Hot to go: the songs that show exactly why Chappell Roan is the buzziest star on the planet right now

Grab your eyeliner and crank up the volume! We’re diving headfirst into the kaleidoscopic world of Chappell Roan, the flame-haired firecracker who’s been setting the music scene ablaze. From infectious earworms to soul-stirring ballads, Roan’s discography is a glitter bomb of emotions, served with a hefty dose of sass and a cherry on top.

Emerging as a distinctive voice in contemporary pop, Chappell Roan has captivated audiences with her clever lyrics, emotive performances, and unapologetic approach to music-making. Her journey from small-town Missouri to the neon-lit streets of Los Angeles is a testament to her resilience and artistic vision. Roan doesn’t just push boundaries; she gleefully leaps over them in six-inch platform heels.

What sets Roan apart is her knack for transforming deeply personal experiences into universally resonant pop anthems. Whether she’s exploring identity, heartbreak, or self-discovery, her songs strike a delicate balance between vulnerability and empowerment. Her production choices, ranging from dreamy synths to pulsating beats, create a sonic landscape as diverse as it is captivating.

Roan’s impact extends beyond her music. She’s become a beacon for self-expression and authenticity, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community. Her live performances, often described as a glitter-infused explosion of joy, have become legendary among her growing fanbase. From viral TikTok challenges to the tight-knit community she’s fostered, Roan’s influence is palpable and ever-expanding.

So, lace up your dancing shoes (or slip on your comfiest slippers – we don’t judge), and let’s explore the tracks that best exemplify why Chappell Roan is rapidly ascending to pop royalty. Fair warning: by the end of this list, you’ll likely find yourself wishing you were half as cool as she is. Spoiler alert: you’re almost certainly not – nobody is – but a fan can dream.

Good Luck, Babe!

Standout Lyric: “You can kiss a hundred boys in bars / Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling / You can say it’s just the way you are / Make a new excuse, another stupid reason.”

If this track doesn’t make you want to strut down the street like you own the place, check your pulse. ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ is the ultimate kiss-off anthem that turns other breakup songs into lullabies. Roan deftly navigates themes of compulsory heterosexuality and unrequited love, particularly within queer relationships. The pointed “I told you so” in the bridge encapsulates the bittersweet mix of vindication and lingering pain, showcasing Roan’s ability to transform deeply personal experiences into universally resonant pop music.

Pink Pony Club

Standout Lyric: “Oh mama, I’m just having fun / On the stage in my heels / It’s where I belong down at the Pink Pony Club.”

‘Pink Pony Club’ is a glitter-soaked anthem that traces Roan’s journey from Missouri to the neon-lit streets of West Hollywood, finding her place in the inclusive drag club scene. With its upbeat melody and affirming lyrics, the song has become a fan favourite and a staple in Roan’s live performances, embodying themes of personal liberation and community.

Naked in Manhattan

Standout Lyric: “Pisces who knew that we were so aligned / When I sing that Lana song, it makes you cry / Mean Girls, we watch it every night / And we both have a crush on Regina George.”

‘Naked in Manhattan’ sizzles with the heat of a New York summer. Set against the backdrop of the Big Apple, this track captures the electric excitement of first infatuation and youthful exploration. Roan’s production choices, blending delicate synths with pulsating beats, mirror the song’s emotional journey from hesitant longing to passionate release.

Red Wine Supernova

Standout Lyric: “I heard you like magic / I’ve got a wand and a rabbit / So baby, let’s get freaky, get kinky / Let’s make this bed get squeaky.”

‘Red Wine Supernova’ is a cosmic cocktail of dreamy atmosphere and playful lyrics. The track creates a multi-layered exploration of love, identity, and liberation. Roan’s dynamic vocal performance elevates the song, bridging traditional pop structures with more experimental elements.

HOT TO GO!

Standout Lyric: “It’s all in my head but I want non-fiction.”

If confidence had a soundtrack, it would be ‘HOT TO GO!’. With its infectious energy and interactive elements, this track exemplifies Roan’s knack for creating engaging, movement-inducing pop. The song’s chorus, designed to encourage physical participation, has fuelled its popularity on social media platforms. Beyond its catchy exterior, the track carries a message of self-confidence and uninhibited joy.

Femininomenon

Standout Lyric: “Ladies, you know what I mean / And you know what you need and so does he / But does it happen? (No) / But does it happen? (No) / Well, what we really need is a femininomenon (a what?) / A femininomenon.”

‘Femininomenon’ isn’t just a song; it’s a whole mood. Roan takes on societal expectations, chews them up, and spits them out in a glitter-covered, pop-fuelled rebellion. The track stands as a bold celebration of womanhood and strength, delving into the complexities of femininity while championing self-discovery and empowerment. Its chaotic yet intricate production reflects Roan’s desire to push the boundaries of pop music, turning personal experiences into universal anthems.

Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl

Standout Lyric: “Not overdramatic, I know what I want.”

‘Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl’ is a technicolor celebration of self-discovery that encapsulates Roan’s innovative approach to pop music. The song portrays a confident, independent woman refusing to settle, showcasing Roan’s ability to create music that resonates with contemporary listeners’ experiences and aspirations.

Casual

Standout Lyric: “It’s hard being casual when my favourite bra lives in your dresser.”

Oh, honey. ‘Casual’ is for everyone who’s ever tried to play it cool while their heart does the cha-cha slide. This track explores the complexities of undefined relationships with poignant honesty. Roan captures the raw vulnerability and frustration of harbouring deeper emotions in a supposedly casual arrangement. The song’s detailed storytelling and evocative production make it a standout in her discography, resonating with anyone who has experienced the pain of unreciprocated feelings.

My Kink is Karma

Standout Lyric: “People say I’m jealous, but my kink is karma”

‘My Kink is Karma’ delves into the complex emotions following a tumultuous breakup, blending resentment, amusement, and a sense of poetic justice. The track portrays the narrator’s satisfaction in witnessing their ex-partner face the consequences of their actions. With its catchy chorus and sharp lyrics, the song serves as a cathartic release for anyone who’s ever refreshed their ex’s social media page hoping to see a bad haircut or a regrettable tattoo.