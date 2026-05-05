With Bloomafest just around the corner on 8th and 9th May, the latest forecast points to a cool, damp weekend at the site.

Across both days, the mercury is expected to sit somewhere between 2°C and 13°C, putting things broadly in keeping with the long-term historical average of around 7°C for this point in the year. A 52% chance of showers has been noted on at least one of the two days.

Looking at the breakdown, Friday is currently pencilled in for a high of 11°C, dropping to a low of 2°C, alongside rain, partially cloudy skies and a 48% likelihood of showers. Saturday's outlook is similar, with a slightly warmer high of 13°C, the same 2°C low, rain, partially cloudy conditions, and a 52% chance of rain.

Topping the bill at this year's edition are Half Moon Run . Anyone heading down is being advised to pack waterproofs and a poncho, bring sunscreen and a hat for the warmer spells, and throw in some warm layers for after dark.

Full Bloomafest 2026 coverage can be found over on Dork's festival page, where the forecast is being kept up to date.