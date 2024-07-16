Chat Pile have announced a new album, ‘Cool World’, shared single ‘I Am Dog Now’

Chat Pile have announced their second album ‘Cool World’, set for release on October 11th. The new record follows their 2022 breakout debut ‘God’s Country’.

Alongside the album announcement, the band have shared the first single, ‘I Am Dog Now’, accompanied by a video directed by Will Mecca.

Vocalist Raygun Busch elaborated on the album’s themes: “Cool World covers similar themes to our last album, except now exploded from a micro to macro scale, with thoughts specifically about disasters abroad, at home, and how they affect one another. If I had to describe the album in one sentence, it’s hard not to borrow from Voltaire, so I won’t resist – Cool World is about the price at which we eat sugar in America.”

Bassist Stin added insight into the band’s evolving sound: “While we wanted our follow-up to God’s Country to still capture the immediate, uncompromising essence of Chat Pile, we also knew that with Cool World, we’d want to stretch the definition of our ‘sound’ to reflect our tastes beyond just noise rock territory. Now that we had some form of creative comfort zones in place after hitting that milestone of putting out a full-length record, album #2 felt like the perfect opportunity to challenge those limits.”

Commenting on the video for ‘I Am Dog Now’, Stin said: “Will’s vision captures the essence of ‘I Am Dog Now’ by channeling his specific style of low-fi, exploitation cinema aesthetic into a dusty, religious bad-trip exclusive to the southern plains of America. Eagle eyed viewers may actually notice shots of the literal chat piles from which we take our name.”

You can listen to ‘I Am A Dog Now’ here: