Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s new team up ‘FREE’ is coming next week

Calvin Harris is set to release a new single featuring Ellie Goulding next Friday, 26th July. The Scottish DJ and producer announced the collaboration, titled ‘FREE’, via his Instagram account.

This marks the fourth time Harris and Goulding have worked together, following their previous hits ‘I Need Your Love’ in 2013, ‘Outside’ in 2014, and last year’s ‘Miracle’.

In a previous interview with Hits Radio, Harris spoke about what makes Goulding an ideal collaborator: “Ellie has the three good things about working with somebody. A spectacular unique voice and delivery that can carry a song emotionally, and you’re a laugh!”

Goulding reciprocated the sentiment, stating, “I feel like we just have a ‘thing’, I don’t know what it is, it’s hard to explain.” Harris added, “It’s one of them, you just work with someone and it works several times, and it’s just easy in the studio and it’s not awkward, which frequently with me, it can be. It just flows and you get the best out of each other, it’s one of them.”