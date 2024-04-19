Picture imperfect: Nxdia channels a toxic situationship through a cinematic frame with her new single, ‘Jennifer’s Body’

With ‘Jennifer’s Body’, NXDIA intertwines the influence of her cinematic upbringing with her musical evolution, reflecting on toxic relationships through the dual lenses of film and personal experience. Read and listen with our latest Hype playlist cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Manchester hums with the echoes of iconic figures – a city where musical, cultural and sporting history spills onto the streets with a swagger. Nxdia (pronounced Nadia, ‘FYI’) is the latest voice to emerge from this vibrant landscape. Blending the angst of pop-punk with the introspective lyricism of modern storytellers and with roots that trace back to the bustling streets of Cairo, their music is a vibrant tapestry of influences, reflecting a life lived between two distinct worlds.

Nxdia’s journey into music is as unique as their sound, sparked not by familial tradition but by the eclectic mix of music that filled their childhood home. “I don’t come from a musical household,” Nxdia shares, “apart from Dad occasionally listening to AC/DC and Mum listening to traditional Arabic singers like Umm Kulthum, who are both legends in their own right. Our house was pretty quiet, really, but I think that just made me fixate on music much more.” This blend of rock and Arabic music provided a backdrop to a childhood spent next to a cinema in Roxy, Cairo, where Nxdia was immersed in the world of films and stories, fostering a deep love for storytelling and melody. “I’d look out onto the busy streets and spend ages watching people,” they continue, “examining the details in the movie banners and imagining people’s lives morphing with the storylines in the movies, all against the scent of grilled corn. I always loved writing and humming random melodies or making up songs about the soundtracks I could see.”

The first song Nxdia ever wrote was a whimsical piece about Hawaii. “I think it was when I was, like, five? Spoiler: it wasn’t very good, and I’ve never been to Hawaii – but I still remember how it went.” This early attempt may not have been a masterpiece, but it marked the beginning of a lifelong passion for music and songwriting. By the age of nine, Nxdia was crafting songs like ‘Plastic Surface’, a reflective piece about identity and self-perception – “a sad song about pretending to be someone else,” as they describe it. “Can’t say my subject matter has strayed too far, but here’s to hoping my writing has improved since!”

Nxdia’s path to sharing their music with the world began in the digital realm, where they first experimented with posting covers and original songs online. “It started with YouTube and Instagram. I’d post covers and originals online with no idea how to actually release music; I just wanted to get anything out there!” This digital exploration was a crucial step that led to more structured opportunities, such as the Levi’s Project through her local youth club, Z Arts in Manchester, which opened doors to collaborations and the reality of music production. “It really opened me up to the world of tangibly releasing music online and trying to find community,” they reveal, highlighting the valuable roles such programmes hold in setting new artists on their creative path.

Reflecting on a moment when they felt their career was truly beginning to take shape, Nxdia recalls a performance that left a significant impact. “Probably at the end of last year; I’d played a gig in King’s Cross, and it was the first time I’d seen so many people sing along to my songs.” This experience was a profound affirmation of Nxdia’s connection with their audience, highlighting the communal power of music. “I struggle with the idea that I exist outside of my body, even online or anything,” they continue. “I’m always pleasantly surprised if someone comes and says hi or tells me they like my music, so being in that room and having people sing along so loudly genuinely stopped me in my tracks.

“I’ve always wanted community and to bring people together with music, so with that gig and the one at London Pride in the summer where I got to chat to so many people afterwards, it just made my heart feel so full!”

Manchester, the city that Nxdia now calls home, has played a supportive role in their artistic development. “I love Manchester. I feel like it is such a stereotype for Mancunians to say that, but I really, really do,” they express with genuine affection. The local scene has embraced Nxdia, providing both inspiration and support as they navigate their rising career. “I’m actually seeing two Manchester artists tonight, Joshua Epithet and Della [fellow Dork fave DellaXOZ]; they’re releasing some of my favourite songs at the moment!”

“Then there are amazing people, like [BBC Radio 1 presenter and artist] Victoria Jane, who’ve been so consistently supportive since I was 18. The local scene’s been amazing! Some of my favourite spots are Feel Good Club, Afflecks, The Deaf Institute and the marina in Ancoats on a sunny day – there are loads of lovely places here!”

Nxdia’s latest single, ‘Jennifer’s Body’, delves into themes of toxic relationships and personal growth, inspired by the cult classic film of the same name. The musical take “is about a toxic back-and-forth situationship,” Nxdia explains. “I’m quite avoidant generally, but I found myself almost addicted to the toxic push and pull – I was drawn in for all the wrong reasons, and it took me a while to understand that it wasn’t healthy and that it wasn’t just me overthinking or being avoidant.”

“I was already writing about this experience,” they continue, “and one time, as I was rewatching Jennifer’s Body, it really helped me frame my thoughts more. It’s just such a cult classic – sapphic coded and one of my favourite movies – but I’d just realised it meant something totally different to me compared to the first time I’d seen it. I was reflecting on the toxic relationship, but also my personal growth – the progress and fluidity in how I self-identified; I just saw the film in a whole new light.”

Discussing the cinematic Jennifer’s Body, Nxdia believes it was initially misrepresented, which affected its early reception. “I think it was somewhat misrepresented when it first came out, so it wasn’t maybe appreciated or consumed in the way it was intended. It felt very ‘Omg, look, two attractive actresses!! Kissing!!’ at the time,” they comment, critiquing the superficial marketing that overshadowed the film’s deeper themes. “It’s actually a really cool film about changing, growing up, and the death of innocence and normalcy in a way. It didn’t need to lean on the over-sexualisation around sapphic relationships.”

Pop culture references can so often add layers of meaning and nostalgia to music. It’s not something Nxdia always does, obviously, but there is a precedent. “There was a pop culture reference in my last single, ‘She Likes a Boy’, as well. The first line, ‘At 14, Katy talked about ‘Teenage Dreams” was a reference to Katy Perry’s song ‘Teenage Dreams’,” they share. “It just makes me feel nostalgic as I write to try and build what I was seeing and hearing, as well as feeling about the time I’m writing about.”

When asked about their inspirations, Nxdia cites a mix of the intimate and the everyday – “Mostly personal stories, but I also love the sound of different things: shoes scuffing, water pouring or glugging in a cafe, and the clinking of my rings when I talk with my hands. I think I’m just a very easily distracted and ‘noisy’ person myself, so there are definitely sounds I love and gravitate towards.”

Their musical influences may not be unique – the holy trinity of 00s pop-punk are a universal touchstone at this point – but they’ve had an influence that draws throughout Nxdia’s music. “I listened to a lot of artists like Paramore, Fall Out Boy, Stromae, and My Chemical Romance in my teens, so the big chorus, catchy but often sad lyrics and driving guitar parts – I’m such a sucker for all of these in my own stuff.”

Looking ahead, Nxdia’s aspirations are deeply intertwined with their community-oriented vision. “I want to feel connected to something bigger, a community where I sing with people who feel safe and seen in that room,” they articulate, outlining their vision for the future. This desire for connection, for creating places where everyone can feel understood and valued, is what drives Nxdia forward, both as an artist and as a person. “There are so many people who feel isolated growing up and burdened by who they thought they had to be. I want nothing more than to give them the confidence to be themselves and worry less about what people will say. Creating this safe space is my dream, really.”

But really, Nxdia has one clear message for those reading today. “Please watch the film Jennifer’s Body if you haven’t already! It’s fun and cool and weird and cute. So yeah, please watch it.”

“Also, stream the song if you feel like it,” they add, almost an afterthought that shouldn’t be. “Love ya!” ■

Nxdia’s single ‘Jennifer’s Body’ is out now. Follow Dork’s Hype Spotify playlist here.