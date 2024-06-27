The rise of the BRAT queen – how Charli xcx fulfilled her promise and became pop’s new main character

The neon green glow of ‘BRAT’ isn’t simply an album cover – it’s a beacon signaling the arrival of a long heralded icon. Charli xcx, had started to feel like she’d forever be the pop world’s best not-very-well-kept secret, skirting on the edges of the mainstream but never quite getting what her talent merited. But now, she’s finally stepped into the spotlight she’s always deserved. With her sixth studio album, she’s not just knocking on the door of proper, certified success – she’s kicking it down with platform boots and a nonchalant swagger.

From the moment the first beats of ‘360’ hit, it’s clear that ‘BRAT’ is something unique. It’s a barrage of aggressive beats and razor-sharp takes that demand attention. “Cult classic but I still pop,” Charli declares on ‘Von Dutch’, and it’s not just a lyric – it’s a mission statement. This is Charli at her most confident, her most audacious, and her most unapologetic.

For over a decade, Charlotte Aitchison has been the artist that other musicians name-drop to prove their credibility. She’s been the futurist, the trendsetter, always two steps ahead of the curve. But with ‘BRAT’, Charli isn’t just ahead of the curve – she is the curve. This album is a manifesto, a declaration of independence, and a middle finger to anyone who ever doubted her star power.

The journey to ‘BRAT’ has been long and winding. From her early days releasing tracks on MySpace to breakthrough moments with ‘Fancy’ and ‘I Love It’, Charli has consistently pushed the boundaries of pop music. She’s oscillated between mainstream appeal and underground credibility with a finesse that few can match. This ability to straddle both worlds is what makes Charli the ultimate Main Pop Girlie – she’s got the hooks to dominate, but she’s never truly sacrificed her artistic integrity to do so.

‘BRAT’ feels like the culmination of everything Charli has been working towards. It captures the essence of her persona and the complexities of her career. The production, helmed in large parts by longtime collaborator A.G. Cook, is a masterclass in future pop. It’s aggressive, abrasive, and absolutely addictive. But beneath the glossy exterior lies a beating heart, a vulnerability that elevates the album beyond just a collection of club bangers.

Take ‘So I’, for example. A poignant tribute to the late producer SOPHIE, who played a significant role in shaping Charli’s sound, it’s a show stopping momen – a delicate, emotionally charged homage that showcases Charli’s ability to channel grief into art. The track blends SOPHIE’s signature glitchy, hyper-pop production with Charli’s raw, emotional vocals, demonstrating her commitment to honoring those who have influenced her journey.

But ‘BRAT’ isn’t just about looking back – it’s about pushing forward. Tracks like ‘360’ and ‘Von Dutch’ are infused with a swagger that is quintessentially Charli. Lyrics like “I wanna dance to me” reflect her ability to straddle mainstream and underground pop worlds. She’s not just making music for the masses; she’s making music for herself and inviting everyone else along for the ride.

This confident approach extends beyond the music. The album’s rollout was a masterclass in modern pop marketing. From pop-up DJ sets to viral videos featuring pop culture It Girls like Julia Fox and Addison Rae, Charli created an irresistible buzz. She’s even had her own livestreamed wall. The lime green aesthetic and deliberately fuzzy font became a cultural touchstone, a visual representation of the bold, unapologetic nature of the music within.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Charli explained the thought process behind the striking visuals: “I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong. I’d like for us to question our expectations of pop culture—why are some things considered good and acceptable, and some things deemed bad?” It’s a statement encapsulates everything that makes Charli so iconic – she’s not content to follow trends, she wants to question, subvert, and ultimately create new ones.

Charli’s live performances have played a crucial role in cementing her status as pop’s new queen. Her Boiler Room set in New York, coinciding with ‘BRAT’s launch, broke records with over 40,000 RSVPs. Now she’s finally found her ground in the sweat boxes and dancefloors, they’re immersive experiences that capture the essence of Charli’s music and her connection with fans.

The critical reception to ‘BRAT’ has been nothing short of phenomenal. With a Metacritic score of 95, it’s one of the highest-rated albums of 2024 and the 16th-highest-rated of all time on the platform. Publications across the board lauded it as Charli’s best work, and they’re right, too. It’s critical acclaim that vindicates Charli’s artistic vision and signals that the world is finally catching up to what her fans have long known – that she is one of the most innovative and exciting artists in pop music today.

Commercially, ‘BRAT’ also marks Charli’s most successful release to date. Despite narrowly missing the top spot on the UK Albums Chart (thanks to Taylor Swift’s “strategic release”), it has achieved her highest sales and streaming numbers.

But numbers and critical acclaim only tell part of the story. What truly sets ‘BRAT’ apart is how it captures the zeitgeist of our current moment. In an era where authenticity is prized, Charli delivers an album that is unabashedly, unapologetically her. She’s not trying to be anyone else – she’s just being Charli, in all her complex, contradictory glory.

That shines through in tracks like ‘I might say something stupid’, where Charli grapples with insecurities and the pressures of fame. It’s a vulnerable moment on an album full of bravado, a reminder that even pop stars have moments of self-doubt. But rather than hide these insecurities, Charli puts them front and center, turning them into art.

The album’s title, ‘BRAT’, is itself a statement. In reclaiming a term often used to demean or dismiss, Charli turns it into a badge of honor. Yes, she’s a brat – she’s difficult, demanding, and refuses to play by the rules. But it’s precisely these qualities that make her. She’s not content to fit into the pre-existing mold of what a pop star should be – she’s creating her own mold and inviting others to follow.

That directness is evident throughout ‘BRAT’. Whether she’s bragging about her influence in ‘Von Dutch’ or grappling with her insecurities in ‘Sympathy is a knife’, Charli never minces words. She’s not hiding behind metaphors or vague platitudes – she’s telling it like it is, consequences be damned.

Throughout the album, Charli references and subverts pop culture tropes, positioning herself as both a participant in and a critic of celebrity culture. The Julia Fox-referencing lyric “I’m so Julia” in ‘360’ is a perfect example. It’s a nod to Fox’s own status as a pop culture maven, but it’s also Charli staking her claim to that same territory. She’s not observing pop culture from the sidelines – she’s actively shaping it.

But for all its brash confidence and confrontational attitude, ‘BRAT’ is also a deeply emotional album. Tracks like ‘Rewind’ and ‘Girl, so confusing’ showcase Charli’s more reflective side, exploring themes of lost love and complicated relationships. These moments of vulnerability provide a necessary counterbalance to the album’s more aggressive tracks, creating a full, rounded picture of Charli as an artist and a person.

It’s this balance – between confidence and vulnerability, between mainstream appeal and underground credibility – that turns ‘BRAT’ into something deeper and far more interesting. She’s a fully realized artist, capable of both party-starting bangers and introspective ballads. She’s equally at home in a sweaty club and on the main stage of a major festival. She’s a pop chameleon, able to adapt to any situation while always remaining unmistakably herself.

As Charli embarks on her largest tour yet, including arena shows in the UK and a co-headlining US tour with Troye Sivan, it’s clear that her star will continue to rise. But what’s most exciting is the thought of what comes next. If ‘BRAT’ is Charli at her most confident and assured, where does she go from here? What new territories will she explore? What boundaries will she push next?

One thing’s for sure, she’s not content to just follow trends – she creates them. She’s not interested in fitting into pre-existing categories – she forges new ones. With ‘BRAT’, she’s done just that, crafting an album that defies easy categorization and pushes pop music into thrilling new territories.

As the world finally recognizes Charli xcx’s brilliance, it’s worth reflecting on the journey that brought her here. From her early days as an underground darling to her current status as pop’s newest queen, Charli has never compromised her vision or her artistry. She’s remained true to herself, even when it might have been easier to conform to industry expectations. She’s not playing a role or putting on a persona – she’s just being herself, in all her complex, contradictory glory. And in doing so, she’s redefining what it means to be a pop star in the 21st century.

‘BRAT’ is a statement of intent, a declaration of independence, and a glimpse into the future of pop music. It’s Charli xcx at her most confident, her most adventurous, and her most authentic. The lime green revolution is here.