David Byrne’s 'American Utopia' concert film is returning to cinemas in 4K this summer
Talking Heads frontman's Broadway production gets a one-night UK and Irish cinema return.
Spike Lee’s filmed version of David Byrne’s 'American Utopia' is returning to cinemas for a one-night-only event this summer.
The acclaimed concert film will be screened in cinemas nationwide on 5th August in newly restored 4K, marking five years since it first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Directed by Lee, the film captures Byrne’s Broadway production of the same name, featuring performances from 11 musicians and a setlist spanning his solo material and Talking Heads classics including 'Once in a Lifetime' and 'Burning Down the House'.
Originally staged at New York’s Hudson Theatre between 2019 and 2020, the show was choreographed by Annie-B Parson and filmed by Lee using 11 camera operators.
Alongside Byrne’s own material, the production also featured a performance of Janelle Monáe’s 'Hell You Talmbout', with the ensemble calling out the names of Black Americans killed through racial violence and police brutality.
Tickets for the 5th August screenings go on sale from 18th June.
The acclaimed concert film will be screened in cinemas nationwide on 5th August in newly restored 4K, marking five years since it first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Directed by Lee, the film captures Byrne’s Broadway production of the same name, featuring performances from 11 musicians and a setlist spanning his solo material and Talking Heads classics including 'Once in a Lifetime' and 'Burning Down the House'.
Originally staged at New York’s Hudson Theatre between 2019 and 2020, the show was choreographed by Annie-B Parson and filmed by Lee using 11 camera operators.
Alongside Byrne’s own material, the production also featured a performance of Janelle Monáe’s 'Hell You Talmbout', with the ensemble calling out the names of Black Americans killed through racial violence and police brutality.
Tickets for the 5th August screenings go on sale from 18th June.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes