion of being a hopeless romantic actually means you’re very hopeful. You’re always looking for that perfect moment, that perfect person, and you know it’s waiting somewhere in your future. I write so many letters to a future soulmate or my past self because I can’t help but romanticise the world.”

“Being a hopeless romantic actually means you’re very hopeful” laufey

That optimism was there right from the start, with Laufey’s career really beginning during the pandemic. “That was a time when everyone needed to romanticise their life a little bit because everything felt so bleak and hopeless.” That feeling hasn’t faded either. “So much has happened in the world over the past few years,” says Laufey. “Having a form of escape and hope about something beautiful happening in the future, that’s something that can really keep you going through hard times.”

Earlier this year, Laufey shared an expanded ‘Goddess’ edition of ‘Bewitched’, which sees her taking her songwriting to even more honest and vulnerable places. The title-track deals with fame and trying to live up to the expectations of others, while the pointed protest of ‘Bored’ finds Laufey stuck in a relationship with someone who’s more interested in the sound of their own voice. In both tracks, Laufey wrestles back control with lines like, “And now you know I’m not your fucking goddess.”

“It’s a continuation of the story I was telling with ‘Bewitched’. It’s the love from that album wearing off,” says Laufey. She still uses songwriting to process what she’s going through. “I’m always writing,” she explains. “When I’m not touring, I write with real intention, but when I’m on the road, I write when I need to. I don’t put too much pressure on myself, but those songs often end up being the closest to me because they were written in a moment of genuine need.”

She says those extra tracks are “absolutely” a hint of where she goes next. “I’m always a couple of steps ahead,” she smirks, not wanting to give anything else away. There are still so many different styles she wants to experiment with. “I want to keep on pushing myself but keep it in the world I’ve created so far. I definitely don’t think my work with using jazz and classical influences is done.”

By introducing traditional genres steeped in history to new audiences, Laufey’s success is similar to what Taylor Swift did to country music at the start of her career or what Rosalia has done with flamenco in recent years. Could she see herself going down a similar route of arena-ready pop?

“I mean, I’m playing my first arena this summer in the Philippines, so I can definitely, hopefully, envision myself doing that in a way,” Laufey smirks before admitting that, just like every other artist who’s suddenly found themselves with an audience and a platform, she has ever-so-briefly thought about making music that seems “more palatable”. It’s just not her, though.

“There’s a real art to pop music, but it wouldn’t be authentic if I strayed too far away from what I’m doing now,” she says. “Frankly, I wouldn’t know where to begin either. I just want to be happy and I always love what I’m making. I never wanted to feel like some sort of external force is pushing me in a certain direction.”

“I already feel like I’ve made all my dreams come true” laufey

Despite finding herself suddenly in the spotlight, Laufey feels absolutely no pressure about what comes next. Currently, she’s dreaming about “a holiday in my own bed” when this run of shows finally wraps up in September, but she’s eager to see what else she can achieve.

“I remember sitting in meetings three years ago with people asking me what I wanted to do with my career. I basically quoted them what my life was a year ago,” she says, so her ambitions have had to expand. “I already feel like I’ve made all my dreams come true. I genuinely did not know the extent to which a career like this was possible with the kind of music I make,” she says. Ahead of the Grammys, she had refused to write an acceptance speech, not even considering the possibility of a win.

“I used to think the sort of ambitions other artists have would never be realistic for me because I’m not a pop artist,” she admits. But after the success of the past two years, “Why not?” she asks. “If I want to do something, there’s no reason not to. I’ve already surprised myself in every single way possible.”

Taken from the June 2024 issue of Dork.