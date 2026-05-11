aespa have teamed up with G-DRAGON for futuristic new single ‘WDA (Whole Different Animal)’
K-pop group preview their second studio album 'LEMONADE' with a hip-hop-infused dance cut.
aespa have shared new single 'WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-DRAGON)'.
The track is the first preview of the K-pop group’s forthcoming second studio album, 'LEMONADE', which arrives on 29th May via SM Entertainment.
Featuring a guest appearance from BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON, 'WDA (Whole Different Animal)' pairs heavy synth basslines with hip-hop and dance-pop influences, alongside a video exploring themes of identity, virtual reality and digital replication.
According to SM Entertainment, the visual continues aespa’s ongoing lore surrounding the relationship between the group and their virtual counterparts, æ-aespa.
aespa will also launch their new world tour, ‘2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK: COMPLæXITY’, in August, with dates planned across Asia, North America, Latin America, the UK and Europe.
The track is the first preview of the K-pop group’s forthcoming second studio album, 'LEMONADE', which arrives on 29th May via SM Entertainment.
Featuring a guest appearance from BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON, 'WDA (Whole Different Animal)' pairs heavy synth basslines with hip-hop and dance-pop influences, alongside a video exploring themes of identity, virtual reality and digital replication.
According to SM Entertainment, the visual continues aespa’s ongoing lore surrounding the relationship between the group and their virtual counterparts, æ-aespa.
aespa will also launch their new world tour, ‘2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK: COMPLæXITY’, in August, with dates planned across Asia, North America, Latin America, the UK and Europe.
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