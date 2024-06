CHINCHILLA has covered of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’.

It’s from the soundtrack for Prime Video’s upcoming series My Lady Jane, which was inspired by the best-selling book of the same name and will premiere exclusively on Thursday 27th June.

CHINCHILLA’s also not long dropped her EP ‘Flytrap’, which came out last week (7th June) and features previously-released tracks ‘Cut You Off’, ‘MF Diamond’, ‘Little Girl Gone’ and more.

Check it out below.