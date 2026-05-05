Rain looks likely for those heading to Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2026, with the latest forecast pointing towards wet conditions and cool temperatures throughout the event in Cheltenham, England, beginning 4th May.

According to current projections, the mercury will sit somewhere between 10°C and 15°C, while showers are guaranteed on at least one day, with a 100% probability registered. Opening day on Monday 4th May currently shows a high of 15°C dropping to a low of 10°C, with partially cloudy skies, rain, and that full 100% chance of precipitation. Historically, the average for this point in the calendar hovers around 14°C, placing this year's outlook close to the seasonal norm.

Heading up the bill at this year's festival are 10cc and ABC.

Anyone making the trip is advised to bring a poncho and waterproofs, pack sunscreen and a hat for any sunnier moments, and layer up for cooler evenings once the sun has set.

Full coverage of Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2026 can be found on Dork's dedicated festival page, where the weather forecast is being updated regularly.