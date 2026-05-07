BODEGA have shared ‘Pick Up The Check’, a sharp-tongued anthem for leaving bad relationships behind
The Brooklyn band reveal their first track recorded outside New York City.
Self-directed by the band's guitarist and vocalist Ben Hozie, the song's accompanying video arrives alongside the release. For the recording, BODEGA travelled outside New York City for the first time, working with producer Matt Peel – whose credits include Yard Act, Honesty and Divorce – at the Nave, a Leeds studio housed inside a deconsecrated church. Mixing duties then passed to Theo Verney (English Teacher, Lime Garden) in Brighton.
Of the song itself, Hozie offers: "This song is set at an imagined date at a faux fancy restaurant w/ art deco wallpaper and fish-tank ambience. I know too many friends who tolerate unfulfilling relationships (either romantic, platonic, artistic, or business) out of politeness or fear of letting others down. You don't have to. The real danger of spending time w/ people who don't inspire is how their way of being rubs off on your mind and persona. Strike the set, rewrite the draft, and pick up the (metaphorical) check."
The single arrives following three full-length records: 2018's 'Endless Scroll', 2022's 'Broken Equipment', and 2024's 'Our Brand Could Be Your Life'.
Live plans include a free Central Park Summerstage appearance on 8th July alongside Spoon and Ratboys, before the band head across to Europe and the UK throughout September. Among those dates is a stop at London's 100 Club on 15th September.
The dates in full read:
JULY
8 Central Park Summerstage, New York, NY (w/ Spoon + Ratboys)
AUGUST
19 Elsewhere (Rooftop), Brooklyn, NY
SEPTEMBER
4 Phe Festival, Tenerife, Spain
5 Ebrovisión Festival, Miranda de Ebro, Spain
7 El Sol, Madrid, Spain
8 16 Toneladas, Valencia, Spain
9 Upload, Barcelona, Spain
10 La Lata de Bombillas, Zaragoza, Spain
11 Boga Boga Festival, Donostia, Spain
13 Misty Fields Festival, Asten-Heusden, Netherlands
15 100 Club, London, UK
16 Pop Up!, Paris, France
OCTOBER
11 Marquis Theater, Denver, CO (w/ Cheekface)
13 The Pearl on Main, Midvale, UT (w/ Cheekface)
14 Shrine Social Club, Boise, ID (w/ Cheekface)
15 Hathorne, Portland, OR (w/ Cheekface)
16 Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC (w/ Cheekface)
18 Crocodile, Seattle, WA (w/ Cheekface)
21 Holland Project, Reno, NV (w/ Cheekface)
22 Strummers, Fresno, CA (w/ Cheekface)
23 Cornerstone, Berkeley, CA (w/ Cheekface)
24 Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA (w/ Cheekface)
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