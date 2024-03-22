Charli XCX has shared ‘The Von dutch Remix with Addison Rae & A. G. Cook’

Charli's gearing up for a new album.

Charli XCX has shared a remix of her new single ‘Von dutch’.

The first taster of her forthcoming album, ‘BRAT’, and produced by EASYFUN, ‘Von dutch’ arrived earlier this month alongside chaotically brilliant video shot at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport.

Check out ‘The Von dutch Remix with Addison Rae & A. G. Cook’ below.

The follow-up to 2022’s ‘CRASH’, ‘BRAT’ is expected to land at some point this summer and is described in a press release as “an exhilarating club record built around high art references and social commentary”.

