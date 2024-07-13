d4vd releases acoustic love ballad ‘There Goes My Baby’ amid sold-out tour

d4vd has released a new single titled ‘There Goes My Baby’.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter is currently on his sold-out ‘My House Is Not A Home’ international headline tour, performing across Europe.

Discussing the new track, d4vd said: “This is a song I wrote about letting go of someone you love and letting them become their own person. Watching them become that person and realizing that you may have been the problem, but also being happy for the person they’ve become. It’s a mature view on losing someone to someone else.”

The artist has been busy in 2024, with festival appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Boston Calling. He also recently opened for SZA at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland.

His upcoming dates read:

JULY

13 GLORIA, Cologne, Germany

14 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 Metropol, Berlin, Germany

17 Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy

19 Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux-Château, France

20 Super Boch Super Rock Festival, Lisbon, Portugal

30 Metro, Chicago, USA

AUGUST

1-4 Lollapalooza Festival, Chicago, USA