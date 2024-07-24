Party with Lucy Tun’s new summer smash, ‘Come To My House’: “I wanted to release something fun and lighthearted for the summer”

Lucy Tun‘s new single tells the story of two friends who just have to have their own solo house party.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photo: Clayn Chong.

These days, ‘house party’ often seems to mean Netflix and a takeaway for one, but Lucy Tun is here to remind us of a better way. You know, those halcyon times when ‘networking’ meant passing around an aux cord like it was the Holy Grail, and your biggest worry was whether your song choice would get your DJ privileges revoked. With her new single ‘Come To My House’, the Burmese-British artist has become a sort of pied piper for the intellectually curious party animal. It’s music to make you turn your mate’s mum’s kitchen into a sweaty, pulsating echo of Studio 54.

As we dive into the world of Lucy Tun on the eve of her new single release, one can’t help but feel a sense of anticipation. “I’m grabbing myself an iced coffee and preparing for the pre-release party for my new single later, so I’m very excited,” she tells us, her enthusiasm palpable.

This year, she’s definitely been up to ‘stuff’. Since we last caught up with Lucy for our 2024 Hype List, she’s – quote – “had the chance to open for Empress Of at her London show,” and played Dot to Dot, kinda. “My car broke down, actually, and I missed my slot but got to hop on Charlotte Plank’s for a few songs, and it really went off,” she chimes. “I’ve been DJing for some amazing events, but mostly, I’ve been keeping to myself.”

That keeping to herself has involved the writing of new material. ‘Come To My House’, Tun’s latest offering, is more than just a catchy summer tune; it’s a statement of intent, a declaration of artistic growth, and a love letter to the communal spirit of dance music. “I DJ as a side income, and I really wanted a song for my sets,” Lucy explains. “My last EP was very much artist Lucy, and I really wanted a dance song that reflected the music I play at London clubs.”

“Being in a safe space with you and your friends to dance and have fun!”

This shift from the alt-pop of her debut EP ‘Unreal’ to the pulsating rhythms of house music might seem jarring to some, but for Lucy, it’s a natural progression. “Dance music has always been a main part of my sonic palette, and I wanted to release something fun and lighthearted for the summer,” she says. “It’s been a strange year, and we all need moments when we can just let go with our friends.”

Indeed, the concept of letting go – of inhibitions, of expectations, of the weight of the world – seems to be at the core of ‘Come To My House’. It’s a sentiment that resonates deeply in our post-pandemic world, where the simple act of gathering with friends has taken on a new significance.

But let’s rewind a bit. Lucy Tun’s journey to this point has been anything but straightforward. Born and raised in the UK, she initially saw music as a hobby, not a viable career path. Yet, like many great artists before her, Lucy found her way back to music through a series of happy accidents. What started as bedroom pop experiments under the moniker LCYTN evolved into a fully-fledged artistic identity. Along the way, she discovered a talent for DJing, honed her production skills, and eventually emerged from behind the scenes to take centre stage as Lucy Tun.

Now, with ‘Come To My House’, Lucy is not just inviting us into her musical world; she’s throwing open the doors and cranking up the volume. The single, an homage to 80s and 90s dance music, draws inspiration from across the spectrum. “Acid house is great,” Lucy enthuses. “I even bought the TR-09 to make this song because it was used so much for those types of songs.”

Her fascination with that era of music goes beyond mere nostalgia. “People always use footage from raves in the 80s and 90s because they look so much fun,” she muses. “Maybe drugs weren’t a huge component at the time, and, in my opinion, the environment felt so much more safe and welcoming.”

This observation speaks volumes about Lucy’s approach to music-making. She’s not content with simply recreating sounds; she’s interested in capturing feelings, in bottling the essence of a moment. It’s an approach that’s evident in her plans for the single’s launch.

“I really want this song to be all about community and being with your friends,” Lucy says of her launch event. “I think a lot of us have felt cooped up since Covid began and we’ve been hesitant to be as carefree and sociable as we used to. If you asked me if I could put on an event with Axel Arigato like this a year ago, I would’ve probably laughed, but now I feel the confidence to keep pushing myself forward and bring my fans with me.”

This confidence is palpable in everything Lucy does. It’s in the way she talks about her music, the way she’s expanding her artistic horizons, and even in the way she’s approaching her career. When asked about what makes for a good house party – a fitting question given the title of her new single – Lucy’s answer is both poetic and pragmatic: “Chaotic aux sharing, dark crowded spaces, small kitchens. Being in a safe space with you and your friends to dance and have fun! Maybe the police turn up in the early hours cos we’ve made too much noise.”

Maybe that explains the best house party she ever went to. “My friend had a house party on a farm once,” she shares. “That was really wild.”

Better not ask.

Still, it’s this blend of the romantic and the real that makes Lucy Tun such a compelling artist. She’s not afraid to dream big, but she’s also grounded in the realities of the world at large. That duality is reflected in her approach to her craft. While ‘Come To My House’ marks a departure from her previous work, it’s clear that Lucy isn’t abandoning her roots. “I’m working on multiple projects at the moment, and a house EP was one of them,” she reveals. “I want to see how things go and give myself time to really write something cohesive and deeper so I’m hoping this will satisfy for now.”

That tantalising hint at future projects is enough to set any fan’s heart racing, but when pressed for details on when we might hear more, Lucy simply responds with a playful wink. Make of that what you will. Maybe she just has something in her eye.

What we do know is that whatever comes next from Lucy, it’s likely to be as multifaceted and intriguing as the artist herself. “It’s raw and personal but still fun,” she says of her new music. “I feel so confident in myself right now. And after having been through some difficult things in my life, I feel like I’m finally ready to be open about it. I’m hoping this new music will touch my listeners in deeper ways.”

It’s clear that Lucy Tun is an artist on the cusp of something big. She’s weathered the storms of self-doubt, navigated the choppy waters of the music industry, and emerged with a clear vision and a distinctive voice. With ‘Come To My House’, she’s not just inviting us to a party; she’s inviting us to be part of a journey. The house that Lucy built? It’s about to become the hottest property in town.

Lucy Tun’s single ‘Come To My House’ is out now.